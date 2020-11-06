Arizona mob attempting to cease the depend included some acquainted deplorable faces

x Armed pro-Trump protester gave his first identify as Wealthy, age 30. Informed me he doesn’t belong to an armed group. “Biden needs to tax our weapons just like the AR-15 I’ve with me proper now,” he stated pic.twitter.com/RwQ17HA8YX — Simon Romero (@viaSimonRomero) November 5, 2020

Reporters have been threatened by attendees, who chanted “Fox Information sucks” on and off all through the night, and many reporters left below escort from Maricopa sheriff’s deputies.

x My photographer and I’ve left after one protester threatened us and stated he would discover the place we reside. We’re submitting a police report. https://t.co/mx9cr6MDq1 — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) November 5, 2020

So, who have been these people who confirmed up with weapons and kevlar vests, demanding the depend be stopped?

First up, Rep. Paul Gosar, one of many absolute worst members of Congress. Gosar is keen on spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about George Soros and is so reviled by his family that six of his siblings filmed adverts asking the general public to not vote for his or her brother. They even printed an open letter of their native newspaper saying the identical and that if their mother and father have been nonetheless alive, they might have been ashamed of Gosar.

Gosar used his Twitter account to encourage the mob to indicate up.

Standing proper alongside Gosar was Mike Cernovich, a “males’s rights activist” who incessantly appeared on InfoWars with Alex Jones. Cernovich was key in spreading the Pizzagate hoax in 2016 that falsely and ridiculously claimed notable Democrats have been concerned in a toddler intercourse trafficking ring being run out of a D.C. pizza parlor.

Beautiful pair, proper? However, wait—there’s extra. ABC 15 reporter Nicole Valdes was on-hand sharing video all through the night, and one other acquainted face caught out within the group picture under.

Entrance and middle with the lengthy darkish hair and the large bullhorn is Jennifer Harrison of Arizona Patriot, an obnoxious group of anti-immigration bullies who’ve harassed Democrats and organizations serving to immigrants. In 2019, she walked into the Phoenix Democratic headquarters and dumped two bags of trash she claimed were “donations.” You might also recall this very viral second she had, when she was actually laughed out of a metropolis council assembly.

Harrison has additionally been identified to movie and harass immigrants, in addition to church staff who present providers for immigrants.

In October, Harrison was formally charged with felony Identification theft and you might be most likely going to snort whenever you learn why. From AZ Central:

Harrison is accused of utilizing resort factors that belonged to her former in-laws, utilizing their e-mail tackle to entry their cellphone service account and forging a press credential to entry an occasion at Grand Canyon College the place Donald Trump Jr. was a speaker, in line with paperwork filed in Maricopa County Superior Courtroom.

She has a listening to arising this month. Tots and pears, sweetheart.

So, that’s only a glimpse on the nice people who’re on the market on the entrance strains combating to cease the vote. Or depend the vote, relying on the state and whether or not Donald Trump has a lead there.

Not less than we might be grateful former Sheriff Joe Arpiao wasn’t there in any official capability. You’ll be able to thank the identical organizers who drove him out for turning out the Democratic vote in Arizona. All of us owe them, and we should comply with by way of to proceed rising the coalition they’ve constructed.

