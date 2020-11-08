Azerbaijan Claims Seize of Key City in Nagorno-Karabakh

TVER, Russia — The president of Azerbaijan claimed on Sunday that his forces had captured a strategically necessary hilltop city in Nagorno-Karabakh, which, if confirmed, would enormously complicate Armenia’s protection of the separatist area.
The city, often known as Shusha to Azerbaijanis and Shushi to Armenians, sits at a commanding top overlooking a number of mountain valleys and Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital, Stepanakert, and it’s thought of a linchpin to army management of the area.
The city’s seize would additionally point out that Azerbaijan had overrun a important highway connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, which is internationally acknowledged as a part of Azerbaijan however is residence to ethnic Armenians.
“We now have gained this victory on the battlefield, not on the negotiating desk,” the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, stated on Sunday. “I’ve stated many occasions that, regardless of all of the statements, there are army options to this battle.”
Officers in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh denied that the city had been captured and stated that fierce preventing continued.
Perched excessive within the mountains and bordered by sheer cliffs, the city is a pure fortress and was additionally a army prize within the struggle in Nagorno-Karabakh that started within the late Eighties. Over the next years, Armenia made a collection of territorial good points, driving almost 1,000,000 Azerbaijanis from their properties. The battle led to 1994 with a cease-fire however no settlement.
“Regardless of the very fact that there’s a lot of destruction within the metropolis, the fortified metropolis resists the assaults of the enemy,” the separatist authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh stated in a statement launched on Sunday.
Nonetheless, the truth that preventing has reached the primary highway connecting Armenia with the ethnic Armenian cities and cities in Nagorno-Karabakh bodes sick for the Armenian facet. The necessary route is known as the Lachin Hall.
The highway, paved twenty years in the past with contributions from the Armenian diaspora in Southern California, is important to Nagorno-Karabakh’s protection, permitting army provides to come back from Armenia alongside switchbacks over a mountain go. A secondary highway has additionally come beneath assault.
Armenian officers on Sunday additionally launched images of recent destruction in Stepanakert, displaying shattered home windows, collapsed roofs and the tail fin of a rocket that apparently precipitated the harm. Since preventing started on Sept. 27, both sides have shelled civilian areas, and not less than 1,000 individuals, together with civilians, have been killed.
Preventing has continued regardless of repeated makes an attempt by Russia, France and america to assist attain an enduring cease-fire. A lot of the priority stems from the battle’s potential to attract in regional powers like Russia, Turkey and Iran. Turkey has been brazenly backing Azerbaijan, whereas Russia has a mutual protection treaty with Armenia, although Moscow says it is going to take impact provided that the violence spreads to acknowledged Armenian territory. Iran has stated stray Azerbaijani ordnance has fallen on its facet of a border with Nagorno-Karabakh.
On Sunday, Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulated Azerbaijan for capturing the hilltop city.