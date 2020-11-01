US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling for the presidency in a sharply divided United States.

Trump has been specializing in “regulation and order”; Biden has been attempting to strike a conciliatory be aware. The Black Lives Matter motion – and whether or not Trump will launch his taxes – are among the many many points Individuals will think about when selecting their president.

Because the hotly contested election approaches, Al Jazeera has been chatting with voters throughout the US, asking 9 questions to grasp who they’re supporting and why.

Christi Nichols

American Voter Christi Nichols [Courtesy of Christi Nichols]

Age: 41



Occupation: Keep-at-home Mother



Residence: Rainbow Metropolis, Alabama



Voted in 2016 for: Donald Trump



Will Vote in 2020 for: Donald Trump

Prime Election Situation: Human Trafficking



Will you vote? Why or why not?

“I’ll. I’ll vote for Trump as a result of I really feel just like the nation must proceed within the route that it was going earlier than the pandemic.”

What’s your primary problem?

“Human trafficking.

“I really feel like in our nation there’s a rash of youngsters that go lacking and adults too that go lacking in our nation and in different nations everywhere in the world. And it actually must be put to a cease, however there’s a flood of individuals even being introduced into our nation from different nations.

“Trump is implementing and imposing the immigration insurance policies that had already been in place … however that hadn’t been enforced earlier than.”

Who will you vote for?

“Donald Trump.”

Is there a fundamental purpose you selected your candidate?

“There are dozens of causes. The financial system – that was really one of many fundamental causes I voted for him in 2016.

“I’ve watched him, since I used to be a really younger lady, have tons of profitable companies. And I’ve watched our financial system since I used to be a younger lady fluctuate up and down, and I determine ‘If he did such a superb job along with his personal companies, why couldn’t he do a superb job with the US’?’ So that’s the reason I voted for him in 2016, and I watched our financial system simply actually do an awesome job during the last 4 years. So naturally, because it’s achieved nice, why not vote for him for an additional 4 years?”

Are you pleased with the state of the nation?

“Effectively, with this pandemic rather than course there’s quite a bit to be desired, however total I actually suppose Trump has achieved an excellent job with the principle purpose that I voted for him: the financial system. In order that’s why I’m voting for him once more and, if he have been eligible to be voted for once more after this, I might in all probability vote for him for a 3rd time.”

What would you prefer to see change?

“Effectively, there’s all the time room for enchancment with any elected official, and I actually suppose he may do a significantly better job with the healthcare problem. I actually suppose he form of jumped the gun with attempting to repeal the Obamacare factor earlier than he had one thing else already in place. And I actually suppose he may have achieved a bit bit higher job there.”

Do you suppose the election will change something?

“Sure, I actually do. I feel this election will change quite a bit a technique or one other. I actually suppose there might be protests, both means, regardless of who wins. I actually suppose there’s going to be numerous unrest on Wednesday morning.”

“And by the point all of that dies down and every little thing settles, I actually suppose the nation will both transfer closely in direction of therapeutic itself underneath Trump and getting the financial system again to the place it was or, I actually really feel like, if Biden is elected that the nation will begin transferring closely in direction of, for lack of a greater time period, socialism.”

What’s your greatest concern for the US?

“The financial system, that’s the greatest concern if Biden is elected. I actually don’t really feel like he’s able to sustaining an financial system, a robust financial system. I don’t really feel like he has the negotiation abilities to work with different nations to maintain commerce agreements and issues like that with America in thoughts first.”

“I feel he’s going to attempt to do what he looks like is honest to different nations, and in that he’s going to place the opposite nations’ finest curiosity in thoughts as a substitute of America’s finest curiosity in thoughts. And in that, we’re going to finish up getting mainly shafted like we had been for a few years earlier than Trump took workplace.”

Is there something we haven’t requested in regards to the election that you just wish to say?

“No. I feel you just about let me communicate my piece, and I’ve gotten every little thing out.”

Editor’s be aware: This interview has been edited for size and readability.