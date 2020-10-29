CodeSandbox, which builds web-based instruments for collaborative software growth, raises $12.7M led by EQT Ventures, bringing its complete raised to $15M (Chris O'Brien/VentureBeat)

Home Tech CodeSandbox, which builds web-based instruments for collaborative software growth, raises $12.7M led...

Chris O’Brien / VentureBeat:

CodeSandbox, which builds web-based instruments for collaborative software growth, raises $12.7M led by EQT Ventures, bringing its complete raised to $15M  —  Amsterdam-based CodeSandbox has raised $12.7 million to assist groups collaborate on the event of web-based purposes.

