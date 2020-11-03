Home Tech Courtroom docs reveal {that a} beforehand undisclosed facial recognition system referred to...

Courtroom docs reveal {that a} beforehand undisclosed facial recognition system referred to as NCRFRILS was used to determine a Lafayette Sq. protester accused of assault (Washington Put up)

By
StevenWazon
-
5
0


Washington Put up:

Courtroom docs reveal {that a} beforehand undisclosed facial recognition system referred to as NCRFRILS was used to determine a Lafayette Sq. protester accused of assault  —  A line of U.S. Park Cops pushed protesters again from Lafayette Sq. on June 1, firing pepper balls …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here