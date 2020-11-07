Con man to the tip: Most of Trump’s ‘official election protection fund’ for use for his money owed

Based on the Journal, whereas a number of the “defend the election” fundraising emails direct marks to pages with effective print just like the one Hasen identified above, others ship MAGA supporters to pages with totally different effective print: “The effective print on these solicitations says 60% of a contribution helps the marketing campaign retire debt and 40% goes to the Republican Nationwide Committee.”

In distinction, Biden’s related asks for cash for potential authorized battles surrounding this election would not have effective print about “debt retirement.” As a substitute, that cash is usually earmarked for the DNC, with $2,800 going to Biden’s “recount account” solely after $142,000 has been allotted to the DNC. This is sensible, as often the RNC and DNC play the primary function in financing election-related authorized claims and battles.