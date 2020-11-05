Biden closes in on win as he takes Michigan and Wisconsin, Trump challenges outcomes in key states

Joe Biden gestures after talking throughout election evening on the Chase Middle in Wilmington, Delaware, and President Donald Trump speaks throughout election evening within the East Room of the White Home in Washington early Wednesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden gained Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday as his White Home race with Donald Trump stretched into additional time, and the president’s group promised authorized challenges.

A day in spite of everything polls closed, the presidency and management of the Senate have been nonetheless hanging within the stability — although Biden had amassed a lead over Trump in Electoral Faculty delegates, 264-214. It takes 270 to win.