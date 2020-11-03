Biden Says Trump Is ‘Not Who We Are.’ Do Voters Agree?

From the beginning of his 2020 marketing campaign, Joseph R. Biden Jr. insisted that President Trump was an aberration, his norm-breaking, race-baiting tenure anathema to the nationwide character.

“It’s not who we’re,” Mr. Biden typically stated, “not what America is.”

And on the finish of the 2020 marketing campaign, an anxious, quarrelsome nation gave the impression to be turning a query again at him: Are you positive?

For hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters, the final 4 years have been a time when issues modified for the higher, once they felt they’d a president who knew precisely who they have been. They cheered pre-virus jobs success, shifts within the tax code, commerce fights with China and the rising rightward tilt of the Supreme Court docket. However they typically responded extra viscerally to the fury than the finer factors: Mr. Trump’s keen brawls towards elites and establishments, towards threats to conservatives’ most well-liked social order, towards shared enemies.

For a lot of Democrats, the story of this White Home is much uglier: division for its personal sake and for Mr. Trump’s private aggrandizement, coaxing an American backslide that harnessed the levers of presidency to settle scores and buoy white supremacists, worldwide strongmen and anybody else who spoke nicely of the person in cost.