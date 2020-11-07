Cohen & Firm Inc. (COHN) CEO Lester Brafman on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Cohen & Firm Inc. (NYSEMKT:COHN) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name November 4, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Firm Individuals

Lester Brafman – CEO

Joe Pooler – CFO

Convention Name Individuals

Cohen & Firm want to remind everybody that a number of the statements the corporate makes throughout this name might include forward-looking statements beneath the relevant securities legal guidelines. These statements might contain dangers and uncertainties that would trigger the corporate's precise outcomes to vary materially from the outcomes mentioned in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made throughout this name are made solely as of the date of this name, and the corporate undertakes no obligation to replace such statements to mirror subsequent occasions or circumstances.

Cohen & Firm advises you to learn the cautionary observe concerning forward-looking statements in its earnings launch and its most up-to-date annual report on Kind 10-Okay filed with the SEC.

Lester Brafman

Thanks, Nicole, and thanks, everyone, for becoming a member of us on our third quarter 2020 earnings name. With me on the decision is Joe Pooler, our CFO.

We’re happy with our third quarter outcomes, significantly on the broker-dealer aspect, the place we continued to strengthen our Gestation Repo enterprise, with balances now rising to $2.9 billion by the tip of the quarter.

For the second quarter in a row, we have been capable of generate greater than $3 million of internet earnings and greater than $4 million of adjusted internet earnings for the agency from vast.

Moreover, we’re excited to announce constructive developments in our SPAC enterprise. Not too long ago, subsequent to the quarter finish, our first company-sponsored insurance coverage SPAC, Insurance coverage Acquisition Corp. closed its merger with Shift Applied sciences, Inc., image SFT, and through the third quarter, our second company-sponsored Insurance coverage SPAC, INSU Acquisition Corp. II, raised $230 million in an preliminary public providing of its items.

We’re energetic in a number of features of the SPAC market, together with as a sponsor, asset supervisor and investor. Our group has a protracted historical past within the SPAC house, and we proceed to develop – we proceed rising our SPAC franchise and capitalizing on alternatives on this house.

We’re passionate about our enterprise going ahead, and we stay dedicated to executing on our strategic priorities and a continued give attention to enhancing stockholder worth.

Now I’ll flip the decision over to Joe to stroll by the quarter’s monetary highlights in additional element.

Joe Pooler

Thanks, Lester.

We’ll begin with our assertion of operations. Our internet earnings was $3.3 million for the quarter or $1.19 per absolutely diluted share in comparison with internet earnings of $3.3 million for the prior quarter or $0.69 per diluted share and internet lack of $1.9 million for the prior yr quarter or a lack of $1.06 per absolutely diluted share.

Our adjusted internet earnings was $4.2 million for the quarter in comparison with adjusted internet earnings of $4 million for the prior quarter and adjusted internet lack of $1.9 million for the prior yr quarter. Be aware that adjusted internet earnings will not be a measure acknowledged beneath U.S. typically accepted accounting ideas. See our disclosures, calculations and reconciliations surrounding adjusted internet earnings in our earnings launch.

Web buying and selling income got here in at $17 million within the third quarter, down $3 million from the second quarter and up $8.5 million from the third quarter of ’19. The lower from the second quarter was primarily the results of decreased buying and selling from our GCF Repo and company buying and selling teams, which was offset by a rise of $3.1 million in our Gestation Repo income.

Our Gestation Repo balances have grown to $2.9 billion as of September 30, 2020. The rise from the third quarter of ’19 was primarily the results of elevated buying and selling from our Gestation Repo and company buying and selling teams. Our asset administration income totaled $1.6 million within the quarter, down $61,000 from the prior quarter and down $387,000 from the yr in the past quarter.

Third quarter 2020 principal transactions income was $2.6 million in comparison with $2.3 million within the prior quarter and $310,000 within the yr in the past quarter. The principal transactions income contains all positive aspects and losses and earnings earned on our $22.5 million funding portfolio categorised as different investments at honest worth on our stability sheet.

This funding portfolio has elevated just lately resulting from our involvement in numerous SPACs as our SPAC franchise expands. Nonetheless, this $22.5 million principal investing portfolio as of the tip of the quarter doesn’t embody the favorable affect of our founder shares from the Insurance coverage Acquisition Corp.’s merger with Shift Applied sciences because the merger closed in early fourth quarter.

Compensation and advantages expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $11 million, down $359,000 from the prior quarter and up $3.9 million from the prior yr quarter. The quarterly adjustments have been primarily the results of the variable compensation mannequin now we have in place and primarily relate to our variations in internet buying and selling from the comparable durations.

Compensation as a share of income was 50% within the third quarter of 2020 in comparison with 47% within the second quarter and 62% within the third quarter of the prior yr. The variety of Cohen staff was 87 as of September 30, 2020, in comparison with 94 as of June 30 and 90 as of the prior yr quarter finish.

Web curiosity expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $2 million, together with $660,000 on our 2 belief most well-liked debt devices, $589,000 on our senior notes, $357,000 on our redeemable monetary devices and $345,000 on our credit score line.

Loss from fairness methodology associates through the quarter totaled $1.4 million in comparison with the prior quarter lack of $1.2 million and the prior yr quarter lack of $109,000. The rise in loss from fairness methodology associates was primarily associated to pre-business mixture bills incurred by the corporate’s 2 sponsored insurance coverage SPACs.

By way of the stability sheet on the finish of the quarter, our whole fairness was $47.8 million, a lower of $973,000 from year-end. On the finish of the quarter, consolidated company indebtedness was carried at $64.4 million, and our redeemable monetary devices have been carried at $14.5 million.

On the finish of the quarter, our whole unrestricted money and money equivalents totaled $129.3 million, together with counterparty money collateral of $125.3 million associated to our matched e book repo operations, which was included in each money and money equivalents and different liabilities on our stability sheet.

As beforehand introduced, and as Lester talked about, Insurance coverage Acquisition Corp., our first sponsored insurance coverage SPAC, closed its merger with Shift Applied sciences on October 13, and as of October 15, the merged firm started buying and selling on NASDAQ beneath the image SFT.

Extra particulars concerning the merger transaction can be found within the firm’s filings with the Securities and Alternate Fee.

Upon the closing of the merger, our consolidated subsidiaries, that served because the sponsors of Insurance coverage SPAC I, collectively retained an mixture of 375,000 Shift Class A standard inventory from placement shares and 4 – roughly 4.5 million Shift Class A standard inventory from founder shares.

We presently count on that roughly 252,000 of the Shift Class A standard inventory from placement shares and roughly 2.5 million of the Shift Class A standard inventory from founder shares might be distributed to the noncontrolling curiosity of the consolidated sponsor subsidiaries.

Instantly – due to this fact, instantly following the distributions, the corporate expects to retain 122,665 Class 8 widespread inventory from placement shares and one other 2,020,000 Shift Class A standard inventory from the founder shares. Once more, extra particulars concerning the merger transaction might be obtainable within the firm’s filings, together with our 10-Okay, which we count on to file no later than Friday.

Be aware that the favorable affect on our P&L, particularly on our principal transactions income line merchandise from the mark-to-market on the corporate’s retained Shift placement and founder shares will not be mirrored in our third quarter outcomes, however relatively might be mirrored in our fourth quarter outcomes because the merger closed in October.

And in addition, as Lester talked about, our – and as we beforehand introduced, our second sponsored insurance coverage SPAC, INSU Acquisition Corp. II, accomplished the sale of 23 million items at $10 per unit on September – within the IPO on September 8, for gross proceeds of $230 million. The consolidated Insurance coverage SPAC II Sponsor Entities presently collectively maintain roughly 7.8 million founder shares of Insurance coverage SPAC II.

The variety of founder shares ultimately retained by the Insurance coverage SPAC II Sponsor Entities won’t be lastly decided till the Insurance coverage SPAC II enterprise mixture is ultimately accomplished. The corporate presently consolidates the Insurance coverage SPAC II Sponsor Entities and deal with the Insurance coverage SPAC II Sponsor Entities funding in Insurance coverage SPAC II as an fairness methodology funding. And at last, we count on to file our 10-Q no later than this Friday, November 6.

With that, I will flip it again over to Lester for closing remarks.

Lester Brafman

Thanks Joe.

Please direct any off-line investor inquiries to Joe Pooler at (215) 701-8952 or by way of e-mail to investorrelations@cohencompany.com. The contact info can be discovered on the backside of our earnings launch.

Operator, now you can open the decision traces for questions. Thanks all for becoming a member of us immediately.

Lester Brafman

Okay. Then once more, thanks, everyone, for becoming a member of us immediately. And we stay up for talking with you subsequent quarter.

