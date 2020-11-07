America is celebrating like a cloud has left the skies and a weight is off our hearts

Yei Boayue celebrates after listening to a number of information retailers had projected Joe Biden the following president

There could also be nothing extra emblematic in regards to the 2020 election than this: The decision got here whereas Donald Trump was out {golfing}. Due to course he was. Within the spirit of recent transparency, America deserves to see that rating card.

This isn’t simply in regards to the character of the president. It’s in regards to the character of America.

Proper now, a pandemic is raging. Proper now, the financial system is in recession. Proper now, the nation is affected by 4 years wherein Donald Trump did every part doable to rewind many years of progress and tear on the foundations of democracy.

However proper now. Proper now. All of that needs to be put aside. Proper now, it’s time to shout. To cry in pleasure and in aid. To leap. To bounce. To have fun.