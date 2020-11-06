Because the vote narrows in Georgia, allow us to thank one one that helped to save lots of democracy

However because the race tightens in Georgia, it’s a must to consider that any vote that went to this murderous bastard, got here instantly from the different murderous bastard. So let’s increase a glass of mine-slurry to this world champion a-hole.

Blankenship shares a variety of qualities with Trump. He doesn’t consider local weather change is actual. He doesn’t consider that employee security is vital. And he thinks that bribery, extortion, and packing the courts with pleasant judges are the trail of happiness.

In fact, Blankenship did spend a complete of not-quite one 12 months in a federal jail for his function in killing 29 males, then mendacity in regards to the trigger, then attempting to cowl up the trigger, then mendacity some extra in courtroom. However sending a CEO to a complete 12 months in a minimal safety facility, is like sentencing an odd individual—a type of “important employees,” let’s say—to a lifetime at Alcatraz. Whereas behind bars, the hardship of not having the ability to entry his mountaintop fortress or go to his mega yacht led Blankenship to pen a e-book about his insights. I consider it’s titled “Mein even have a Kampf.”

After which he went on to safe a spot as first a Senate candidate, then the presidential nominee from the “Structure Get together.” Which tells you all the things you ever needed to know in regards to the Structure Get together.

In any case, on this very big day. Allow us to thank Don Blankenship, jackass extraordinaire, for the three,900 votes he secured in Georgia. I’m certain Trump’s followers will need to thank him too.