Invoice Murray’s appeal can’t disguise the disappointment of ‘On the Rocks’ – TechCrunch

“On the Rocks,” a brand new movie on Apple TV+, focuses on a troubled marriage between Laura (a author performed by Rashida Jones) and Dean (a startup govt performed by Marlon Wayans). When Laura begins to suspect Dean of dishonest on her, she turns to her father Felix (Invoice Murray) for assist.

The movie reunites Murray along with his “Misplaced in Translation” director Sofia Coppola. It could really feel feather-light at instances, due to his seemingly easy appeal — it’s laborious to withstand Felix when he’s singing to a bar stuffed with strangers or devouring caviar throughout an impromptu stakeout. However the script and performances additionally make it painfully clear that he’s let Laura down as a father, and that her disappointment hasn’t gone away.

As we talk about on the newest episode of the Original Content podcast, we liked watching fantastically shot footage of Murray and Jones in traditional New York Metropolis bars and eating places. We have been, nonetheless, a bit much less happy with the ending, which doesn’t actually do justice to all of the thorny emotional points that the movie raises.

Along with reviewing “On the Rocks,” we additionally talk about Netflix’s imminent U.S. price increase and the new trailer for the pandemic thriller “Songbird”.

