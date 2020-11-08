Allies! Now we have allies once more! International leaders rush to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

x Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two nations are shut buddies, companions, and allies. We share a relationship that’s distinctive on the world stage. I’m actually wanting ahead to working collectively and constructing on that with you each. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

This one has to sting for … oh, you already know, that man.

So ought to this one from the Prime Minister of India.

x Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense satisfaction not simply to your chittis, but in addition for all Indian-People. I’m assured that the colourful India-US ties will get even stronger along with your help and management. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Prime Minister of Eire.

x I need to congratulate the brand new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a real good friend of this nation all through his life and I look ahead to working with him within the years forward. I additionally look ahead to welcoming him again dwelling when the circumstances enable! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

EU Council President Donald Tusk has an nearly acquainted title … and a strong message.

President of France.

x The People have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! Now we have loads to do to beat right this moment’s challenges. Let’s work collectively! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

x Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a real good friend of Greece and I’m sure that below his presidency the connection between our nations will develop even stronger. 🇬🇷🇺🇸 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) November 7, 2020

The mayor of Paris welcomes again America,

x Welcome again America ! Félicitations à @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris pour cette élection ! Alors que nous allons célébrer les 5 ans de l’Accord de Paris, cette victoire est un beau symbole pour plus que jamais agir ensemble face à l’urgence climatique. 🇺🇸 #Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020

x On behalf of all Zimbabweans, an enormous congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden on his election victory. Zimbabwe needs you each successes in main the American folks. I look ahead to working with you to extend cooperation between our two nations. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) November 7, 2020

The prime minister of Fiji has his eye on crucial points, and is anxious to see the return of U.S. management as a substitute of offended isolation.

So does Portugal.

x Congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden. We look ahead to working with the brand new #USA Administration to strengthen transatlantic relations and cooperate on international points, similar to local weather change, protection of democracy and worldwide safety. — António Costa (@antoniocostapm) November 7, 2020

Prime minister of Belgium.

x Congratulations @JoeBiden along with your election as forty sixth President of america. A file variety of folks have solid their vote on this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy. — Alexander De Croo (@alexanderdecroo) November 7, 2020

President of Italy.

x Congratulations to the American folks and establishments for an impressive turnout of democratic vitality. We’re able to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can depend on Italy as a stable Ally and a strategic accomplice — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) November 7, 2020

Chancellor of Austria.

x Congratulations to @JoeBiden, the brand new President-elect of america. Europe and america share a system of values – values that we rise up for collectively. Wanting ahead to our future cooperation! — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) November 7, 2020

x My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Wanting ahead to strengthening glorious US-Swedish relations and to work collectively for multilateralism, democracy and international safety. Collectively, we will lead a inexperienced transition creating jobs for the long run. — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) November 7, 2020

Ahem … President of Ukraine. Possibly Biden might make this his first abroad cease, only for enjoyable.

x Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the way forward for the strategic partnership with the #UnitedStates. 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸 have at all times collaborated on safety, commerce, funding, democracy, struggle towards corruption. Our friendship turns into solely stronger! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2020

