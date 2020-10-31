As Tanzania’s President Wins a Second Time period, Opposition Requires Protests

CAIRO — After a pivotal ballot marred by violence, opposition arrests and accusations of rigging, Tanzania’s electoral fee stated late Friday that President John Magufuli had received a second five-year time period — a transfer that led the opposition to name for peaceable protests on Saturday and urge the worldwide group to reject the outcome.

Electoral observers, each international and home, stated that the vote, held on Wednesday, happened amid censorship of political speech that undermined the poll’s credibility and led to widespread fraud and irregularities.

But based mostly on the nation’s Structure, as soon as the electoral fee declares a candidate president, no court has the authority to investigate the vote. Given this, the opposition stated that its solely recourse was to hit the streets to demand an election rerun.

“If we settle for this actuality, we’re going to ship the nation right into a one-party system as Magufuli needs,” Zitto Kabwe, the chief of the opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency, or ACT Wazalendo, said on Twitter.