Biden Makes Positive factors in Key States as Anxious Nation Awaits Winner

The 2 events held dueling information conferences in Philadelphia early within the day, with Mr. Trump’s supporters insisting his lead would maintain statewide and the town’s Democrats, led by former Consultant Robert A. Brady, unveiling an evaluation of the remaining vote rely that concluded Mr. Biden would win Pennsylvania convincingly.

In Georgia, the counting of ballots in quite a few counties continued to erode Mr. Trump’s benefit within the historically Republican state: By Thursday evening, he was main by about 1,700 votes out of almost 5 million forged.

Tens of hundreds of ballots remained to be counted within the state late within the day, together with many in Chatham County, a Democratic-leaning county alongside the Georgia coast that’s dwelling to Savannah, and plenty of hundreds extra from Atlanta-area counties that additionally lean Democratic.

Georgia’s Republican Occasion has mentioned it plans to convey as much as a dozen lawsuits within the state.

In Arizona, Mr. Biden’s lead was about 47,000 votes, considerably lower than it was on election evening. There are over 200 thousand ballots left to rely, with many coming from Phoenix’s Maricopa County.

Officers in Maricopa mentioned they might publish one other report on Friday morning.

“We’re plugging alongside and making it occur,” mentioned Adrian Fontes, the Democrat who oversees elections within the county.

The vote rely in Maricopa has grown tense, nonetheless, since a number of armed protesters confirmed up on the county workplace Wednesday evening. On Thursday afternoon, about 200 supporters of Mr. Trump additionally gathered in entrance of the headquarters of the Arizona Republican Occasion after a protest earlier within the day involving about 50 Trump supporters dissipated in entrance of Metropolis Corridor in Phoenix.

Some within the crowd held indicators studying “Don’t Steal Elections,” “Disgrace on Fox Information” and “Recall Fontes.” (Fox Information known as Arizona for Mr. Biden on Tuesday evening, inflaming Trump supporters.)