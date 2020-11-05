Biden closes in on win as he takes Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump challenges outcomes in key states

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday as his White Home race with Donald Trump stretched into additional time, and the president’s group promised authorized challenges.
A day in spite of everything polls closed, the presidency and management of the Senate have been nonetheless hanging within the stability — although Biden had amassed a lead over Trump in Electoral Faculty delegates, 264-214. It takes 270 to win.
Within the Senate, Democrats’ path to retaking the bulk narrowed when Republican Sen. Susan Collins held on to her seat after a problem from state lawmaker Sara Gideon, who’d led Collins within the polls for months.
U.S. shares rocketed larger on Wednesday as Wall Road watched the outcomes, with the Dow Jones Industrial Common
DJIA,
having a historically strong post–Election Day outing.
Trump, in the meantime, was getting ready challenges. His marketing campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan state courtroom demanding entry to areas the place ballots are being counted. The marketing campaign needs to review ballots that have already been opened and processed, the Related Press reported. Fits have been additionally filed in Georgia and Pennsylvania.
The marketing campaign additionally stated it could ask for a recount in Wisconsin. Trump marketing campaign supervisor Invoice Stepien cited “irregularities in a number of Wisconsin counties.”
Republicans’ doubtless retention of the Senate majority means “gridlock with the liberal Home,” wrote Greg Valliere of AGF Investments in a observe. “Because of this, market-unfriendly tax hikes may stall in 2021,” stated Valliere, the agency’s chief U.S. coverage strategist.
Victor Reklaitis contributed to this text.