Aldi

1 gallon Entire Milk – $1.43

1 32-oz carton Half and Half – $1.39

1/2 gallon Orange Juice – $1.59

1/2 gallon Unsweetened Almond Milk – $1.49

1 16-oz carton Heavy Whipping Cream – $1.55

4 cans Diced Tomatoes – $1.16

2 cans Inexperienced Beans – $0.76

2 luggage Asparagus – $2.78

1 bag Mini Cucumbers – $1.19

2 Pomegranates – $1.98

2 Avocados – $0.39

2 jars Peanut Butter – $2.30

1 jar Strawberry Jam – $1.39

1 Roaster Hen ($0.79/lb) – $5.36

1 massive pkg Thick Pepperoni – $2.99

1 pkg Sliced Pepperoni – $1.99

1-lb Sausage – $1.69

2 16-oz pkgs Deli Meat – $4.49

2 8-pz pkgs Sliced Cheese – $2.30

1 pkg Flour Tortillas – $1.05

1 3-b bag Candy Potatoes – $1.19

1 Cauliflower – $1.79

1 tub every Natural Spinach and Natural Spring Combine (These had been leftover from our prolonged household trip, so free to me)

2 luggage frozen Riced Cauliflower – $3.78

2 luggage Recent Inexperienced Beans – $3.18

1 3-ct pkg Multi-Coloured Peppers – $2.19

1 16-oz bag Shredded Mozzarella Cheese – $1.99

1 16-oz bag Shredded Cheddar Cheese – $1.99

2 8-oz blocks Cheddar Cheese – $2.50

1 16-oz pkg Butter – $1.96

1 bag Brown Sugar – $0.89

1 massive field Honey Crisp Oats – $1.69

1 field Honey Wheat Puffs – $1.73

1 field Rice Squares – $1.49

1 field Cinnamon Crunch Squares – $1.19

1 massive field Cheese Crackers – $1.99

1 32-oz field Elbow Macaroni – $0.99

6 cartons Yogurt – $3.54

2 dozen Eggs – $1.08

Complete: $74.63

Sawyer’s Produce

(Wholesale Produce – they solely promote whole flats, however usually provide nice offers!)

18 8-oz pkgs Natural Cranberries – $12.00

12 8-oz pkgs Blackberries – $10.00

Complete: $22.00

Weekly Grocery Complete: $96.63