Live performance Prescribed drugs, Inc. (CNCE) CEO Roger Tung on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Live performance Prescribed drugs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name November 5, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Firm Members

Justine Koenigsberg – SVP, Company Communications and IR

Roger Tung – Co-Founder, CEO, President & Govt Director

James Cassella – Chief Growth Officer

Marc Becker – CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Convention Name Members

Leszek Sulewski – Truist Securities

Jason Butler – JMP Securities

Kevin Strang – Jefferies

Difei Yang – Mizuho Securities

Operator

Girls and gents, thanks for standing by. And welcome to Live performance Prescribed drugs Third Quarter 2020 Monetary Outcomes Convention Name. [Operator Instructions].

I’d now like to show the convention over to your speaker at the moment, Justine Koenigsberg. Please go forward.

Justine Koenigsberg

Good morning, and welcome to Live performance Prescribed drugs Third Quarter 2020 Investor Replace. Becoming a member of me this morning with ready remarks are Roger Tung, our President and CEO; Jim Cassella, our Chief Growth Officer; and Marc Becker, our CFO. We will even be joined by Nancy Stuart, our Chief Working Officer, for the Q&A portion of the decision.

As a reminder, at the moment’s dialogue will embody forward-looking statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects. These statements are topic to dangers and uncertainties which will trigger precise outcomes to vary materially from these projected. An outline of those dangers may be present in our most up-to-date 10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements converse solely as of at the moment’s date, and we assume no obligation to replace any forward-looking statements made on at the moment’s name.

With that, I’d now like to show the decision over to Roger.

Roger Tung

Thanks, Justine, and good morning. Whereas 2020 will not be the 12 months we, in any approach, imagined, it has been an essential and productive 12 months for the development of Live performance’s pipeline. Amidst all that our workers have achieved over the previous months, supporting their households and communities throughout the pandemic, I am proud that our staff has swiftly tailored to maintain our pipeline efforts on monitor. Our focus this 12 months has been the development of our 2 proprietary medical candidates, with one now having entered Section III testing and the opposite with Section II knowledge anticipated within the first quarter of 2021.

Earlier this week, we started the primary Section III for CTP-543, which has the potential to be one of many first FDA-approved remedies for alopecia areata. This trial is designed primarily based on robust medical knowledge generated to this point. Our first Section III research will consider 8-milligram and 12-milligram twice-daily doses of CTP-543 in comparison with placebo for twenty-four weeks in roughly 700 grownup sufferers with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata.

We’re happy that the FDA has acknowledged the intense nature of alopecia areata as a illness in addition to the promising knowledge now we have generated in our medical research by granting CTP-543 Breakthrough Remedy and Quick Observe Designations. Our staff at Live performance is laser-focused on bettering affected person care with what we hope will probably be one of many first and doubtlessly the most effective FDA-approved remedy for alopecia areata.

Let me flip now to our second medical program, CTP-692, for the adjunctive remedy of schizophrenia. I am more than happy to report that regardless of COVID-related disruptions in trial recruitment throughout the trade, in September, we efficiently accomplished enrollment within the CTP-692 Section II trial, properly forward of the year-end time line we projected this spring after the pandemic’s outbreak.

We’re excited for the anticipated completion of the trial and its readout within the first quarter 2021, which can enable us to evaluate the potential of CTP-692 to handle a variety of signs of schizophrenia and, hopefully, supply an essential new therapeutic modality to affected person care.

In sum, now we have plenty of thrilling actions on our plate as we shut out the 12 months and transfer into 2021. For CTP-543, first Section III trial is now underway, and we’re getting ready to start the second pivotal trial in alopecia areata sufferers within the first half of subsequent 12 months. For CTP-692, we count on to report knowledge from the Section II trial in schizophrenia sufferers within the first quarter of subsequent 12 months. Our staff is unwavering in its dedication to our medical packages, and we stay up for conserving you up to date on our progress.

I would now like to show the dialogue to Jim for extra element on the pipeline.

James Cassella

Thanks, and good morning. As Roger talked about, a key occasion for Live performance over the past a number of months was readying CTP-543 for the pivotal Section III program. Now we have named our Section III research, THRIVE-AA, signifying that we imagine that bringing an FDA-approved drugs to sufferers with alopecia areata will assist them thrive and doubtlessly overcome the burdens of the illness that sufferers expertise on many facets of each day life. This unmet want for a remedy for alopecia areata is one purpose why CTP-543 is designated within the FDA Breakthrough Remedy, and we’re excited to be embarking on the Section III pivotal program.

THRIVE-AA1 is the primary of two research within the Section III program for CTP-543. The THRIVE-AA1 research design will consider 8-milligram and 12 milligrams of CTP-543 twice each day for twenty-four weeks. The first endpoint is the proportion of sufferers who obtain a SALT rating of 20 or much less. This measure has been reported by sufferers and alopecia areata consultants to characterize a clinically significant remedy impact. By leveraging the outcomes from our earlier Section II research and suggestions from the FDA, we imagine now we have a well-designed Section III program.

In addition to our patient-relevant major endpoint, the Section III research will make use of essential secondary endpoints addressing different facets of alopecia areata, together with patient-reported satisfaction and impression of enchancment, ranges of despair and anxiousness and evaluation of eyebrows and eyelashes.

We not too long ago performed a really profitable digital investigator assembly, and with the superior web site startup actions and coaching and certification of raters, we had been in a position to begin enrolling sufferers into the trial nearly instantly following the investigator assembly. We count on it is going to take about 1.5 years to 2 years to enroll and full this primary Section III research.

As that research progresses, the second Section III research, known as THRIVE-AA2, is deliberate to start within the first half of 2021. It is our expectation that optimistic outcomes from THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2 research would assist submitting an NDA with the FDA in early 2023, positioning CTP-543 to doubtlessly be one of many first FDA-approved remedies for alopecia areata. We’re very motivated and excited with the initiation of this Section III program to convey this new potential remedy to the alopecia areata affected person neighborhood.

Within the realm of medical conferences and publications, we proceed to interact with the remedy neighborhood about CTP-543 and wanted progress within the remedy of alopecia areata. For instance, final week, we had the chance to current preliminary findings from the continuing CTP-543 open-label extension research throughout the late-breaking information session on the digital EADV assembly. Presently, roughly 130 sufferers have been dosed with CTP-543 for at the least 1 12 months on this persevering with research.

Remedy with CTP-543 within the extension research continues to be usually properly tolerated, with opposed occasions in keeping with these reported within the Section II research. Importantly, SALT scores assessing hair regrowth had been maintained or improved within the overwhelming majority of alopecia areata sufferers who continued within the extension research.

A further instance of how we’re contributing to the alopecia areata subject is our latest publication within the Journal of Investigative Dermatology that was revealed in October. The paper studies on outcomes from a survey designed to grasp the burden and on a regular basis experiences of sufferers dwelling with moderate-to-severe alopecia areata. The outcomes present that sufferers with alopecia areata endure a considerably elevated burden of sickness, together with a detrimental influence on many facets of each day life extending far past beauty considerations. The illness carries a substantial psychosocial burden that’s devastating and emotionally draining for sufferers. This publication gives context for the necessity for a brand new remedy for alopecia areata as we hope to advance to a brand new period whereby sufferers could have entry to efficient remedies.

Our efforts to assist alopecia areata consciousness by the month of September, which is its designated consciousness month, have additionally helped to place a highlight on the illness and our work to develop a brand new remedy. These efforts, together with new findings, as described within the paper I simply talked about, proceed to strengthen our involvement within the alopecia areata neighborhood and present our dedication to speaking about alopecia areata as a critical medical situation.

Let me wrap up with a short overview of our progress with CTP-692, our candidate for adjunctive remedy of schizophrenia. For the Section II trial of CTP-692 in schizophrenia, our staff quickly developed and applied methods to reduce disruption in recruiting and enrolling sufferers within the trial. I am more than happy to say that enrollment is now full. We randomized 325 sufferers into the trial throughout 25 websites within the U.S.

CTP-692 represents a completely new strategy to doubtlessly deal with schizophrenia, a illness that continues to have important unmet wants for a lot of sufferers. With CTP-692’s distinctive mechanism of motion concentrating on the neurotransmitter D-serine, it presents the potential to extra broadly deal with the signs of schizophrenia. In our medical program, we’re initially creating CTP-692 as an adjunctive remedy added to standard-of-care antipsychotic medicines with the potential to enhance optimistic and detrimental signs in addition to cognitive operate in sufferers with schizophrenia. As a reminder, the remedy period within the research is 12 weeks. Primarily based on this trial design, we count on to report prime line knowledge for CTP-692 within the first quarter of 2021.

I’d now like to show the decision over to Marc, who will present a monetary replace.

Marc Becker

Thanks, Jim. As I assessment our third quarter 2020 monetary outcomes, please reference the monetary tables present in at the moment’s press launch. Income was $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 because of the recognition of noncash deferred income underneath our earlier settlement with Celgene.

Analysis and improvement bills had been $16.3 million throughout the third quarter of 2020 in comparison with $13.5 million throughout the identical interval in 2019. The Q3 2020 improve was primarily associated to CTP-692 Section II medical improvement bills. On a year-to-date foundation, the elevated spending on CTP-692 was largely offset by decreased spending associated to CTP-543 and exterior bills for different packages. Nevertheless, as we shut out 2020, we do count on R&D bills to extend as we proceed our Section II trial of CTP-692 for schizophrenia and conduct our Section III trial of CTP-543 in alopecia areata.

Basic and administrative bills had been $4.5 million throughout Q3 2020 in comparison with $4.7 million for a similar interval in 2019. The Q3 ’20 lower is attributable to decrease authorized {and professional} charges.

Our web loss for Q3 2020 was $18.9 million or $0.60 per share in comparison with a web lack of $17.2 million or $0.72 per share throughout the identical interval in 2019. Lastly, we ended the third quarter of 2020 with $124.2 million in money, money equivalents and investments. Below our present working plan, we proceed to count on our money to fund the corporate into the second half of 2021.

The staff has executed properly throughout each our packages, and we’re properly positioned to advance the pipeline in 2021. Each packages, CTP-543 and CTP-692 characterize sizable alternatives with the potential to handle important unmet wants for sufferers.

This concludes our third quarter monetary assessment. We’d be joyful to take any questions presently.

Query-and-Reply Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. And our first query coming from Joon Lee with Truist Securities.

Leszek Sulewski

That is for Les on for Joon. Congrats on the quarter and the latest progress, guys. My first query is concerning the primary Section III THRIVE research. Have you ever disclosed the powering of this trial? And if that’s the case, are you able to simply remind us what that’s?

After which second, what’s your technique round knowledge disclosure for that? Would you prime line the research each as they’re achieved, or pull them collectively — or prime line collectively? And I’ve a follow-up on that.

Roger Tung

Thanks. So Jim, are you able to deal with that?

James Cassella

Positive. Sure. Les, so Jim Cassella right here. So regarding the powering, we’re properly powered for each doses utilizing the SALT 20 major endpoint. We had been ready to do this powering primarily based on the Section II research that now we have performed to this point. So once more, we’re very properly powered there at 90% or higher vary.

When it comes to the information disclosures, there isn’t any interim evaluation deliberate for the research, however THRIVE-AA1, our first research that we have initiated, will report out and full earlier than the second research as a result of there’s going to be a lag between THRIVE-AA1 and THRIVE-AA2. So we have not mentioned in full particulars the disclosure of knowledge, however they greater than seemingly will probably be reported out individually.

Leszek Sulewski

Obtained it. That is useful. So my follow-up query is concerning patents. So Perception introduced they are going to be difficult the 659 patent. What’s the relevance of this patent? What’s your strategy in defending this? And on the brand new 338 patent, are you able to simply remind us how robust it’s? And what’s — is it additionally liable to being challenged? After which lastly, what are the subsequent steps for the 149 patent?

Roger Tung

Positive. So the 659 patent is — there’s been a PGR that is been requested by Perception for it, which is a submit grant assessment, and that could be a request that must be thought of by the patent workplace. And the decision of the request by way of whether or not it institutes the PGR or not is not going to really be decided till most likely the second quarter of subsequent 12 months.

The 338 isn’t really a patent, that is an utility. So I actually haven’t any touch upon that. And we’ll decide whether or not or not that turns into a grant standing patent sooner or later. 659 is a patent which covers the pharmaceutical composition and particular dosing strengths of CTP-543 for the remedy of alopecia areata in addition to using 543 for the remedy of hair loss, together with alopecia areata.

Operator

And our subsequent query coming from the road of Jason Butler from JMP Securities.

Jason Butler

A pair on CTP-543. So to start with, are you able to — concerning the continuing COVID pandemic, are you able to speak about mitigating components you’ve got constructed into the research protocol for THRIVE to reduce enrollment and trial conduct interruptions? For instance, can any of the medical visits be performed by way of telemedicine? After which by way of the long-term knowledge within the OLE, are there any measures of despair and anxiousness that you’ve got checked out within the OLE? Or any anecdotal suggestions from physicians or affected person medical information on these signs?

Roger Tung

Thanks for the query. Jim, are you able to please deal with these?

James Cassella

Sure. Completely. Jason, thanks for the query. So by way of COVID, sure, we do have expertise now, sadly, coping with COVID in our medical trials as a result of we had our open-label extension research operating throughout all the course of the pandemic to date. So we had been in a position to implement all of the methods and techniques that we wanted in an effort to present for conserving sufferers stocked with drug and doing distant visits of sure issues when needed.

So we’re in a position to convey all that information and sources and techniques into the Section III program. So I imagine that we’re properly positioned to take care of that. And to straight reply your query, there are some distant visits which are doable by telemedicine. Now we have distant capabilities for delivering drug on to sufferers. So I believe we have lined all of the bases there as we embark on now the Section III program.

When it comes to direct evaluation of despair and anxiousness in our Section II program, now we have not achieved that, nor do now we have that straight in our OLE research. Nevertheless, as you will discover in our Section III program in THRIVE-AA, we’re utilizing the hospital anxiousness and despair scale. So we will probably be assessing baseline and all through the course of this system anxiousness and despair.

And naturally, we all know from the literature in addition to our latest publication that appeared within the Journal of Investigative Dermatology the place we — with a few of the KOLs within the house investigated by survey the burden of sickness in alopecia areata. And we all know that by that survey, anxiousness and despair and psychosocial facets of alopecia areata are prevalent within the inhabitants.

Jason Butler

Nice. Useful. And if I can simply squeeze in a fast one on 692, for the Section II inhabitants, any feedback on expectations for the variety of prior antipsychotic medicines the sufferers could have been handled with within the research?

James Cassella

Sure. So there is a very particular requirement that they will solely be on 1 antipsychotic drugs along with 692.

Operator

And our subsequent query coming from the road of Maury Raycroft from Jefferies.

Kevin Strang

That is Kevin Strang on for Maury. Simply a few fast ones. For the highest 692 prime line replace subsequent 12 months, are you able to simply present some colour on what we will count on in that readout, and whether or not it will be at a medical assembly? After which when are you planning to have an EOP 2 assembly? And when are you able to count on to doubtlessly provoke a pivotal Section III?

Roger Tung

Kevin, thanks for the questions. Go forward, Jim.

James Cassella

Positive. So Kevin, thanks. So by way of knowledge, we’re anticipating that we’ll be capable to launch the first efficacy and security knowledge after we report outcomes. In some unspecified time in the future, we’ll cowl the extra complete bundle in a medical assembly, however I believe you possibly can anticipate that we’d be releasing the information when it is accessible in Q1.

When it comes to the ANDA Section II assembly, we’re planning for achievement. We imagine that this Section II trial is ample for us to precisely and appropriately design a Section III program and produce our Section II knowledge to the FDA in an ANDA Section II assembly. So as soon as now we have our knowledge all wrapped up, and security and efficacy knowledge, we’ll plan on having an ANDA Section II assembly as quickly as we will with the FDA.

Kevin Strang

Nice. After which — and only one extra fast one by way of the information that was reported at EADV. So are you able to simply present some colour on the SALT rating variations between the 2001 research and the 2002, 2003? And whether or not there have been any outliers within the knowledge at EADV, and any background traits that would have predicted that or added to that?

James Cassella

Positive. So I believe the one factor that grew to become very clear with the EADV presentation is the consistency and stability of the information, each on the protection aspect and on the efficacy aspect as we transfer from the Section II program into the open-label extension the place now we have sufferers which have been — greater than 130 sufferers have been on drug for a 12 months now.

I believe whenever you have a look at the 2001 and 2003 research the place we confirmed the 12-milligram BID dosing, now we have exceptional consistency, regardless that these research had been achieved at completely different occasions and the 2003 research included Canadian websites. Now we have baseline traits throughout all of the Section II research the place baseline SALT rating was within the mid-80s or so and excellent consistency on the place the common finally ends up at week 24 with roughly SALT scores round 40 for the 12-milligram BID dosing.

I believe that there’s a lot of consistency within the demographics and baseline traits of all of our Section II research. And I believe the form of the curves for the two research that look — that we confirmed for the 12-milligram BID dosing group look remarkably constant and comparable. After which as we go into the open-label extension research the spotlight of that efficacy knowledge was that it was steady and even bettering, as we confirmed with the 2003 knowledge set extra clearly.

So I believe there’s plenty of consistency there between the fundamental results that we noticed within the Section II research in addition to the consistency of these results carried into the OLE now outwards as much as one other 6 months of dosing past the 24-week preliminary interval.

Operator

And our last query is from Difei Yang at Mizuho.

Difei Yang

Simply two questions. The primary one is on CTP-543. Given the evolving aggressive AA house, would you share with us your high-level interested by pricing? I do know it is a few years down the highway, however it will assist us to mannequin out the forecast. After which secondarily, on CTP-692, Jim, would you remind us what is the typical placebo response for schizophrenic sufferers primarily based on the PANSS rating?

Roger Tung

Thanks very a lot for the questions. With respect to the primary query, the pricing, at this level, in fact, we’re ready to see the precise impact of CTP-543 within the Section III and the completion of our business evaluation. When it comes to the pricing of JAK inhibitors in dermatological autoimmune circumstances, that has been starting from the mid-20,000s to mid-40,000s per 12 months, and we might count on to be inside that envelope. Jim, may you deal with the second query?

James Cassella

Positive. Difei, how are you? So in response to your query about placebo, and looking out on the schizophrenia literature and particularly trying on the PANSS complete rating, we had been just a little conservative, and we had anticipated a couple of 10-point placebo response. And so I believe given that’s — that quantity is clearly on the market. However I believe the essential level to contemplate for our trial is that we powered for a 5-point distinction from regardless of the placebo response is. So once more, our powering is predicated on a delta of 5 factors from that placebo response. However for the sake of powering, we had assumed a conservative 10-point change in PANSS for placebo.

Operator

And I am not exhibiting any additional questions presently. I want to flip the decision again over to Justine Koenigsberg for closing remarks.

Justine Koenigsberg

Thanks. We would wish to thank everybody for becoming a member of us this morning, and we stay up for conserving you up to date on all of our pipeline progress. For these , we will probably be taking part on the Stifel and Jefferies well being care conferences later this month, and we hope we’ll have the chance to fulfill with a lot of you there. This concludes at the moment’s name. Thanks.

Operator

Girls and gents, that does conclude our convention for at the moment. Thanks in your participation. You could all disconnect.