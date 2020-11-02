As Election Day Arrives, Trump Shifts Between Combativeness and Grievance

Whereas Mr. Trump has not aired these worries within the open, he has railed in opposition to the democratic course of, elevating baseless doubts in regards to the integrity of the vote.

He has additionally mused about prematurely declaring victory Tuesday evening, but when there’s any organized plan to take action his high lieutenants aren’t conveying it to their allies. One congressional strategist mentioned that he spoke to Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law, on Sunday and that Mr. Kushner not solely didn’t ask for buy-in from Capitol Hill Republicans for such a plan but in addition didn’t point out the prospect in any respect.

Mr. Trump’s advisers do proceed to imagine he has a sensible likelihood of besting Mr. Biden, however they concede it will take a last-minute breakthrough in one of many Nice Lakes states the place he’s at the moment trailing. Some Republicans, nevertheless, are already bracing for losses or shut calls in a sequence of Solar Belt states — and expressing alarm that Mr. Trump might have turned a few of them prematurely blue in the identical vogue that Barack Obama’s 2008 landslide made Virginia and Colorado Democratic bulwarks.

“Arizona and Georgia are an enormous deal,” mentioned Nick Everhart, a Republican strategist. “That’s a shift folks thought would come however as soon as they’re gone they’re arduous to reel again.”

The president himself has completed little to strengthen his possibilities within the closing days of the race. On Friday, Mr. Trump used a rally in Michigan to drift a baseless idea that medical doctors are classifying sufferers’ deaths as associated to the coronavirus so as to earn more money, drawing fierce condemnation from medical teams, in addition to Mr. Biden and Mr. Obama.

And on Saturday, in Pennsylvania on the website the place George Washington mapped out his Delaware crossing throughout the Revolution, aides wrote out a sober speech for the president to ship. Halfway by, he appeared to get bored and started to riff in regards to the dimension of Mr. Biden’s sun shades.

He has steadily used his speeches to ship lengthy diatribes in opposition to Mr. Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, regardless that some Trump advisers imagine the entire topic is a sideshow within the midst of a public-health catastrophe. However Trump associates say he merely enjoys attacking the Biden household.