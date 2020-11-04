Across the nation, protesters insist that votes be counted — or not.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests arose across the nation because the poll tabulation within the closing battleground states continued, with some demonstrators demanding that each vote be counted and others insisting that the counting be shut down.

In Portland, the place a “Rely Each Vote” demonstration merged with one other one centered on racial justice and police brutality, some folks broke away from the group and smashed storefront home windows within the downtown space. The police labeled the incidents a riot and swarmed in.

In Minneapolis, tons of of protesters blocked Interstate 94 and the police made arrests, with demonstrators taking to social media to say that the officers had “kettled,” or trapped them there, to forestall them from dispersing.

Protests additionally cropped up in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and different cities. Some protesters known as for all votes to be counted, however elsewhere their agenda was not fully clear. Typically folks on the identical aspect of the election pursued opposing objectives.