Apple might face scarcity of vital chips for its new iPhones: report

Apple has a triple-camera design on its newly introduced iPhone 12 Professional and iPhone 12 Professional Max telephones.

Apple Inc.





Apple Inc. could face a scarcity of vital power-management chips in its new iPhones and different units, elevating questions on its capacity to satisfy holiday-season demand, Bloomberg News reported late Wednesday.

Citing unnamed folks with information of the matter, Bloomberg Information stated it’s unclear how critically Apple

AAPL,

+4.08%

might be affected, and famous suppliers are more likely to prioritize deliveries to Apple, maybe to the detriment of different prospects.