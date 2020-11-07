As Trump vows to combat on, some advisers concede they see no path to victory

WASHINGTON — President Trump stated Friday he would proceed to combat election outcomes that confirmed him on the cusp of losing to former Vice President Joe Biden. Privately, individuals accustomed to the conversations say, advisers are urging him to arrange for that eventuality.

Trump’s marketing campaign on Friday named David Bossie, one of many president’s closest political confidants, to move up its authorized staff. The addition of Bossie, who will not be a lawyer, comes three days after polls closed and after some lawsuits challenging results had been dismissed whereas others remained energetic.

Some advisers have privately stated they see little path ahead, politically or legally, that may stop Trump from turning into the primary president to lose re-election since 1992.

One adviser, requested if he anticipated the president to concede the race, replied by way of textual content message: ‘Lol.’

Among the many president’s advisers, finger-pointing over the marketing campaign’s authorized technique has intensified in current days, White Home and marketing campaign aides stated. Aides have expressed acute frustration over what many see as a slapdash authorized effort, complaining that — regardless that Trump spent months telegraphing his intent to combat the election end result within the courts — there wasn’t sufficient planning forward of Election Day and has been little follow-through on selections made this week. For days after the election, advisers stated they didn’t know who was in command of the technique.

