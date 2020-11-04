Armed Brokers Are Allowed in Poll-Counting Venues, Justice Dept. Tells Prosecutors

WASHINGTON — The Justice Division advised federal prosecutors in an e mail early on Wednesday that the legislation allowed them to ship armed federal officers to ballot-counting places across the nation to analyze potential voter fraud, in keeping with three individuals who described the message.
The e-mail created the specter of the federal authorities intimidating native election officers or in any other case intervening in vote tallying amid calls by President Trump to finish the tabulating in states the place he was trailing within the presidential race, former officers mentioned.
A law prohibits the stationing of armed federal officers at polls on Election Day. However a prime official advised prosecutors that the division interpreted the statute to imply that they might ship armed federal officers to polling stations and places the place ballots have been being counted anytime after that.
The statute “doesn’t stop armed federal legislation enforcement individuals from responding to, examine, or stop federal crimes at closed polling locations or at different places the place votes are being counted,” the official, Richard P. Donoghue, advised prosecutors in an e mail that he despatched round 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Though federal legislation enforcement officers ought to act in cooperation with native companions as acceptable,” the statute doesn’t stop armed federal legislation enforcement officers from going to ballot-counting venues, Mr. Donoghue added.
A Justice Division spokeswoman didn’t reply to a request for remark made earlier than this text was revealed on Wednesday. A day later, a division official mentioned in defending the e-mail that it was meant solely to clarify that federal legislation enforcement officers have been accessible to assist their state and native counterparts and that the division didn’t plan to ship armed brokers wherever.
Mr. Donoghue, the No. 2 official within the workplace of the deputy lawyer basic, Jeffrey A. Rosen, despatched his e mail about half an hour earlier than Mr. Trump made reckless claims together with falsely declaring himself the winner of the election and started calling for election officers to cease counting ballots.
“We wish all voting to cease,” Mr. Trump mentioned on the White Home. He mentioned, with out providing particulars, that his marketing campaign would “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court docket” over the election depend. The Trump marketing campaign mentioned later within the day that it was filing lawsuits in multiple states, together with Michigan, to halt or protest vote counts.
One state election official vowed to withstand any interference or intimidation efforts by federal officers.
“Elections are a state matter, and we have now authority as state officers over anybody attempting to enter places the place ballots are being counted,” mentioned Lawyer Basic Maura Healey of Massachusetts. “Anything is a radical reinterpretation of the legislation. States can deal with elections, and we’ll make sure the individuals determine the result.”
The election has been each uncommon and charged. A historic variety of mail-in ballots, prompted by the pandemic, have slowed the work of native election officers who tally them. And Mr. Trump has for months stoked fears in regards to the integrity of the vote and amplified unfounded conspiracy theories that slow-counting states couldn’t be trusted, intensifying his baseless accusations because the depend stretched on previous Election Day and his opponent, Joseph R. Biden Jr., gained an edge in key states.
Lawyer Basic William P. Barr additionally spent the months main as much as Election Day echoing the president’s darkish warnings, claiming without evidence that the wave of mail-in ballots would result in an unprecedented quantity of voter fraud.
He cited one instance of 1,700 falsified ballots that The Washington Submit found to be false. A division spokeswoman blamed an inaccurate memo from an aide.
The brand new authorized interpretation about armed officers at vote-counting places gave the impression to be one other instance of the lawyer basic mirroring Mr. Trump’s public posture, former Justice Division officers mentioned.
“This looks as if a messaging tactic for the lawyer basic,” mentioned Vanita Gupta, the appearing head of the division’s Civil Rights Division below President Barack Obama. “Lawfully, the Justice Division can’t intrude within the vote depend, enter polling locations or take ballots, even in the middle of an investigation.”
In cases the place the division can safe entry to ballots for any investigation, Ms. Gupta mentioned that federal legislation allowed legislation enforcement officers to “copy and examine, however that ballots keep within the fingers of native election officers.”
Justice Division officers mentioned this week that they anticipated attorneys for the Trump and Biden campaigns to tackle courtroom challenges associated to the election, and that the Trump administration would have little, if any, position.
Election specialists mentioned that any effort by the Justice Division to blatantly intrude within the election would instantly immediate authorized challenges. Nonetheless, armed officers arriving at ballot-counting places even for investigatory functions might intimidate or in any other case disrupt the method, they warned.
“The very robust, longstanding norm is that the federal authorities doesn’t search to do something to intrude with a state’s capability to depend votes and certify elections,” mentioned Kristy Parker, an official within the division’s Civil Rights Division in the course of the Obama administration.