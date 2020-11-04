Widespread themes that make for profitable ‘second acts’

It was a Friday afternoon in December when Paul Tasner’s boss requested him, “Hey, are you able to leap into a fast assembly with me earlier than you’re taking off for the weekend?” So, Tasner, then senior director for operations at a San Francisco-based manufacturing firm, adopted him right into a convention room and noticed the corporate’s director of human assets there.

The faces turned somber, the voices turned monotone and Tasner realized what was taking place. At 64, he was being fired. “I left the assembly and met my spouse and one other couple for dinner. We proceeded to get foolish drunk,” mentioned Tasner, who’s now 75.

Two years after the darkish day, at 66, Tasner turned an entrepreneur for the primary time, beginning PulpWorks — an organization that designs and manufactures biodegradable packaging from paper, agricultural and textile waste. “It’s very significant to me. We’re a enterprise that helps cut back the billions of kilos of single-use plastic packaging dumped every year, and polluting our land, our rivers and our oceans,” Tasner mentioned.

Paul Tasner is one in all 78 folks I’ve profiled over the previous two years for my “Second Act Stories” podcast. Like Tasner, many have began companies. Some are pursuing nonprofit work. Others turned a passion into a brand new, money-making vocation. Nearly all of them are a heck of quite a bit happier of their new roles.

5 themes of profitable second act entrepreneurs

I’ve discovered 5 frequent themes among the many second act success stories of people that turned entrepreneurs for the primary time in midlife or later:

1. Discover what feeds you. Probably the most profitable second acts, I’ve discovered, contain discovering that means and goal.

Chris Donovan, 59, spent 25 years in a dead-end job as a phone repairman. “It type of sucked the soul proper out of me,” he mentioned. However a prostate most cancers prognosis at 50 jolted him into pursuing his lifelong obsession: designing girls’s footwear.

A famend designer who Donovan met at a workshop in New York Metropolis helped him enroll at Polimoda, the distinguished vogue design college in Florence, Italy. As we speak, Donovan is president of Chris Donovan Footwear, managing an eclectic assortment of high-end designer footwear.

Amani Roberts, 46, had a 20-year profession in hospitality gross sales and administration at Marriott. However he all the time dreamed of working as a disc jockey taking part in music at golf equipment and particular occasions.

So, he began a DJ enterprise as a aspect hustle on the weekends. As soon as gigs and income elevated, he was in a position to give up his day job to pursue his ardour full-time and hasn’t regarded again.

2. A profitable second act is never a straight line. It’ll undoubtedly embody roadblocks and challenges. However the profitable entrepreneurs are versatile and inventive in overcoming these boundaries.

Take Cathy Heying, 49. Whereas working as a social employee at a church in Minneapolis, she noticed a unbroken drawback among the many working poor. An individual’s automobile would break down and so they wouldn’t have the cash to restore it. Missing reliable transportation, they’d then grow to be unable to get to work, lose their job and grow to be homeless.

In 2011, Heying took the weird step of enrolling within the Dunwoody Faculty of Know-how, a two-year technical school, to be taught auto mechanics. A middle-aged lady in a category of 18-year-old testosterone-fueled boys obsessive about automobiles, she tried to give up a number of instances, however her teacher wouldn’t let her.

Following commencement, she jumped by all types of hoops to create The Elevate Storage, which offers low-cost automobile repairs to the working poor in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

3. There are planners and there are leapers. Most consultants encourage second act candidates to rigorously plan their transfer, both testing the waters by a neighborhood school course, informational interviews or an internship or making an attempt out a brand new path out as a aspect hustle or passion.

However some profitable second act folks observe a “leap and the web will seem” strategy.

Like Richard Turner, now 81, a former high-powered trial lawyer in California. He awoke one morning in 1999 and introduced to his spouse that he was placing his sleeping bag within the automobile and taking a one-month sabbatical to wander across the Western United States. When he returned, Turner turned a nature photographer, launching RT Turner Nice Artwork Images. In 2002, he began Beautiful Greetings and has since offered over 50,000 personally signed greeting playing cards of his wildlife pictures.

4. The rise of the reluctant-preneur. Not each enterprise proprietor goals to grow to be an entrepreneur; some are pushed into the function.

Jane Canapini, now 59, labored as a inventive director for big and small promoting businesses in Toronto over a 20-year profession. However in 2012, her final company downsized, and Canapini was laid off at 51. Somewhat than touchdown one other job in promoting, she determined it was time to give attention to her lifelong ardour: touring the world.

So, in 2013, Canapini started Grownup Travels, a profitable journey weblog and writing service focused on lively explorers over 45. Sidenote: At all times inventive, Canapini coined the time period “reluctant-preneur.”

5. You’re by no means too previous to make a change. Marty Herman wrote and self-published the primary of 5 thriller novels on the age of 75. He has since offered over 15,000 books — practically all face-to-face at neighborhood ebook gala’s.

Judi Schindler offered her Chicago-based public relations agency at 60 and has been an expert actress for the previous decade.

At 62, Michael Lowe launched Inexperienced Hat Gin, Washington D.C.’s first gin distillery in over 100 years.

Artwork Schill turned a slapstick comedian at 81 — working recurrently at high comedy golf equipment within the Northeast.

As one in all my interview topics informed me, “Don’t inform your self you’re too previous to begin one thing new. If you end up in that place, give your self a slap throughout the face.”

Tasner proudly cited analysis displaying that older entrepreneurs have a 70% success charge in beginning new ventures. “We’re just like the Golden State Warriors of entrepreneurs,” he mentioned.

Andy Levine hosts the “Second Act Tales” podcast. Every episode is shared in an enticing, NPR-storytelling fashion and profiles a brave particular person pursuing a extra rewarding life. Take a look at the tales at SecondActStories.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

This text is a part of America’s Entrepreneurs, a Subsequent Avenue initiative made doable by the Richard M. Schulze Household Basis and EIX, the Entrepreneur and Innovation Change. This text is reprinted by permission from NextAvenue.org, © 2020 Twin Cities Public Tv, Inc. All rights reserved.

