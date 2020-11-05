American Tribalism, Australian Reflections

The Australia Letter is a weekly publication from our Australia bureau. Sign up to get it by e mail.

The feelings I really feel as an American watching the presidential election from Australia? Up to now, at the least, it’s been a mixture of shock, disappointment, confusion, a splash of hope and a few embarrassment.

The American process of democracy — with no impartial election fee, with large variations on voting procedures, with an Electoral School that generally contradicts the bulk — actually appears like an antiquated mess after masking environment friendly elections in Australia and New Zealand.

However in a 12 months of Covid-19, I’ve additionally been considering rather a lot in regards to the divisions in America and the menace that widening divides pose to all democracies.

There’s a phrase in Latin that People study as quickly as they will learn and maintain cash — e pluribus unum, which implies “from the numerous, one.” It’s throughout American foreign money. It was the motto proposed for the seal of the nation by John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson in 1776, and it was first used on an American coin in 1795.