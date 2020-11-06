Assaults in France Level to a Menace Past Extremist Networks

Information of the stabbing appeared to push into motion an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen descent, Abdoullakh Anzorov, who grew up in France and, in latest months, had turn into lively on extremist social media websites. On the identical day of the stabbing, Mr. Anzorov started on the lookout for the addresses of people who had offended Islam, based on an analysis of his deleted Twitter account by Le Monde.

Ultimately, he settled on a middle-school instructor whose displaying of Charlie Hebdo caricatures in a category on freedom of expression had angered many Muslim dad and mom and college students. Armed with a knife and two pellet weapons, he beheaded the teacher, Samuel Paty, on Oct. 16.

“In these final three assaults, there’s an absence of political demand however only a spiritual demand,” Wassim Nasr, a journalist specializing on the jihadist motion and an creator of a ebook on the Islamic State, stated, including that the assailants had been “fanatics” moderately than “jihadists.”

The religious anger, stemming from the republication of the caricatures, has enlarged the pool of potential terrorists, Mr. Nasr stated, including that it performed into the jihadist motion’s narrative that each one Muslims are involved by their struggle.

However as a substitute of acknowledging the completely spiritual fanaticism behind the assaults, the French authorities has given them a political dimension, he stated.

“That turns into counterproductive,” he stated.

The French authorities has stated that the principle risk comes from “Islamist separatism,” what it describes as a homegrown radical Islamist community that has mounted a problem to France’s strict secularism. In response to the latest assaults, the French authorities have cracked down on Muslim individuals and organizations they have described as Islamist.

Olivier Roy, a political scientist on the European College Institute in Florence and a specialist in Islam, stated that the French authorities’s response was inappropriate given the brand new nature of the risk.