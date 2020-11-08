Carter’s Child Bodysuits simply $1.60 every at Kohl’s! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Meg

Kohl’s is doing issues a bit differently this year and is rolling out Early Black Friday Deals every day by way of November tenth! We noticed a slew of wonderful offers yesterday already, however there are some extra nice ones right now, together with this one!

By means of tonight solely, Kohl’s has Carter’s Child Bodysuits 5-Packs on sale! Plus, use code SHOP20 to get an extra 20% off at checkout!

Carter’s Bodysuits, 5-Pack — $9.99 (Reg. $26)

Use code SHOP20 for 20% off

$7.99 after coupon code (simply $1.60 per bodysuit!)

Select free in-store pickup to keep away from delivery prices.