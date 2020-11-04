As America Awaits a Winner, Trump Falsely Claims He Prevailed

With no winner declared within the 2020 presidential race, President Trump appeared within the White Home simply after 2 a.m. on Wednesday to openly declare he had already gained the election — and to insist that votes cease being counted despite the fact that the ballots of hundreds of thousands of People had but to be tallied.
Talking with a mixture of defiance, anger and marvel that the election had not but been known as in his favor, the president recounted his standing in an array of battleground states earlier than falsely declaring: “Frankly, we did win this election.”
No information organizations declared a winner between Mr. Trump and Joseph R. Biden Jr., and quite a few intently contested states nonetheless had hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots to rely, partly as a result of state and native Republican officers had insisted that they not be counted till Election Day.
Mr. Trump stated, with out providing any clarification, that “we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court docket,” and added: “We wish all voting to cease.”
No elected chief has the proper to unilaterally order votes to cease being counted, and Mr. Trump’s middle-of-the-night proclamation amounted to a reckless try and hijack the electoral course of as leads to key battleground states had been nonetheless not ultimate, one thing with out precedent in American politics.
The president contradicted himself in regards to the vote-counting as he claimed he was gaining power in Arizona, the place votes forged on Election Day had been breaking in his favor however the place mail-in ballots favored Mr. Biden, the Democratic nominee. Mr. Trump spoke at occasions from a teleprompter, however he veered off his ready remarks to make unfounded claims about voting fraud. “We don’t need them to seek out any extra ballots at 4 within the morning,” he stated.
The president made his remarks as Mr. Biden was main in Arizona, a battleground that has been trending extra towards Democrats in recent times. If Mr. Biden had been to win there, it could be the primary state Mr. Trump gained in 2016 that flipped to the Democrats this yr.
A short while earlier than Mr. Trump spoke, Mr. Biden adopted a distinct tone and strategy as he addressed supporters in his residence state of Delaware. Mr. Biden projected optimism however requested voters for persistence. He pointed to Pennsylvania and Michigan, amongst different battlegrounds, as slow-counting states that he anticipated to win.
“As I’ve stated all alongside, it’s not my place or Donald Trump’s place to declare who’s gained this election,” Mr. Biden stated. “That’s the choice of the American folks. However I’m optimistic about this consequence.”
Mr. Biden added: “It ain’t over until each vote is counted.”
His marketing campaign supervisor, Jen O’Malley Dillon, issued an announcement on Wednesday morning condemning Mr. Trump’s remarks. “The president’s assertion tonight about making an attempt to close down the counting of duly forged ballots was outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect,” she stated, including, “It won’t occur.”
Mr. Trump’s remarks added one other weird twist to one of the extraordinary election cycles within the nation’s historical past. For weeks main as much as Election Day, and in voting throughout the nation on Tuesday, People overcame their fears of the coronavirus, lengthy traces on the polls and the vexing challenges of a reworked voting system to deliver the marketing campaign to a conclusion, with the destiny of Mr. Trump’s tumultuous White Home reign hanging within the steadiness.
Voter enthusiasm by no means waned. Turnout was anticipated to interrupt the document of 139 million votes set in 2016, and the share of eligible People who voted could be the very best in additional than a century. Greater than 100 million early votes had already been forged earlier than Election Day, a document.
As of early Wednesday morning, the race remained shrouded in uncertainty, as Mr. Biden failed to attain any early breakthroughs, and as Mr. Trump clung to a lead in quite a few Southern states that Democrats had hoped to flip into their column.
Mr. Trump dashed Democrats’ hopes of selecting up each Florida and Ohio, two swing states which have tilted to the proper in recent times, and that Mr. Trump carried 4 years in the past. He additionally turned again a problem from Mr. Biden in Iowa, a smaller state the place Mr. Biden made a late effort to select up its six Electoral School votes.
Mr. Trump didn’t have a transparent higher hand, however the extended suspense was, no less than firstly, one thing of a victory for the president, who was susceptible to being eradicated from rivalry if one of many huge, traditionally Republican states of the Southeast had defected to Mr. Biden. That was nonetheless a risk in North Carolina or Georgia, the place the vote tally was intently divided.
In Georgia, there gave the impression to be a lot of uncounted ballots within the Atlanta metro space, and people votes had been anticipated to tilt solidly to Mr. Biden. And in quite a few the state’s rural counties, Mr. Biden was barely outperforming the margins posted by Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who misplaced a race for governor there two years in the past by about 55,000 votes.
Vote-counting was transferring comparatively slowly in some battleground states on Tuesday evening due to the size of the turnout, a backlog of absentee ballots obtained by mail and scattered issues with processing the vote. And every state dealt with the counting and releasing of its ballots in another way.
Ohio, for instance, launched the outcomes of all of its mail ballots after the polls closed — making the state appear to tilt towards Mr. Biden till extra Election Day votes had been forged. Equally, Michigan launched its day-of votes within the first hours after polls closed, making it appear that Mr. Trump loved a large benefit in a hotly contested state.
A lot of the uncertainty hanging over the election arose from the inconsistent or patchwork array of state-level insurance policies hurriedly put in place to allow voting amid a public well being catastrophe. In quite a few states, like Pennsylvania and Michigan, native Republican officers blocked Democrats’ efforts to make it simpler to rely ballots forged earlier than Election Day, elevating the potential of a drawn-out rely in a few of the most necessary battlegrounds — the very prevalence Mr. Trump protested Wednesday morning.
Democrats feared that in some circumstances a Supreme Court docket now dominated by conservative justices may in the end restrict vote-counting in a approach that may support Mr. Trump, a risk the president raised in his remarks.
For all of the angst a couple of potential breakdown in voting procedures upfront of Election Day, there have been no distinguished studies of technological failures or chaos on the polls, nor was there any proof of great civil unrest halfway by the night. There was nonetheless the potential for appreciable uncertainty within the slower-counting states, however not one of the quite a few doomsday eventualities on the logistics of voting appeared to return to cross.
Mr. Biden, the previous vp, was outperforming Hillary Clinton in quite a few the nation’s giant metropolitan areas, however Mr. Trump was reprising or enlarging his margins in lots of rural areas. With far much less assist going to third-party candidates this yr, Mr. Biden was successfully selecting up a lot of these votes in city areas whereas Mr. Trump was including them to his margins in much less populated areas.
Within the battle for the Senate, Democrats gained a seat they had been extensively anticipated to win in Colorado, as former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeated Senator Cory Gardner, a first-term Republican. However Republicans made up for that setback in Alabama, the place Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat elected in a 2017 particular election, misplaced the seat to Tommy Tuberville, the previous soccer coach.
Whereas it was too early to say which get together would management the chamber in January, Democrats confronted disappointment in three solidly purple states the place they had been making a bid to stretch the marketing campaign map. Senator Lindsey Graham, Republican of South Carolina and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, simply defeated Jaime Harrison; Consultant Roger Marshall of Kansas defended an open seat that Democrats had contested aggressively; and Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa turned again a problem from Theresa Greenfield.
Nonetheless, no less than half a dozen races with the potential to tip the chamber remained undetermined, together with in presidential swing states like Arizona, North Carolina and Michigan.
The absence of a decisive shift towards Mr. Biden within the conservative-leaning states that reported their votes earliest raised the prospect of a drawn-out watch for readability within the Northern battlegrounds, the place each events anticipated him to run stronger.
In a number of of the biggest swing states on the map, together with Michigan and Pennsylvania, native officers had been strictly restricted of their capacity to course of ballots forged earlier than Election Day, making it unlikely that they’d be known as for both candidate by the tip of Tuesday evening.
Nonetheless, the potential of a romping victory by Mr. Biden appeared far slimmer than it did going into Election Day, primarily based on a mountain of public polling information that confirmed him to be a transparent front-runner throughout just about your complete map.
Mr. Biden, 77, gave the impression to be underperforming with Latino voters, particularly within the essential battleground of Florida, the place he led Mr. Trump by solely single digits within the group, in response to exit polls. Mrs. Clinton gained Latinos within the state by a wider margin 4 years in the past; Mr. Trump’s enchancment appeared to mirror the success of his insistent anti-socialist message in South Florida, the place Cuban-People and different immigrant communities are cautious of far-left insurance policies.
In a band of Southern states, together with North Carolina and Georgia, early returns confirmed Mr. Biden doing effectively in metropolitan areas however struggling in rural areas.
As states started to be known as there have been no early surprises. Mr. Biden picked up states all through the Northeast in addition to Virginia and Illinois, and the dependable Democratic prizes of New York and California, in response to The Related Press. Mr. Trump gained in elements of the South, in addition to conservative-leaning Indiana and West Virginia and states within the Northern Plains.
Election 2020 ›
How one can Comply with the Election Outcomes
Right here’s a guide to The Times’s election night coverage, regardless of when, how or how typically you wish to eat it.
-
- For those who simply need outcomes… There will likely be a outcomes map on The Occasions’s residence web page, and sure, the infamous needle will be back — however just for Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, the one states offering granular sufficient data for our specialists to make educated projections of uncounted votes.
- In order for you fixed updates… Times reporters are live-blogging all day and evening. This will likely be your one-stop store for minute-by-minute updates: race calls, on-the-ground reporting from swing states, information about any voting points or disruptions, and extra.
- If you wish to verify in now and again… Occasions journalists are additionally producing a live briefing from roughly 5 p.m. to three a.m. ET, with an summary of what’s taking place within the presidential race, the Senate and Home races, and the voting course of itself.
Mr. Biden carried New Hampshire, a small state Mrs. Clinton gained by a tiny margin 4 years in the past. Mr. Trump had tried to grab the mercurial Northeastern state this time, however fell effectively in need of doing so.
The onset of the coronavirus pandemic within the winter recast the election as a referendum on Mr. Trump’s management in a disaster, restricted the actions of candidates up and down the poll and upended the voting habits of tens of hundreds of thousands of People.
To the tip, Mr. Trump insisted that the pandemic was shortly dissipating, regardless of mountains of proof that the virus was spreading extra quickly than ever all through the nation. He blamed Democrats and the information media for overhyping the menace from the virus, and by no means formulated a factual rebuttal to Mr. Biden’s cost that his passivity and ineptitude had led to 1000’s of pointless deaths.
Mr. Trump campaigned vigorously throughout battleground states within the ultimate days, hoping {that a} sturdy turnout from late-voting Republicans and rural white folks would assist him overcome the benefits Mr. Biden had constructed throughout a various coalition, particularly with white suburban ladies.
Mr. Biden, who held a gentle lead within the polls all through the overall election, maintained a extra modest tempo with smaller gatherings that showcased his emphasis on public security in a well being disaster. He spent the ultimate days of the race denouncing Mr. Trump’s failure to manage the pandemic and his public assaults on scientists in his personal administration.
Mr. Biden’s candidacy had the potential to create a history-making second for his working mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, who’s of Indian and Jamaican descent; she was in search of to develop into the primary lady on a successful presidential ticket. And Mr. Biden can be solely the second Catholic president, together with John F. Kennedy.
In line with latest polls, Mr. Biden appeared to have succeeded in making himself a sort of protected harbor for a big selection of voters sad with Mr. Trump, together with ladies, white voters with faculty levels, folks of colour, younger folks and older adults. However Mr. Biden’s coalition was extra spectacular for its breadth than its depth, and regardless of its dimension and variety, most voters supporting him appeared extra excited to reject Mr. Trump than to put in Mr. Biden in his place.
Mr. Trump, in contrast, was counting on a far narrower base of assist: rural and fewer educated white voters, and particularly males, who continued to embrace his message of hard-edge nationalism and cultural grievance even because the financial downturn disadvantaged Mr. Trump of the prospect to marketing campaign on a number of years of comfy progress.
Whilst they’ve suffered by the pandemic, most working-class white voters noticed Mr. Trump as a reliable pugilist who would take their aspect towards any adversary — whether or not China or Mexico, the nationwide information media or Black Lives Matter protesters, or the Democratic Get together.
Even other than the pandemic, the 2020 marketing campaign unfolded towards a backdrop of nationwide tumult unequaled in latest historical past, together with the House’s vote to impeach the president lower than a yr in the past, a exceptional wave of racial justice protests within the spring, spasms of civil unrest all through the summer time, the death of a Supreme Court justice in September, and the hospitalization of the president in October.
In consequence, Election Day arrived with the nation on edge, confused in some locations about new voting methods and court docket battles over the electoral course of, and fearful about flare-ups of violence within the aftermath of a disputed outcome.
Mr. Trump, 74, inspired these fears, and the underlying social divisions that fostered them: On the eve of the election, he made a baseless declare {that a} court docket resolution on Pennsylvania’s ballot-counting procedures would result in avenue violence. No American presidential race in half a century or extra has featured the identical scale of civil unrest and uncertainty in regards to the legitimacy of the political course of, and no fashionable marketing campaign has been so outlined by an incumbent president who appeared to relish each components the way in which Mr. Trump has.
Republicans answered a surge in mail voting partly by bringing quite a few lawsuits geared toward proscribing entry to the polls, asking courts to restrict steps taken in numerous locations to make voting simpler through the pandemic.
The authorized skirmishes continued into Election Day, breaking out in Philadelphia quickly after the polls opened. The Trump marketing campaign pressed complaints that metropolis election staff weren’t giving their observers — generally known as ballot screens — sufficient entry to poll counting areas.
Current opinion surveys discovered that Mr. Biden had a robust benefit amongst individuals who had already voted. For Mr. Trump, catching up would rely on turning out voters in giant numbers on Election Day and successful them by a large margin.
The race was the most costly presidential marketing campaign ever, and Mr. Trump’s much-lauded messaging equipment was shortly eclipsed by a behemoth Biden operation that caught and much surpassed the Trump marketing campaign in fund-raising. Within the ultimate month of the marketing campaign, Mr. Biden’s spending surged, giving him a greater than two-to-one benefit on the airwaves and on-line, in response to Promoting Analytics, an advert monitoring agency.
Sarah Mervosh contributed reporting from Cleveland, Nick Corasaniti from Philadelphia and Giovanni Russonello from New York.