Armed Brokers Are Allowed in Poll-Counting Venues, Justice Dept. Tells Prosecutors

WASHINGTON — The Justice Division advised federal prosecutors in an e mail early on Wednesday that the legislation allowed them to ship armed federal officers to ballot-counting places across the nation to analyze potential voter fraud, in keeping with three individuals who described the message.

The e-mail created the specter of the federal authorities intimidating native election officers or in any other case intervening in vote tallying amid calls by President Trump to finish the tabulating in states the place he was trailing within the presidential race, former officers mentioned.

A law prohibits the stationing of armed federal officers at polls on Election Day. However a prime official advised prosecutors that the division interpreted the statute to imply that they might ship armed federal officers to polling stations and places the place ballots have been being counted anytime after that.

The statute “doesn’t stop armed federal legislation enforcement individuals from responding to, examine, or stop federal crimes at closed polling locations or at different places the place votes are being counted,” the official, Richard P. Donoghue, advised prosecutors in an e mail that he despatched round 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.