Brigette’s $53 Grocery Procuring Journey and Weekly Menu Plan for six | Cash Saving Mother®

My older sister, Brigette, shares her buying journeys and menu plans each week! You possibly can go HERE to see all of her weekly menu plans and you may go HERE to learn all about her household!

1 8-oz pkg Sliced Cheese – $1.25

2 8-oz blocks Mozzarella Cheese – $2.50

1 16-oz pkg Sliced Deli Meat – $2.49

1 gallon Complete Milk – $1.43

1 gallon 1% Milk – $1.43

1 32-oz carton Half and Half – $1.39

1 16-oz carton Heavy Whipping Cream – $1.55

1 can Whipped Dairy Topping – $2.89

1 canister Outdated Normal Oats – $2.29

1 field Honey Crunch Oats – $1.29

1 Household-Measurement field Frosted Flakes – $1.79

1 field Rice Squares – $1.49

2 bins Honey Wheat Puffs – $3.46

1 jar Pasta Sauce – $0.85

1 pkg Romaine Hearts – $2.19

1 pkg Zucchini – $1.58

1 1-lb bag Brussel Sprouts – $1.49

1 bunch Bananas – $1.19

5-lbs Honey Crisp Apples – $3.50

1 bag Crimson Grapes ($0.85/lb) – $1.69

1 Cauliflower – $2.25

2 luggage Riced Cauliflower – $3.78

2 loaves Sandwich Bread – $1.18

1 pkg Flour Tortillas – $1.35

2 pkgs Rice Truffles – $3.50

1 can Parmesan Cheese – $2.29

1 16-oz bag Shredded Mozzarella Cheese – $2.19

1 16-oz bag Shredded Cheddar Cheese – $2.19

2 dozen Eggs – $1.08

2 24-oz cartons Cottage Cheese – $3.18

Grocery Whole for the Week: $60.73

Weekly Menu Plan

We might be out of city for 3 1/2 days this coming week for a trip with my mother and father and virtually all of my siblings and their households. So we didn’t purchase as many groceries this week – and never as many meals to plan!

Breakfasts

Everyone seems to be liable for making/cleansing up their very own breakfasts. Decisions embody:

Cereal, Oatmeal, Scrambled/Boiled/Fried Eggs, Toast, Veggie Omelets, Fruit, Smoothies, Cottage Cheese

Lunches

Deli Meat/Cheese Sandwiches, Apples, Peppers x 2

Cheese Quesadillas, Bananas, Carrots x 2

Dinners

Do-it-yourself Cheese Pizza, Tossed Salad, Grapes

Venison Meatloaf, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Baked Potatoes

French Toast, Scrambled Eggs, Fruit