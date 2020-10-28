America Mocks Trump After He Claims Biden Will Cancel Christmas

Trump claimed at his rally in Arizona that Joe Biden will cancel Christmas if he wins, despite the fact that Trump will nonetheless be president.

Video:

Should you vote for Biden, your children is not going to be at school, there will likely be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/Pjyd8TGXME — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2020

Trump stated, “Should you vote for Biden, it means your children is not going to be at school, there will likely be no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Fourth of July collectively, however apart from that, you’ll have a terrific life.”

The issue is that Joe Biden gained’t be president throughout Thanksgiving and Christmas, so the one that will likely be preserving households aside as a result of uncontrolled pandemic is Donald Trump.

By the way in which, a president doesn’t have the facility to cancel Thanksgiving and Christmas. A president can’t order that folks not have a good time Christmas. That’s not how any of this works.

Joe Biden has made it clear. He desires to close down the virus, not the economic system.

Identical to all the different failed Trump messages, voters aren’t shopping for it:

These holidays will nonetheless occur – the calendar is not going to skip from July 3 to July 5 – and they are going to be safer as a result of President Biden will deal with the pandemic as a well being emergency, not a blow to his ego. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) October 29, 2020

Um, dude, that is the place we’re at now. Bye.#VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica #VoteLikeYourLifeDependsOnItBecauseItDoes — Kassan Proud Meidas Patriot (@Meidas_Kassan) October 28, 2020

I am sorry however that is hilarious — Philip N Cohen (@familyunequal) October 28, 2020

How he went from no faculty to no fourth of july… i used to be anticipating him to say “biden goes to make day by day monday if he’s elected” — FreshFisch (@FischKicks) October 28, 2020

America is aware of the rating. They see proper by means of Trump, they usually aren’t shopping for his nonsense in 2020.

For extra dialogue about this story be part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook