Couer Mining: Document Quarter For Wharf Leads To Surge In Free Money Circulation (NYSE:CDE)

We have lastly begun the Q3 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL), and one of many first names to report its outcomes is Couer Mining (CDE). The corporate has seen a pointy restoration from Q2 manufacturing outcomes after a government-mandated shutdown at its flagship Palmarejo Mine. Nonetheless, metals manufacturing was nonetheless down from the year-ago interval. Luckily, greater metals costs and decreased costs applicable to sales offset the decrease manufacturing, with income leaping 15% year-over-year. Couer Mining continues to be one of many attractively priced metals producers after its latest correction, and I consider that the $6.15 degree will probably be a flooring for the inventory going ahead.

Couer Mining launched its Q3 results final week and reported quarterly manufacturing of 96,000~ ounces of gold and a couple of.6~ million ounces of silver, a marked enchancment from the powerful Q2 the corporate endured attributable to COVID-19 associated headwinds. Whereas this was a large sequential enchancment in gold and silver manufacturing of 23% and 58%, respectively, metals manufacturing was nonetheless down year-over-year. This was attributable to decrease gold manufacturing at Rochester and Kensington, offset by a file quarter on the firm’s Wharf Mine in South Dakota. Let’s take a better take a look at the quarter beneath:

Because the chart above reveals, it was a stable quarter for Couer’s gold manufacturing, with 96,000~ ounces produced, simply shy of the 99,800~ ounces in Q3 2019. Nonetheless, silver manufacturing was down materially was down greater than 10% year-over-year to 2.6~ million ounces (Q3 2019: 3.0~ million ounces), and beneath its 2-year common of two.81~ million ounces. The perpetrator for the decreased silver manufacturing was considerably decrease silver manufacturing from Couer’s Rochester Mine in Nevada, with simply 740,000 ounces produced vs. 982,000 ounces within the year-ago interval. This was attributable to dilution on the leach pad and upset situations within the Merrill-Crowe processing plant. Luckily, Couer’s extra important mines (Wharf and Palmarejo) picked up the slack, with Palmarejo coming again on-line after a 45-day suspension.

Throughout the quarter, Palmarejo produced 29,300 ounces of gold and 1.78~ million ounces of silver. This was roughly consistent with the year-ago interval, which noticed greater gold manufacturing of 31,800~ ounces, however decrease silver manufacturing of 1.72~ million ounces. The excellent news is that the elevated metals costs greater than made up for the slight lower in manufacturing year-over-year, with Palmarejo delivering $44.7 million in free money circulation, a 70% soar over the $28.5 million final yr. It is price noting that workforce ranges have been nonetheless not again to full capability throughout the quarter consistent with Mexican government-imposed restrictions for a slightly diminished workforce, however did ramp as much as close to full capability in September. Due to this fact, we must always see a good stronger This autumn for metals manufacturing, with a slight improve within the workforce relative to Q3 ranges. Given the considerably decrease gold gross sales and better sustaining capital, free money circulation fell sharply sequentially ($3.8 million vs. $23.9 million), although it was up year-over-year.

Transferring over to the corporate’s Kensington Mine in Alaska, it wasn’t an awesome Q3, with a number of constructive COVID-19 instances remoted to the underground mining workforce weighing on outcomes. The mine produced simply 26,800~ ounces of gold throughout the quarter, down over 21% year-over-year, pushed by a lot decrease gold grades (0.18 ounces per tonne vs. 0.22 ounces per tonne gold). It is price noting that the mine was up towards powerful year-over-year comps. It is because Q3 2019 for manufacturing previously two years, so even with out constructive COVID-19 instances, this might not be a simple quarter to fulfill or beat expectations. Given the weak quarter, manufacturing steering has been lowered from 130,000 ounces to 126,000 ounces. If not for a $5.1 million money out-flow associated to the prepayment settlement at Kensington, free money circulation would have are available at $8.9 million in Q3.

Lastly, on the firm’s Wharf Mine in South Dakota, Couer had a blow-out quarter throughout almost all metrics. The mine reported file gold manufacturing of 33,400~ ounces, translating to a 29% soar year-over-year. The elevated metals manufacturing was pushed by greater grades positioned in Q2 (0.032 ounces per tonne), with one other quarter of sturdy ore placement at simply over 1.3~ million tonnes. The sharp improve within the common realized gold value at Wharf ($1,872/ozvs. $1,481/oz) led to file free money circulation of $38.6 million. If the mine can proceed to carry out like this, the acquisition in 2015 will look much more good. It is because the Wharf Mine was acquired for less than $100 million in 2015, and cumulative free cash flow has are available at twice the bought value so far.

Given the sturdy outcomes at Palmarejo and Wharf, Couer additional diminished its internet debt to lower than 0.1x trailing-twelve-month EBITDA, ending the quarter with $77.4 million in money equivalents. In the meantime, long-term debt was decreased by $47.5 million in Q3 alone, which has moved the web debt to only $224 million. Assuming comparable money technology for the following twelve months, Couer may very well be internet money place by the top of FY2021, a big enchancment from the place it sat in late 2018 with almost $460~ million in debt. Let’s check out the corporate’s development metrics beneath:

If we take a look at Couer’s earnings pattern above, we have seen a powerful enchancment primarily based on FY2020 estimates, with the string of internet losses per share lastly set to return to an finish. Because the chart above reveals, FY2020 annual earnings per share [EPS] are forecasted to hit $0.24 this yr, and estimates for FY2021 have climbed to $0.64, reflecting over 160% development year-over-year. Whereas that is nearly totally because of the upper metals costs because the Silvertip Mine and ensuing write-down was a big disappointment, issues are lastly trying up for the inventory. Based mostly on a share value of $6.95 and FY2021 earnings estimates of $0.64, Couer is buying and selling at a really cheap valuation of roughly 11x ahead earnings. Nonetheless, the important thing will probably be sustaining operational excellence, as this has not been its sturdy go well with previously.

Transferring over to revenues, the pattern right here continues to enhance as nicely, with Q3 2020 income up 15% year-over-year and hitting a brand new multi-year excessive. This was pushed by a a lot greater common realized gold value of $1,754/ozvs. $1,413/oz, and a 40% soar in Couer’s common realized value for silver (SLV) to $24.15/oz. Clearly, this weak spot within the silver value is slightly worrisome in the case of the This autumn outcomes, and this may very well be a minor headwind. Nonetheless, present estimates are in search of comparable income over the following few quarters ($229.5 million to $231.5 million). The excellent news is that each elevated income and better margins are lastly confirming the improved earnings pattern. This implies this shift to profitability has an excellent probability of being sustainable.

If we take a look at Couer’s valuation, the corporate is priced very attractively relative to its friends. It is because the typical ahead earnings a number of for $1 billion market cap silver producers is eighteen.17~, and Couer buying and selling at 12.7x ahead earnings. On condition that Couer has greater prices than a couple of of its friends, a few of this low cost is justified, however the valuation is turning into fairly cheap if this correction continues. The problem I see is that a couple of gold producers with even greater margins are buying and selling at much more enticing valuations, and the silver producers as an entire proceed to commerce at hefty premiums to their friends within the gold house. Due to this fact, whereas Couer is affordable, it is nowhere as low cost as some gold names, which supply greater yields and better margins.

Whereas Couer has had a powerful yr so far because of greater metals value and a powerful contribution from Wharf, the corporate has a historical past of struggling relative to friends, that means that it is a laggard wearing chief’s clothes. Having stated that, there is no such thing as a disputing that the corporate is lastly producing important free money circulation. If silver can keep above $22.00/oz, this appears just like the early innings of a turnaround story right here. Due to this fact, for traders seeking to purchase names with greater leverage and a much less favorable long-term observe file, Couer Mining would develop into enticing on any dip beneath $6.15. I choose these names that do not want greater metals costs to generate constructive annual EPS, so I’m specializing in what I see as higher alternatives elsewhere within the sector.

