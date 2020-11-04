Can Biden Nonetheless Win? Can Trump Nonetheless Win? Sure. Right here Are the Remaining Paths.

Mr. Biden has the sting in Arizona, and a win there would take some strain off him to rely completely on the blue-wall states. He can afford to lose Pennsylvania if he wins Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin.

If Mr. Biden prevails in Georgia and Arizona, he can attain 270 electoral votes whereas shedding Pennsylvania and Michigan or Wisconsin.

Or he may change into president just by profitable again Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

In Georgia, the place Mr. Trump holds a slender lead with about 92 % of the vote counted, a leak at a processing heart within the central a part of the state delayed the tabulation of some ballots for Atlanta and its suburban counties, that are seen as Democratic strongholds.

Roughly 20 % of the vote remained unreported as of 6 a.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County, a closely Democratic suburb of Atlanta.

“Joe Biden’s path is essentially unchanged since he entered this race,” Man Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA, a number one Democratic tremendous PAC, mentioned early Wednesday. “There are nonetheless at the least 5 aggressive states giving him a number of paths to 270. It could take a few days to depend the votes, and we might have to battle the Trump marketing campaign in courtroom, however Joe Biden stays the favourite.”