Jennifer Smith / Wall Avenue Journal:
Coupa, which helps corporations handle their enterprise spending, acquires supply-chain planning firm Llamasoft for ~$1.5B — The $1.5 billion acquisition is a part of a better give attention to supply-chain administration amid pandemic-driven upheaval, shortages — Coupa Software program Inc. is shopping for provide …
Home Tech Coupa, which helps corporations handle their enterprise spending, acquires supply-chain planning firm...
Coupa, which helps corporations handle their enterprise spending, acquires supply-chain planning firm Llamasoft for ~$1.5B (Jennifer Smith/Wall Avenue Journal)
Jennifer Smith / Wall Avenue Journal: