Brennan Claims Trump Backers Have No Enthusiasm, Will get SCHOOLED By RNC Boss

Although ABC spent a part of their Sunday marveling at chants of “we love you” at large Trump rallies, CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan thought she was confronting Republican Occasion Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel with accusations that President Trump’s supporters weren’t passionate about him. Not solely was Brennan schooled by McDaniel, CBS Night Information anchor Norah O’Donnell later warned of the “shy Trump voter” gaining braveness.

Within the midst of her contentious interview with the RNC Chairwoman, Brennan recalled that McDaniel had invested numerous funding into the Republican Occasion floor sport all throughout the nation. However, with out proof, she tried to forged doubt on how a lot Trump supporters backed their president. “In case your voters are so enthusiastic about President Trump, why have not they proven up but,” she sneered.

Whereas McDaniel was explaining how Republicans want to vote on Election Day (a historic reality, to not point out information reveals that Republicans had been catching as much as Democrats in early voting), Brennan rudely interrupted her visitor and requested: “Why?”

McDaniel then schooled Brennan on how Republicans save their enthusiasm for Election Day and present up in large numbers (Click on “broaden”):

RONNA MCDANIEL: As a result of they actually wish to vote in individual. And I’ll say– BRENNAN (Interrupting McDaniel): Why? MCDANIEL: — it’s has been attention-grabbing, Margaret, this yr as we’ve surveyed our voters. A overwhelming majority of them wish to vote in individual. They wish to make it possible for their vote counts. They are not utterly trusting of the mail poll system, and they also’ve made that very clear. And we noticed that in these particular elections. Within the Chris Jacobs election in NY27 the Democrats had a really giant lead in absentee ballots heading into Election Day, after which we gained Election Day by 40 p.c. And that’s sort of the flip-flop with count on to see on Election Day this yr, with our voters popping out Election Day as they stacked good points with absentee ballots.

Persevering with to push her assertion that the underside had fallen out of Trump’s help, Brennan pounced on McDaniel’s current feedback to The Wall Road Journal concerning how a few of Trump’s help amongst suburban girl had “light away.” “Our information reveals it greater than light, it’s been a big swing. Why have you ever misplaced ladies in that means,” Brennan chided.

“So, ladies are concern voters. We all know this, Margaret. We’re not monolithic,” McDaniel shot again partly. “We’re over 50 p.c of the citizens. We’re not single-issue voters. However we’re making selections based mostly on our lives, and each concern impacts us. However I do assume one of many overwhelming points we’re seeing that’s bringing them again within the suburbs is regulation and order.”

In the direction of the tip of this system, when CBS’s election night time crew gathered to debate what might occur within the horse race, Brennan’s proclamations of the unenthusiastic Trump supporter received sunk by CBS colleague Norah O’Donnell.

As political correspondent Ed O’Keefe was telling viewers about how a brand new ballot out of Iowa “reveals that Joni Ernst is definitely within the lead after weeks of polling prompt that her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield pulled forward,” O’Donnell interjected by noting it confirmed enthusiasm for Trump was rising

“That Iowa ballot suggests, in reality, that the shy Trump voter is rising,” she declared.

Not solely did it sign normal enthusiasm going up, in keeping with O’Donnell, however he was gaining in a number of the demographics Brennan had hyped him shedding. “That independents are going again in direction of Donald Trump,” she mentioned. “That really some ladies are returning to the Republican fold who had been there in 2016, and will not have been capable of say it publicly in a ballot or to their buddies, that that has come again.”

And it wasn’t simply O’Donnell, CBS This Morning co-host and Democratic donor Gayle King appeared to agree {that a} message was being despatched by Trump’s supporters (Click on “broaden”):

O’DONNELL: Now look, Joe Biden can win with out Iowa, there’s little doubt about that, however the query about– GAYLE KING: However it could be sending a message, although O’DONNELL: Proper. KING: Perhaps sending a message. O’DONNELL: Perhaps about different locations. And that’s why form of that this; is {that a} canary in a coal mine or is it an outlier?

Brennan didn’t appear to be anticipating that from her colleagues.

