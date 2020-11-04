California sides with Uber, Lyft, DoorDash on Prop 22, will exempt the businesses from requiring them to categorise staff as staff (Ellen Huet/Bloomberg)

Ellen Huet / Bloomberg:
California sides with Uber, Lyft, DoorDash on Prop 22, will exempt the businesses from requiring them to categorise staff as staff — Gig financial system giants together with Uber Applied sciences Inc., Lyft Inc. and DoorDash Inc. are profitable their effort to move a hotly contested poll measure …
