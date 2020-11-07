As POTUS, Biden will overturn Trump's immigration EOs, assist internet neutrality, and should not prioritize Part 230 however his method to antitrust stays unknown (Issie Lapowsky/Protocol)

Issie Lapowsky / Protocol:
As POTUS, Biden will overturn Trump’s immigration EOs, assist internet neutrality, and should not prioritize Part 230 however his method to antitrust stays unknown — The following 4 years will not be straightforward for tech. However they will be simpler than they may’ve been. — Joe Biden’s election …
