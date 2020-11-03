Biden Says Trump Is ‘Not Who We Are.’ Do Voters Agree?

From the beginning of his 2020 marketing campaign, Joseph R. Biden Jr. insisted that President Trump was an aberration, his norm-breaking, race-baiting tenure anathema to the nationwide character.
“It’s not who we’re,” Mr. Biden typically stated, “not what America is.”
And on the finish of the 2020 marketing campaign, an anxious, quarrelsome nation gave the impression to be turning a query again at him: Are you positive?
For hundreds of thousands of Trump supporters, the final 4 years have been a time when issues modified for the higher, once they felt they’d a president who knew precisely who they have been. They cheered pre-virus jobs success, shifts within the tax code, commerce fights with China and the rising rightward tilt of the Supreme Court docket. However they typically responded extra viscerally to the fury than the finer factors: Mr. Trump’s keen brawls towards elites and establishments, towards threats to conservatives’ most well-liked social order, towards shared enemies.
For a lot of Democrats, the story of this White Home is much uglier: division for its personal sake and for Mr. Trump’s private aggrandizement, coaxing an American backslide that harnessed the levers of presidency to settle scores and buoy white supremacists, worldwide strongmen and anybody else who spoke nicely of the person in cost.
On Tuesday, this abiding battle — over which imaginative and prescient of America will endure, over whether or not this president is extra protector or destroyer — was put to the voters finally.
Early returns produced no winner however affirmed the persistence of nationwide fissures, as Democrats who had indulged in fantasies concerning the catharsis of on the spot victory have been left as soon as extra to marvel in the event that they understood America in addition to they’d assumed.
However even earlier than any last verdict was to be rendered, this election season had already provided some solutions to the query of who we’re — proof of all that Mr. Trump has modified, and all that he hasn’t, and all of the work that can await Mr. Biden if his guess is rewarded.
America is now a nation the place companies in lots of cities boarded up their home windows in anticipation of election violence. It’s a nation the place partisans daydream about seeing their political opponents in jail and the place the sitting president has pressed his personal Justice Division to observe via. It’s a nation the place Black Lives Matter protesters have pressed their trigger within the streets and the place caravans of Trump backers have stuffed highways and waterways with a procession of MAGA flags.
It’s a nation the place religion in establishments, already dismal, was not helped by a 12 months through which federal authorities couldn’t safeguard their very own individuals towards an endemic.
And it’s a nation, if voter turnout ranges are instructive, that was moved as by no means earlier than in fashionable reminiscence to face and be counted, in defiance of contagion and ostensible suppression. Individuals braved polling locations in masks and gloves, hand-delivered mail ballots simply in case, waited in strains that zagged and folded over themselves throughout complete neighborhoods — a type of small intestines of democracy.
“I truthfully can’t say I do know any establishment that’s working,” stated Aalayah Eastmond, 19, a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., bloodbath and a first-time voter who has spent a lot of the 12 months in Washington protesting racism and police violence. “However one factor I do know that’s working is the ability of the individuals.”
How a lot of the latest previous will be undone, and the way a lot the voters needs it undone, is a query no marketing campaign can resolve in full. There may be hazard in any sweeping assertion concerning the beliefs of a rustic that narrowly selected to observe its first Black president with the person who pushed a racist conspiracy about that president’s birthplace.
However in some methods, given the distinctiveness of the alternatives, the choice on this election will probably be particularly revealing about how America sees itself and what it expects of its leaders.
In interviews this fall, voters supporting every candidate described fears that the nation would quickly seem unrecognizable to them, if it was not already. This marketing campaign, they instructed, had doubled as a nationwide X-ray, with either side distressed about what may flip up on the scan.
“You be taught so much about your self and different individuals and the nation,” stated Luke Hoffman, 36, standing outdoors the Nationwide Structure Middle in Philadelphia in a “Vote” masks earlier than a latest televised discussion board with Mr. Biden. “The sheer polarization is terrifying.”
Katherine Smarch, 51, who traveled to Lansing, Mich., to see Eric Trump converse at a gravel pit final month, stated that any pro-Trump sentiment she may categorical on social media was doomed to be met with taunting and hostility.
“It simply feels so overseas,” she stated. “That is the type of factor that occurs out of the country.”
But there may be perhaps some consolation, at the very least, in the concept that the voters seems to be working with principally full details about its choices.
Whereas the stakes of a Trump presidency may nonetheless appear theoretical 4 years in the past — “What do you need to lose?” he requested his audiences — the magnitude and accountability of the workplace are by now unattainable to misconstrue.
There had as soon as been a thought that the gravity of the job may remodel Mr. Trump, that America’s guardrails would test him, that the “adults within the room” (as they typically appreciated to name themselves) would head off his most reckless impulses.
Little of it took. He’s who he has been.
The establishments typically bent to him, aided by Republicans in Congress. Advisers and aides got here and went, and sometimes by no means a lot disagreed with him anyway.
And within the run-up to Tuesday, Mr. Trump left little doubt {that a} second time period would appear like very very like the primary: chaotic, retaliatory, tired of unity.
Even within the shared struggling endemic to this 12 months of virus and relative isolation, Mr. Trump presided over partisan clashes regarding as soon as apolitical topics like adherence to public well being tips, fostering divisions that trickled all the way down to the nationwide rank and file.
“WHERE’S YOUR MASK?” Biden supporters chanted at their counterparts protesting a Democratic automobile rally in Atlanta final week.
“WHERE’S YOUR DIAPER?” the president’s aspect referred to as again, mocking their warning.
Mr. Trump’s array of us-versus-them closing messages in latest weeks included a meritless suggestion that medical doctors have been inflating the coronavirus loss of life toll for revenue; an prolonged feud with the tv program “60 Minutes”; and unsubtle hints that he would refuse to just accept voting outcomes he deemed unfavorable.
And Mr. Biden’s case typically appeared to boil all the way down to a extra constant query: Do you consider this man?
If the entire of Mr. Trump’s tenure has typically felt like a rolling problem to precedent, the approaching days might stand as a type of tremendous examination, notably if the president makes untimely claims concerning the consequence.
After all, how Mr. Trump chooses to conduct himself has by no means been as much as the American individuals. The tautological lesson he discovered from his personal rise at all times gave the impression to be this: If nobody had the ability to inform him no — and even bothered attempting — it was a sure.
Mr. Trump additionally understands nicely that many hundreds of thousands of persons are with him, win or lose, holding him up because the determine girding the nation towards would-be decline and leftward creep.
“We didn’t vote for him to be our pastor or our husband,” stated Penny Nance, the chief govt of Involved Girls for America, a conservative Christian group. “We voted for him to be our bodyguard.”
Aware of Mr. Trump’s grip on his core supporters — and nonetheless traumatized from the shock of 2016 — many Democrats have solely often allowed themselves to think about Mr. Biden’s thesis that this president may someday be seen as a historic blip.
Each those that love and detest Mr. Trump have tended to ascribe to him a form of political superpower, assuming that gravity would by no means apply. They’ve not often dwelled on the truth that he was elected regardless of a well-liked vote deficit towards a 2016 opponent whom huge swaths of Individuals disdained and distrusted.
“That is somebody who the vast majority of Individuals have by no means been open to,” Cornell Belcher, a Democratic pollster who labored on former President Barack Obama’s campaigns, stated of Mr. Trump. “I perceive that lightning can strike twice in the identical place. However it positive as hell ain’t possible.”
Suggesting that the president’s enchantment to “racial aversion” was his solely “particular sauce,” Mr. Belcher stated the successive elections of Mr. Obama and Mr. Trump amounted to “a rustic grappling,” not a decisive ruling on the nationwide course.
Mr. Biden has introduced himself because the type of “transition candidate” able to guiding the nation via that grappling, a bridge to no matter ought to come after. He outlasted a big and traditionally various major area because the Democrat most singularly targeted on eradicating the president and worrying about the remaining later. He hammered Mr. Trump on issues of competence and integrity and requested Senator Kamala Harris to hitch his ticket, retaining a pledge to call a girl as his operating mate and nodding to the overwhelming assist Mr. Biden has loved from Black voters since his election as Mr. Obama’s vp.
It was not misplaced on his allies that Mr. Biden, a person of establishments, was providing himself as much as a rustic that gave the impression to be shedding its belief in them, one the place crises of confidence have touched Congress, legislation enforcement and the courts.
The work of restore, he argued, was not so simple as eradicating Mr. Trump. That was merely a prerequisite. And whereas he has lengthy professed affection for a bygone period of bipartisanship, Mr. Biden has additionally already run up towards the realities of the second, navigating progressive calls to increase the Supreme Court docket and watching Republican former Senate colleagues entertain deceptive assaults on the Biden household.
If something, the marketing campaign’s last frames included typically ubiquitous reminders of the rupture that can stay after the election — and maybe solely widen as soon as the winner is obvious.
Final week in Texas, autos with Trump flags and indicators surrounded a Biden-Harris campaign bus and gave the impression to be attempting to gradual it down and power it to the aspect of the street.
Mr. Trump referred to as the drivers supporting him “patriots” who did nothing fallacious. The F.B.I. stated it was investigating. Mr. Biden sounded one thing like a disenchanted mum or dad, ready for the collective tantrum to move.
“We’re so significantly better than this,” Mr. Biden said over the weekend. “It’s not who we’re.”
For higher or worse, he appeared to consider it.