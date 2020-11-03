Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred Right now

Circumstances speed up within the U.S.
Right now could also be a pivotal day in the USA, and we’re not speaking concerning the election.
The nation is near surpassing 100,000 circumstances in a single day for the primary time for the reason that pandemic started. Yesterday, the U.S. recorded greater than 93,500 circumstances, its second-highest complete ever.
What’s maybe most horrifying concerning the newest surge to grip the nation is how shortly circumstances are growing. Final Monday, the U.S. had lower than 75,000 circumstances, and initially of October, the nation was averaging 43,000 a day.
Infections are widespread and trending upward in 41 states. Twenty-two states set weekly case data together with Washington State, Pennsylvania and Missouri. However the hardest hit states proceed to be North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, which include 14 of the 17 metro areas with essentially the most circumstances per capita.
The U.S. is now averaging greater than 500,000 circumstances per week. For some perspective, only 15 countries outside of the U.S. have recorded more than 500,000 cases complete for the reason that pandemic started.
One massive unknown is whether or not in-person voting at present will contribute to a surge in circumstances. The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention mentioned in steering issued over the weekend that “voters have the best to vote, no matter whether or not they’re sick or in quarantine.”
The U.S. has already seen file excessive ranges of early voting, which can alleviate a crush of individuals voting at present, and safety precautions are being taken at the polls. Consultants say any danger of catching the virus will correlate to how widespread the virus is locally, and whether or not voters put on masks, line up outdoor or indoors, and maintain bodily distanced from each other.
But when historical past is any information, we could also be in for an Election Day hangover.
Our colleague Sarah Mervosh, a nationwide reporter, instructed us that in the course of the midterm elections of 1918 — the final time People voted in a pandemic — circumstances surged in October and equally peaked round Election Day. Afterward, infections continued at a excessive charge for the next two months, she mentioned, though restrictions on public gatherings have been lifted and celebrations on the finish of World Struggle I’ll have additionally contributed to new infections.
Excellent news for childhood transmission
We’ve seen some encouraging experiences about childhood transmission. Faculties, aside from an earlier outbreak in Israel, don’t appear to be stoking community transmission. And a current research steered only limited transmission from younger kids to adults.
A British pre-publication study printed Monday additional helps the rising consensus. Researchers discovered that dwelling with kids underneath 11 was not related to an elevated danger of getting contaminated with SARS-CoV-2. That discovering utilized to about 9.2 million British adults underneath 65, and likewise about 2.6 million adults over 65.
For adults underneath 65, dwelling with kids aged 12 to 18 was related to a small elevated danger of an infection, however not of hospitalization or worse.
The researchers wrote that they “noticed no constant adjustments in danger following faculty closure.”
One massive caveat: The research — which has not but been peer-reviewed — analyzed knowledge from adults with and with out kids of their houses between early February to early August. Throughout that interval, colleges in England have been largely closed.
One other angle: Greater than 61,000 kids within the U.S. have been identified with Covid-19 final week — greater than in some other week in the course of the pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Youngsters’s Hospital Affiliation reported Monday.
Resurgences
Here’s a roundup of restrictions in all 50 states.
What else we’re following
The District of Columbia Public Faculties mentioned that it was canceling its plan to convey some elementary faculty college students again to varsities subsequent week, after teachers staged a sickout to protest the plan.
Excellent news for concertgoers: A German evaluation of an indoor live performance staged by scientists means that the impact of such events on the spread of the coronavirus is “low to very low” so long as organizers guarantee ample air flow, strict hygiene protocols and restricted capability.
Details about hospitals that are nearing capacity is being collected by the U.S. government, however not shared with the general public, NPR experiences.
Eating places have been a key aspect of America’s city transformation, serving to draw the younger and extremely educated to metropolis facilities. So if restaurants go, what will happen to cities?
In today’s episode of The Field, Reid J. Epstein, who covers elections for The Occasions, explores disputes in Wisconsin over the way to fight the coronavirus.
Peru’s authorities reopened Machu Picchu after seven months of closure due to the pandemic.
The Occasions’s “Household, Interrupted” sequence explores how the pandemic has upended the lives of American households. This week, we hear from Acadianna Begay and her father, Ray, who dwell with their prolonged household within the Navajo Nation.
What you’re doing
I lead a Woman Scout troop of 11 women. I’ve discovered that the second greatest assembly (second to being in individual) is one the place I present an envelope of supplies that I depart on my doorstep for folks to select up a day or two earlier than the assembly. Ready to open them till the assembly is a lesson in persistence for the ladies and so they love the variability of the gadgets included to do hands-on actions just about. They’ve had light-up antlers and thanks playing cards for a Christmas in July occasion; Play-Doh to assist examine the dimensions of the solar and the moon for Area Science; and voting playing cards for an actual troop election for our Votes for Girls Centennial. Subsequent up is the older women educating the youthful ones the way to make cat toys for the native animal shelter.
— Stacy Banks, North Logan, Utah
