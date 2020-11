(FILES) On this file photograph taken on June 17, 2020 A pedestrian walks previous the Financial institution of England in London on June 17, 2020.

tolga akmen/Agence France-Presse/Getty Photos





The Financial institution of England on Thursday determined to increase the dimensions of its bond buy program by £150 billion because it warned output would fall within the fourth quarter amid the lockdown that begins in England at present.

The Financial institution of England saved rates of interest at 0.1%, and the extension of its quantitative easing program brings the dimensions to £875 billion.