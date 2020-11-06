Colbert calls Trump a ‘fascist’ for attempting to ‘poison American democracy’ after president’s false claims of election fraud

Donald Trump simply broke Stephen Colbert’s coronary heart.

The president addressed the nation from the White Home briefing room on Thursday evening. Whereas respectable and authorized ballots have been nonetheless persevering with to be counted throughout the nation, the president falsely claimed that “in the event you depend the authorized votes, I simply win,” and accused the Democratic Get together of “fraud” and attempting to “steal” the election, with out offering any proof of both.

In fact, there is none. The votes nonetheless being counted are authorized and legit mail-in ballots submitted earlier than deadline on Election Day, which some states couldn’t start counting till after the polls closed on Tuesday.

Broadcast and cable networks together with ABC, CBS, NBC, CNBC and MSNBC cut away from the president’s briefing, with many fact-checking the commander-in-chief’s most deceptive remarks concerning the ongoing election course of. CNN and Fox Information continued to air the total tackle.

And among the many most notable critiques of the president’s most baseless remarks on Thursday was “Late Present” host Colbert, whose emotional response went viral on Twitter

afterward.

Colbert gave a monologue wearing darkish, somber clothes, noting he was dressed for a funeral as a result of “Donald Trump tried actually onerous to kill one thing tonight.”

“

“For him to forged a darkish shadow on our most sacred proper, from the briefing room within the White Home — our home, not his — that’s devastating.”

”

— Stephen Colbert



“The president got here out into the White Home briefing room and lied for quarter-hour,” Colbert stated. He described Trump’s remarks as “simply nonsensical stuff about unlawful vote dumps and corrupt election officers and secret Democratic counting cabals, and I don’t know, longform start certificates, most likely. It’s all the identical.“

However Colbert turned emotional when remarking how predictable the president’s response to the nonetheless too-close-to-call presidential race has been, much like how Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders also predicted how the election would play out two weeks ago.

“[Trump] stated these items again in 2016 … so all of us knew he would do that,” Colbert stated. He then choked up and went silent for just a few moments, wanting down on the flooring, earlier than persevering with. “What I didn’t know is that it might harm a lot. I didn’t count on this to interrupt my coronary heart,” Colbert stated. “For him to forged a darkish shadow on our most sacred proper, from the briefing room within the White Home — our home, not his — that’s devastating.”

Colbert ended by calling on each single Republican to talk up. “You solely survived this up till now as a result of numerous voters didn’t need to imagine the whole lot that was apparent to so many people: that Donald Trump is a fascist,” he stated. “And in relation to democracy versus fascism, I’m sorry, there will not be tremendous individuals on either side. So you want to select: Donald Trump, or the American individuals?”

Watch it right here:

Some Republicans did take to social media after Trump’s Thursday evening speech to ask the president to cease undermining the integrity of the election, and to plead for persistence.

“That is getting insane,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ailing.) tweeted, including “cease spreading debunked misinformation.” Retiring Republican Will Hurd (R-Texas) tweeted that Trump’s conduct was “harmful & flawed,” including that, “each American ought to have his or her vote counted.”

Former presidential candidate and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted that Trump is “wrong to say that the election was rigged, corrupt and stolen” on Friday, stating that “doing so damages the reason for freedom right here and all over the world, weakens the establishments that lie on the basis of the Republic, and recklessly inflames harmful and harmful passions.”

Cable and broadcast information anchors additionally condemned the president’s false remarks undermining the American democratic course of. MSNBC minimize away first on Thursday, with Brian Williams saying, “Okay, right here we’re once more within the uncommon place of not solely interrupting the president of the US however correcting the president of the US. There aren’t any unlawful votes that we all know of. There was no Trump victory that we all know of.”

“NBC Nightly Information” anchor Lester Holt interrupted roughly 5 minutes into Trump’s remarks, saying, “the president made a variety of false statements together with the notion that there’s been fraudulent voting. There was no proof of that allegation by his marketing campaign.”

MSNBC reporter Hayes Brown tweeted that Twitter additionally ended the dwell feed of Trump’s speech in its app early, and eliminated the “watch dwell” possibility. Twitter additionally flagged a number of of the president’s tweets concerning the incoming election outcomes on Thursday as “doubtlessly deceptive.”

Whereas CNN saved Trump’s tackle on the air, Anderson Cooper didn’t pull any punches afterward. “That’s the president of the US,” Cooper stated. “That’s the strongest individual on the earth, and we see him like an overweight turtle on his again, flailing within the scorching solar, realizing his time is over.”

“

“That’s the strongest individual on the earth, and we see him like an overweight turtle on his again, flailing within the scorching solar, realizing his time is over.”

”

— Anderson Cooper



CNN reporter Daniel Dale tweeted: “I’ve learn or watched all of Trump’s speeches since 2016. That is probably the most dishonest speech he has ever given.”

Fox Information was much less important in its response, however nonetheless agreed that the president and his legal professionals must current proof of any fraud.

The New York Occasions referred to as the president’s Thursday evening assertion “stuffed with egregious lies and smirks concerning the election course of” in an Instagram post.

As of Friday morning, Biden was main Trump in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada by slim margins, whereas Trump continued to stay forward in North Carolina.