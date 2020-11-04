As America Awaits a Winner, Trump Falsely Claims He Prevailed

In Georgia, there gave the impression to be a lot of uncounted ballots within the Atlanta metro space, and people votes had been anticipated to tilt solidly to Mr. Biden. And in quite a few the state’s rural counties, Mr. Biden was barely outperforming the margins posted by Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who misplaced a race for governor there two years in the past by about 55,000 votes.

Vote-counting was transferring comparatively slowly in some battleground states on Tuesday evening due to the size of the turnout, a backlog of absentee ballots obtained by mail and scattered issues with processing the vote. And every state dealt with the counting and releasing of its ballots in another way.

Ohio, for instance, launched the outcomes of all of its mail ballots after the polls closed — making the state appear to tilt towards Mr. Biden till extra Election Day votes had been forged. Equally, Michigan launched its day-of votes within the first hours after polls closed, making it appear that Mr. Trump loved a large benefit in a hotly contested state.

A lot of the uncertainty hanging over the election arose from the inconsistent or patchwork array of state-level insurance policies hurriedly put in place to allow voting amid a public well being catastrophe. In quite a few states, like Pennsylvania and Michigan, native Republican officers blocked Democrats’ efforts to make it simpler to rely ballots forged earlier than Election Day, elevating the potential of a drawn-out rely in a few of the most necessary battlegrounds — the very prevalence Mr. Trump protested Wednesday morning.

Democrats feared that in some circumstances a Supreme Court docket now dominated by conservative justices may in the end restrict vote-counting in a approach that may support Mr. Trump, a risk the president raised in his remarks.

For all of the angst a couple of potential breakdown in voting procedures upfront of Election Day, there have been no distinguished studies of technological failures or chaos on the polls, nor was there any proof of great civil unrest halfway by the night. There was nonetheless the potential for appreciable uncertainty within the slower-counting states, however not one of the quite a few doomsday eventualities on the logistics of voting appeared to return to cross.