Azerbaijan Claims Seize of Key City in Nagorno-Karabakh

TVER, Russia — The president of Azerbaijan claimed on Sunday that his forces had captured a strategically necessary hilltop city in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, if confirmed, would enormously complicate Armenia’s protection of the separatist area.

The city, often known as Shusha to Azerbaijanis and Shushi to Armenians, sits at a commanding top overlooking a number of mountain valleys and Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital, Stepanakert, and it’s thought of a linchpin to army management of the area.

The city’s seize would additionally point out that Azerbaijan had overrun a important highway connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally acknowledged as a part of Azerbaijan however is residence to ethnic Armenians.

“We now have gained this victory on the battlefield, not on the negotiating desk,” the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, stated on Sunday. “I’ve stated many occasions that, regardless of all of the statements, there are army options to this battle.”