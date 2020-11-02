American Voter: Krysia Lenzo

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling for the presidency in a sharply divided United States.

Trump has been specializing in “legislation and order”, Biden has been attempting to strike a conciliatory observe. The Black Lives Matter motion, and whether or not Trump will launch his taxes are among the many many points People will take into account when selecting their president.

Because the hotly contested election approaches, Al Jazeera has been talking to voters throughout the US asking 9 questions to know who they’re supporting and why.

Krysia Lenzo

[Courtesy of Krysia Lenzo]

Age: 31

Occupation: Media Guide

Residence: New York, New York

Voted in 2016: Donald Trump

Will Vote in 2020: Donald Trump

Prime Election Challenge: Regulation and Order

Will you vote? Why or why not?

“Sure, I might be voting as a result of this is without doubt one of the most important elections in our lifetime.”

What’s your primary difficulty?

“My primary difficulty heading into this election is the security of our nation and defending individuals in our cities. I believe legislation and order is essential. With out it, we actually can’t operate as a society, and the whole lot stems from defending our residents and ensuring they really feel secure on our streets.

“I’m from New York Metropolis — born and raised — and the truth that crime in Manhattan has risen over 300 p.c in the previous few months … it’s actually problematic, and for girls, particularly, to really feel secure of their cities and really feel like they’re protected, I believe that’s crucial.”

Who will you vote for?

“I might be voting for Donald Trump.”

Is there a principal motive you selected your candidate?

“I picked President Trump as my candidate as a result of I belief him, I do know the place he stands. He’s very genuine, not like his opponent, Joe Biden. We all know what he’s pondering and whether or not or not we agree with the whole lot he says on Twitter, he’s at the very least clear.

“We don’t essentially know the place [Joe Biden] stands, he might be simply swayed by anybody. To not point out the truth that Kamala Harris, his operating mate, could be very far left to a lot of his positions. It’s very scary to suppose that he doesn’t know what he stands for. And it’s clear in a whole lot of the feedback he makes — he tends to flip-flop. A minimum of with Donald Trump, we all know the place he stands, we all know he’ll preserve his guarantees as he did in his first time period. And I imagine that’s crucial.”

Are you proud of the state of the nation?

“I’m not proud of the state of the nation proper now, as a result of I imagine that the mainstream media and large tech has divided our nation tremendously. I’m hoping that issues will get higher after the election. I don’t blame Donald Trump for this. And I imagine that, sadly, we’re at a degree the place ideology has change into extremely divisive when it doesn’t have to be.

“I’d say I’m extra of a average conservative, and I’ve pals throughout the aisle, and I believe it’s crucial to talk with many individuals from completely different views. It’s very, very unhappy that the media is attempting to make us enemies. That is one thing that we must always not enable, as a result of we have already got so many enemies throughout the globe, for instance, China is a big downside in our nation. They’ve been interfering with our info, our know-how, to not point out the human rights abuses over there.

“We must always actually be specializing in unifying our nation and I imagine Donald Trump, regardless of what the media says, is definitely the candidate to do this. I believe that he has achieved one of the best he may given the circumstances with coronavirus. He did shut the border on the acceptable time. We don’t even know what Joe Biden would have achieved had he been beneath the strain that Donald Trump was beneath given the impeachment, given the truth that everyone seems to be attempting to destroy him.

“It’s very, very disconcerting to suppose that he truly has an opportunity to win on this election. And the state of the nation proper now, sure, will not be nice, however it has nothing to do with Donald Trump and what he’s been attempting to do. He’s been doing the whole lot he probably can to maintain our financial system [running], to maintain our nation afloat, even though each single outlet — together with even among the most conservative retailers — [is] attempting to tear him down for no matter motive.”

What would you prefer to see change?

“I want to see politicians, irrespective of who they’re, on either side of the aisle, cease taking part in get together politics and take into consideration the individuals.

“I work with some political candidates who’re very genuine, who’re younger candidates. I at all times inform them, ‘Let’s put get together politics apart and let’s work collectively to make a greater nation, as a result of on the finish of the day, we’re all People.’ And that’s what ought to be unifying us. And I actually imagine it doesn’t matter what facet of the aisle you’re on, all of us essentially need our nation to be secure. All of us wish to have equal alternatives, equal rights. And in the end, whether or not you’re a democrat or conservative, we wish what’s finest for our individuals.

“That’s why I believe it’s so necessary that going ahead with the intention to create change — it’s not even essentially a few of our candidates — it’s actually the way in which we communicate to one another as people. And I imagine that the media, typically, could be very divisive, and is attempting to destroy our nation.”

Do you suppose the election will change something?

“I believe the election will change a whole lot of various things, as a result of proper now, the rhetoric is so intense, as a result of either side try to tear one another aside. I’m trying ahead to after the election, as a result of I hope that individuals might be calmer and can have the ability to be extra rational about a whole lot of the choices which are being made.

“That being stated, I might be nervous if Joe Biden does get elected, as a result of, once more, we don’t know what he actually stands for, given his observe document, given among the feedback he’s made. So, I’ll have many, many issues if he’s in workplace. Even his psychological capability at this level is regarding to me.”

What’s your largest concern for the US?

“My largest concern for the US proper now could be if Joe Biden turns into elected, he’s compromised, given the current info we’ve got found about his son, Hunter Biden. This info has now been verified by the FBI, and by journalists— they’ve the knowledge in entrance of them, they’ve the emails to show it. And international interference is a big downside. There’s many, many connections that we’re seeing between Joe Biden and China, Joe Biden within the Ukraine. To suppose that our president — if he turns into elected president — Joe Biden may doubtlessly be compromised from a nationwide safety standpoint could be very, very harmful.”

Is there something we haven’t requested concerning the election that you simply wish to share?

“As a conservative girl who lives in New York, there are a whole lot of misconceptions about your beliefs. And there are a whole lot of assumptions. Sadly, we’re at a stage in life the place individuals prefer to throw round phrases like ‘racist,’[and] ‘homophobic,’ or, , even with respect to your faith, to discriminate on these info, and to suppose that you simply imagine a sure means due to your politics or due to your faith, or, once more, due to your sexual orientation. It’s very unlucky.

“And that’s why I preserve stressing the very fact [to not] make assumptions about individuals’s beliefs. I do know Republicans who’re homosexual, I do know Republicans who’re from numerous completely different religions, and who imagine various things — you’ll be able to’t pigeonhole individuals based mostly on their perception. It’s once more, nearly such as you’re discriminating towards somebody due to their faith. And it’s very unlucky, as a result of you shouldn’t suppose that somebody’s a foul particular person due to their ideology. That’s the unhappy half concerning the state of the world proper now. And I hope this modifications and I hope the media tries to convey forth completely different factors of view.

“And I admire the chance that you simply’re keen to talk with me as a conservative as a result of I do know the media does attempt to painting conservatives in a sure gentle and I hope that I’m capable of elaborate among the explanation why conservatives ought to have a voice and why not all conservatives ought to be deemed the worst individuals on the planet.”