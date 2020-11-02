Caravans of Trump supporters block roadways in New York and New Jersey

Two caravans of supporters for President Donald Trump wreaked havoc on the Backyard State Parkway and the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on Sunday — creating visitors jams by stopping their automobiles and exiting the automobiles on the key motorways.

In New Jersey, the demonstrators in automobiles, SUVs and pickup vehicles honked their horns and waved pro-Trump flags, in response to video posted to Twitter by Yeshiva World Information.

“Yeah — woo!” a person filming the video might be heard saying. “We shut it down, child. We shut it down.”

The caravan was at a whole standstill, with some folks standing atop their automobiles, the video exhibits.

The same scene performed out in New York on the bridge connecting Nyack and Tarrytown.

Video shot by FNTV exhibits Trump supporters both idling of their automobiles or standing on the bridge to chants of “USA, USA, USA.”

New York state Sen. David Carlucci, whose district covers Nyack, slammed the caravan and referred to as on state police to cost these concerned.

“What was seen in New York was aggressive, harmful, and reckless conduct by some Trump supporters,” Carlucci stated in an announcement posted to Twitter.

“The New York State Police needs to be working to establish these people and charging them. All of us have the appropriate to point out help for a presidential candidate, however we wouldn’t have the appropriate to hazard others and break the legislation,” he stated.

This report originally appeared on NYPost.com.

