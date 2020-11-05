American Tribalism, Australian Reflections

The Australia Letter is a weekly publication from our Australia bureau. Sign up to get it by e mail.
The feelings I really feel as an American watching the presidential election from Australia? Up to now, at the least, it’s been a mixture of shock, disappointment, confusion, a splash of hope and a few embarrassment.
The American process of democracy — with no impartial election fee, with large variations on voting procedures, with an Electoral School that generally contradicts the bulk — actually appears like an antiquated mess after masking environment friendly elections in Australia and New Zealand.
However in a 12 months of Covid-19, I’ve additionally been considering rather a lot in regards to the divisions in America and the menace that widening divides pose to all democracies.
There’s a phrase in Latin that People study as quickly as they will learn and maintain cash — e pluribus unum, which implies “from the numerous, one.” It’s throughout American foreign money. It was the motto proposed for the seal of the nation by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson in 1776, and it was first used on an American coin in 1795.
I considered it once more this week as I listened to President Trump inform crowds at his last rallies that “I’m your voice.” Was he making an attempt to make himself the one to come up from many?
Historians tell us the founding fathers noticed the phrase as a broader name to unity for America’s disparate states, and for a inhabitants that hailed from a number of totally different international locations. It was not an individual. It was a really perfect.
As of late it feels more and more like a misplaced aspiration.
People are woefully divided — simply as divided, if no more so, than they had been 4 years in the past, when President Trump shocked the world together with his victory. The 2020 election tally to date reveals not only a shut contest with larger voter turnout in pink and blue states, but additionally in closely pink and blue counties, the place in some instances greater than 80 % of voters aligned behind President Trump or Joe Biden.
Such intense native unanimity factors to a rustic the place many individuals not often if ever meet or get to know somebody they may disagree with; the place they not often if ever develop a respect or working relationship with somebody who sees the world by a unique political lens.
This isn’t a Trump phenomenon. It’s been constructing because the finish of the Chilly Warfare.
In 1992, round 40 % of People lived in a county the place greater than 60 % of the vote went to at least one presidential candidate.
In 2016, these single-minded communities had been the place most People lived: More than 61 percent of voters cast ballots in counties that gave both Clinton or Trump at the least 60 % of the major-party vote. Specialists anticipate 2020’s results to indicate the development additional accelerating.
In Manhattan, for instance, 84 % of the votes went to Biden; in Wallace County, Kansas, 93 % went to Trump.
This isn’t simply an American downside. Within the final Australian election, the 10 districts that leaned most left were all in cities; the 10 that leaned most right were all rural.
That’s a standard divide, and it reveals that many Australians additionally reside in a sea of political homogeneity, making it simpler to misconceive and demonize opponents. Smugness and certainty metastasize like a tumor with out interplay and familiarity.
I generally marvel if cleaving, battle and collapse are the place all democracies naturally head. The primary iteration of demokratia, round 500 B.C. in Greece, devolved from a system of assemblies and impartial courts to an aristocracy led by Normal Pericles.
It took only a few generations for Athens to start out shifting towards what President Trump has promoted, what Herodotus referred to as “the one man, one of the best.”
The U.S. celebrated its 244th birthday as a democracy this 12 months. Students often mark the tip of Greek democracy with the arrival of the Romans round 350 years after the individuals’s rule started.
What does it take to fight division and democratic decline? How does one thing like geographic and political segregation get fastened?
I don’t have many solutions, and I’d love to listen to yours.
