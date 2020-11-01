Canada: Courtroom to listen to problem to ‘non secular symbols’ legislation

A protracted-awaited court docket case will get underneath means this week within the Canadian province of Quebec, the place civil rights teams say a legislation that prohibits the sporting of non secular garb by some public servants violates the nation’s structure.

The lawsuit in opposition to Invoice 21 was filed by the Nationwide Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), the Canadian Civil Liberties Affiliation (CCLA) and Ichrak Nourel Hak, a Sikh girl, and it is going to be heard in Quebec Superior Courtroom on November 2.

The legislation, handed in June 2019, bars some lecturers, attorneys, law enforcement officials and others within the public sphere from sporting non secular symbols on the job, together with the hijab worn by Muslim girls, kippahs worn by Jewish males, and turbans worn by Sikhs.

The candidates say the legislation is discriminatory and creates “second-class citizenship” in Canada.

Individuals have “misplaced their jobs merely due to what they put on and what they imagine”, Mustafa Farooq, the CEO of NCCM, instructed Al Jazeera in a telephone interview.

“Individuals have needed to depart the province and alter who they’re. That’s not acceptable. That’s why we are going to by no means cease combating Invoice 21.”

Nour Farhat, a Muslim lawyer from Montreal who wears a hijab, a scarf worn by many Muslim girls who really feel it’s a part of their faith, was working in direction of a grasp’s diploma in legislation – in hopes of fulfilling her dream of changing into a state prosecutor – when Invoice 21 was handed final yr.

The legislation has since pressured her to work at a non-public agency as a result of she can not work as a state worker whereas sporting a hijab.

“(Invoice 21) prohibited me from taking a path I all the time wished to take,” Farhat instructed Al Jazeera. The court docket case, she added, will likely be one of many “largest trials of (her) life”.

Anti-Muslim sentiment

Regardless of staunch opposition, Quebec Premier Francois Legault has defended the laws, saying it’s a average measure that doesn’t violate freedom of faith and is supported by a “overwhelming majority of Quebecers”.

A survey of greater than 1,200 Quebecers performed by Leger Advertising in Could 2019 confirmed that 63 % of individuals within the province supported Invoice 21.

Nevertheless, based on the ballot, which was commissioned by the Affiliation for Canadian Research, solely 37 % of Quebecers had a constructive view of Muslims whereas solely 28 % had a constructive view of Islam.

Of these with unfavourable views of Islam, 88 % supported the ban on non secular symbols for public faculty lecturers, the survey discovered.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has defended Invoice 21, saying the legislation is a average measure that’s supported by a majority of Quebecers [File: Carlos Osorio/Reuters]

Whereas the Quebec authorities says the invoice is utilized to folks of all faiths equally, civil rights and neighborhood teams say Muslims are bearing the brunt of its results – particularly Muslim girls who put on the hijab.

“It’s not possible to disclaim that there are xenophobic components to this invoice,” NCCM’s Farooq stated. “There’s a cause why this invoice is coming from a person (Legault) who refuses to make use of the time period systemic racism.”

Legault has repeatedly refused to acknowledge that systemic racism exists in Quebec, regardless of quite a few reviews outlining the issue.

“At any time when the politicians are speaking in regards to the invoice, they’re all the time speaking about Muslim girls – and never Sikh males or Jewish males,” Farhat instructed Al Jazeera.

After Invoice 21 was first tabled in March 2019, Justice Femme, a Montreal girls’s rights group, reported receiving greater than 40 calls from Muslim girls reporting hate incidents, together with verbal and bodily abuse, being spat on and having folks try to tear their hijab off.

The murder of six Muslim males at a Quebec Metropolis mosque in January 2017 additional introduced Islamophobia within the province into the highlight.

Current anti-Muslim assaults exterior of Quebec have additionally raised considerations. In September, a Muslim man was killed exterior a Toronto-area mosque by a person with ties to a white supremacist ideology, sending shockwaves throughout the Canadian Muslim neighborhood.

‘Uphill battle’ in court docket

The authorized case in opposition to Invoice 21 “will likely be an uphill battle”, nonetheless, Montreal-based human rights lawyer and adjunct professor of legislation at Mcgill College Pearl Eliadis instructed Al Jazeera.

Eliadis stated the issue lies in displaying a authorized foundation to strike down the legislation that falls exterior the exceptions supplied by what’s known as a “however clause”, which the Quebec authorities invoked to move Invoice 21.

That seldom-used clause permits governments to override particular components of the Canadian Constitution of Rights and Freedom for as much as 5 years.

It’s not possible to disclaim that there are xenophobic components to this invoice. There’s a cause why this invoice is coming from a person (Legault) who refuses to make use of the time period systemic racism Mustafa Farooq, Nationwide Council of Canadian Muslims

In December of final yr, the Quebec Courtroom of Attraction rejected a movement from NCCM and CCLA to droop the legislation’s utility till the case might be heard on its deserves, saying the however clause left them no selection however to rule in opposition to the plaintiffs.

Nonetheless, Eliadis stated there are some provisions within the Canadian constitution that aren’t touched by the however clause – akin to gender equality and multiculturalism – that can be utilized to problem the invoice.

That’s what the candidates will do of their case – and they’re hopeful the legislation will likely be overturned. “We would like the invoice struck down in its entirety,” NCCM’s Farooq stated.