Coupa, which helps corporations handle their enterprise spending, acquires supply-chain planning firm Llamasoft for ~$1.5B

Jennifer Smith / Wall Avenue Journal:

Coupa, which helps corporations handle their enterprise spending, acquires supply-chain planning firm Llamasoft for ~$1.5B  —  The $1.5 billion acquisition is a part of a better give attention to supply-chain administration amid pandemic-driven upheaval, shortages  —  Coupa Software program Inc. is shopping for provide …

