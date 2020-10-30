Coronavirus Briefing: What Occurred At this time

The worst week but

The USA simply had its worst week ever for the virus.

Over the previous seven days, the nation recorded greater than 500,000 new instances and counted its 9 millionth case because the begin of the pandemic. Yesterday, a minimum of 90,000 new instances had been logged — an all-time excessive and the equal of multiple case per second — and there’s no finish in sight to the newest surge.

Not like previous peaks, the place a number of areas drove up case numbers, this time the virus has gripped almost each nook of the nation, together with many areas that averted surges of the previous.

Colorado counted 2,000 new instances, Illinois logged 6,400, and greater than 1,000 had been present in New Mexico — all file day by day highs for these states. Over the previous week, 24 states added more cases than in any other seven-day stretch of the pandemic, while new cases are increasing in 42 states.