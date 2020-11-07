Chinese language State Media Reacts to Biden Victory With Cautious Optimism

Particularly, the state media has fixated on protests in American cities — beginning this summer time with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, via the protests surrounding the election — as proof that American democracy is chaotic.

After Mr. Biden gained Pennsylvania, and thus the presidency, CCTV, the state broadcaster, aired movies of enormous crowds in Philadelphia on Saturday night and a heavy police presence. An anchor declared that there had been “not solely verbal assaults but additionally even bodily clashes” between Trump and Biden supporters. (In actuality, there have been few studies of violent confrontations.)

Hu Xijin, the editor of International Instances, pointed to Mr. Trump’s refusal to concede, writing on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, that “American society is now extremely divided, which creates the soil for additional political derailment.”

The shops had been emphasizing the potential for political violence all week because the vote counts trickled in. Since Election Day, the Chinese language state media had shared images of boarded-up companies and cops on watch at ballot websites.

Up to date Nov. 8, 2020, 12:07 a.m. ET

On the time the race was known as, the second high trending subject on Weibo was the drive-by taking pictures of two folks attending a pro-Trump rally in Florida on Friday. Few posts talked about that the pictures fired have been pellet rounds, or that the 2 folks have been handled for minor accidents and launched.

Some state-controlled shops had appeared to revel within the instability. Simply minutes earlier than the race was known as for Mr. Biden on Saturday, Individuals’s Each day, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese language Communist Occasion, had mocked Mr. Trump’s declared refusal to simply accept the election outcomes.

Mr. Trump, about an hour earlier, had tweeted, falsely, that he had gained the election. The Individuals’s Each day account retweeted that post, including the remark, “HaHa” and a laughing emoji.