Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred As we speak

America waits, however the virus doesn’t

Whereas Individuals are transfixed with the razor’s edge presidential election results, the nation’s coronavirus state of affairs has become catastrophically bad — and continues to worsen.

Lower than 24 hours after the U.S. broke its every day nationwide case file, it added 121,500 extra instances — greater than Japan, Egypt or Hungary have recorded throughout the whole pandemic. Twenty-eight states have added extra instances within the final week than in another interval.

It’s laborious to think about a extra alarming second since early April, when 2,000 folks had been dying a day, and there are few indicators that issues will enhance within the close to future. The nation has recorded well above 1,000 deaths every single day since Election Day, and an infection charges in sizzling spots are accelerating. Governors throughout the nation proceed to plead every day with Individuals to take the virus severely.

“Colorado, I really like you. That is an intervention,” mentioned Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado. The state recorded greater than 3,800 instances yesterday, round 900 greater than its earlier file, and hospitalizations have risen to their highest level for the reason that starting of the pandemic.