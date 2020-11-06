Home Finance Amazon Prime: FREE $5 Credit score for Watching a Film on Prime...

Amazon Prime: FREE $5 Credit score for Watching a Film on Prime Video! | Cash Saving Mother®

By
StevenWazon
-
5
0

November 6, 2020 | Gretchen


This submit might comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here.

Calling all Amazon Prime members! You will get a free $5 credit score for watching a film!

Amazon Prime members can rating a FREE $5 Amazon Credit when you watch any show or movie included with Prime this vacation season!

Simply watch the entire film or present and you’ll obtain an e-mail throughout the subsequent few days from Amazon that signifies the $5 promotional credit score has been added to your buyer account. Restrict one credit score per account.

See more details here.

Thanks, Freebie Shark!


Subscribe without cost e-mail updates from Cash Saving Mother® and get my Information to Freezer Cooking without cost!

Learn Newer Publish
«
Learn Older Publish
»


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here