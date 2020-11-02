Cloud video surveillance firm Eagle Eye Networks raises $40M Sequence E from Accel to put money into new AI tasks akin to license plate recognition (Christine Corridor/Crunchbase Information)

Christine Corridor / Crunchbase Information:
Cloud video surveillance firm Eagle Eye Networks raises $40M Sequence E from Accel to put money into new AI tasks akin to license plate recognition — Eagle Eye Networks, a cloud video surveillance firm, raised $40 million in Sequence E funding from Accel to advance its platform.
