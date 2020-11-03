Billionaire Mark Cuban says that, for small enterprise homeowners, there’s one clear alternative for president



Katharine Lotze/Getty Photographs





‘With out management, there’s instability. And instability is the worst factor that may occur to a enterprise… Should you can’t open the doorways in your neighborhood, whether or not it’s due to instability, civil unrest or COVID, it doesn’t matter how nice of an entrepreneur [you are], it doesn’t matter what number of clients you might have considered trying or have as a result of they’ll’t come see you.’

That’s Mark Cuban, the billionaire proprietor of the Dallas Mavericks, speaking in an Instagram Stay video this week about why Joe Biden, whom he endorsed earlier this yr, is the fitting candidate for small enterprise homeowners.

“Simply the way in which that Donald Trump has simply botched so fully the response to COVID, he has crushed tons of of hundreds, if not thousands and thousands, of companies,” Cuban informed the Biden marketing campaign’s Rhett Buttle.