Artistic Ladies Membership Low cost (Simply $1.99 Per Equipment!) | Cash Saving Mother®

This publish might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

When you’ve got a daughter who is admittedly inventive or loves craft tasks, don’t miss this opportunity to get an Annie’s Artistic Ladies Membership low cost — simply $1.99 per craft equipment plus delivery prices!

{Psst! Take a look at my different favorite subscription boxes for kids!}

Have a daughter who loves crafts?

Do you have got a daughter who loves all issues crafts?

If that’s the case, you don’t wish to miss this enjoyable deal to get 80% off your first craft box from the Artistic Ladies Membership!

Annie’s just lately despatched me a craft field to take a look at, and I used to be SO impressed with all the things you get for the value. It will be such an ideal present for a younger baby in your life who likes to create or do craft actions!

What’s the Artistic Ladies Membership?

Annie’s Artistic Ladies Membership is a month-to-month subscription program created for ladies ages 7-12.

Each monthly box comes with two craft kits, which incorporates easy-to-follow directions and all of the supplies wanted for every craft. A lot of the crafts will be made with little or no grownup supervision.

There’s a nice variety of craft kits, together with portray, beading, stitching, paper crafting, jewellery making, and far more! Every month comes with new crafts, so it’s a enjoyable shock for teenagers to stay up for!

Get 80% off your first Annie’s Artistic Ladies Membership Field!

If you wish to attempt a field to your daughter, you may at present get an exclusive 80% off when you shop through this link! No promo code required.

With this low cost, you’ll pay simply $3.98 + delivery. Since every field comes with two craft kits, that is like paying simply $1.99 per craft equipment plus delivery.

Transport provides $5.95, so that you’ll pay $9.93 shipped to your first field with two craft kits.

The common worth on these craft packing containers is $25.93 shipped, so this can be a nice alternative to attempt a field at a a lot cheaper price!

{Observe: After your first discounted field, you’ll be charged on the common month-to-month worth every month after that. But it surely’s very easy to pause or cancel your membership at any time after receiving your first field. Merely log in to your account and comply with the directions to cancel.}