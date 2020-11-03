Behar Mocks Trump ‘Scared’ of Violent Leftists: ‘Brave’ Obama By no means Had a ‘Wall!’

As a substitute of condemning left-wing violence, the media has spent the final a number of months normalizing it. If that wasn’t unhealthy sufficient, now they are mocking anybody who takes measures to defend themselves from violence. That’s what occurred on The View as we speak as co-host Pleasure Behar mocked President Trump as a “hen” who was hiding as a result of the White Home put up a further non-scalable fence to guard these inside from left-wing rioters tonight, as election outcomes are available.

After complaining about how supposedly troublesome it’s to vote on election day, Behar attacked Trump as a coward who was “scared” of “what’s going to return in.” She additionally boasted how “brave” President Obama felt protected from assaults when he was re-elected:

Additionally, the opposite factor I have been noticing is he is made America proud once more. I am not happy with a president who has to construct a wall across the White Home as a result of President bone spurs is just too scared to exit or what is going on to return in. President Obama, the primary black president that we have ever had on this nation — we learn about these racists on the market — he by no means had a wall. He by no means needed to construct a wall. As a result of he was brave. This man is only a huge outdated hen. Anyway, that is the place I am at as we speak. [ Clucks like a chicken ]

Gee, Pleasure, I ponder why Obama didn’t have to fret about conservatives rioting after he was elected, twice. Doesn’t that show the purpose that this nation isn’t filled with violent right-wing racists?

In a while, Behar and her co-hosts agreed that right-wing crazies can be emboldened by President Trump to lash out if he loses:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Now I do know that if it goes in a loopy manner and Joe does not get elected, he will say to folks everyone settle down. You realize, We’ll determine this out. You assume the opposite one — you assume who will do the identical if his folks begin going off and being loopy? Suppose he’ll say to them settle down? JOY BEHAR: No. SUNNY HOSTIN: No.

Behar then claimed “petrified” Trump was “barricading” himself within the White home as a result of he’s “going to jail” earlier than demanding her left-wing cohorts “take down” the Trump administration or lose the nation:

JOY BEHAR: No. To start with, we have now to recollect — folks have to recollect Trump is hanging on to energy. Primarily, I believe, it is to keep away from going to jail. Individuals do not bear in mind Watergate. John Ehrlichman,Haldeman they each went to jail.. John Mitchell went to jail. The one motive Nixon did not go is as a result of he was pardoned by Gerald Ford. They are going to go to jail. He’ll go to jail. He has to reply E. Jean Carroll. He has to reply the southern district. That is why he’s petrified. That is why he is barricading himself. It’s not nearly holding onto energy. These different three stooges you had been simply speaking about, possibly they’re going to get voted out ultimately as a result of they haven’t any core of self. Cruz — I really like what you mentioned yesterday about Rubio, Ana, incredible. These folks must be taken down instantly. We are going to by no means have a country-–I’m sorry Sarah, I’m not as optimistic about it as you might be.

