Chris O’Brien / VentureBeat:
CodeSandbox, which builds web-based instruments for collaborative software growth, raises $12.7M led by EQT Ventures, bringing its complete raised to $15M — Amsterdam-based CodeSandbox has raised $12.7 million to assist groups collaborate on the event of web-based purposes.
Home Tech CodeSandbox, which builds web-based instruments for collaborative software growth, raises $12.7M led...
CodeSandbox, which builds web-based instruments for collaborative software growth, raises $12.7M led by EQT Ventures, bringing its complete raised to $15M (Chris O'Brien/VentureBeat)
Chris O’Brien / VentureBeat: