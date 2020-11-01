Air France-KLM SA (AFRAF) CEO Benjamin Smith on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Air France-KLM SA (OTCPK:AFRAF) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name October 30, 2020 3:00 AM ET

Firm Members

Benjamin Smith – CEO

Anne Rigail – CEO, Air France

Pieter Elbers – CEO, KLM

Frederic Gagey – CFO

Convention Name Members

Jarrod Fort – Union Financial institution of Switzerland

Ruxandra Haradau-Doser – Kepler Cheuvreux

Neil Glynn – Credit score Suisse

James Hollins – Exane BNP Paribas

Tom Gibney – BNP Paribas

Andrew Lobbenberg – HSBC

Eric Wilmer – ABN AMRO

Good day, and welcome to the convention name for Air France-KLM Group Third Quarter 2020 Outcomes Presentation.

And now I want to flip the convention over to Mr. Benjamin Smith, CEO of the Group Air France-KLM. Please go forward.

Benjamin Smith

Thanks, Operator. Good morning, everybody. I am right here along with Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France; Pieter Elbers, CEO of KLM; and Frederic Gagey, Air France-KLM Group CFO.

We want to welcome you to the Air France-KLM’S Third Quarter 2020 Outcomes Name. The unprecedented disaster brought on by COVID-19 has triggered a world business restructuring through which airways are pressured to make daring choices. That is vital implications for our group, our workers, our prospects, our shareholders and, certainly, all stakeholders.

I might additionally prefer to take this chance to thank all Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia workers throughout these very troublesome and unprecedented occasions.

I am so happy to have them as our no 1 asset as we search to safe the continued help from all our stakeholders, together with the French and Dutch governments. The arduous work and dedication of our workers is what makes the distinction for us and is what’s going to assist us efficiently remodel right into a stronger, extra highly effective European champion following this disaster. The CEOs of Air France and KLM are right here at the moment with us to offer insights on the airline targets and the most recent standing of their respective transformation plans.

Second, each the Dutch and French governments supplied monetary help packages to the Air France-KLM Group, and it is airways with a view to allow the airways to restructure and make sure the survival of our companies. I might prefer to thank each governments for serving to and to make sure now we have sufficient liquidity to keep up operations throughout this difficult interval.

As has been talked about earlier than, the rise within the debt burden would require vital adjustments to our enterprise with a view to render them extra worthwhile by decreasing prices and growing flexibility.

Frederic will offer you extra info concerning upcoming monetary operations. I recommend we undergo the Q3 2020 outcomes comparatively shortly after which concentrate on the transformation plans and the monetary operations. The workforce and I’ll do our utmost to offer solutions to your questions as clearly as we are able to.

Turning to Web page 2 of the presentation. After a promising restoration throughout the summer season, significantly within the quick and medium-haul community, the gradual closure of worldwide borders within the second half of August and the resurgence of the pandemic affecting buyer journey demand strongly impacted our revenues within the third quarter of 2020 at €2.5 billion, down considerably at Index 33 in comparison with final 12 months’s.

Due to strict price management and acceleration of the implementation of price reductions, the group mitigated the dimensions of the working consequence to a lack of €1 billion. We’ve got continued with money preservation measures, and on the finish of September, we had €12.4 billion in money at hand, which is €1.8 billion much less in comparison with the top of final quarter.

I’d now like at hand it over to our CFO, Frederic Gagey, to offer additional particulars on the monetary impression on the third quarter 2020 monetary outcomes.

Frederic Gagey

Thanks, Ben.

I suggest you to go Web page 4, which is a world view of the outcomes for this quarter. Most likely probably the most fascinating on this slide is the title, decline of €5 billion when it comes to income and solely, necessary after all, a €2 billion when it comes to EBITDA. You keep in mind that at the start of disaster, numerous airways have tried to provide you some thought about what a part of the price may very well be or manageable or variable as a result of linked to the capability. And I see that the ratio from €5 billion to €2 billion, is an effective indication that, the truth is, in regular time, for those who work appropriately you’ll be able to handle at the least to 50% or much more than 50% of the decline in your income by working in your price and by optimizing your capability.

So that is clearly what now we have accomplished throughout the third quarter, with once more, income, which is shifting from €7.6 billion to €2.5 billion, which is, after all, a very dramatic figures. It’s greater than 50% discount of the turnover. The gasoline bills is down, not a shock. EBITDA, as indicated by Ben, we moved from plus €1.6 billion previous years identical interval to minus €400 million in Q3 2020, which is a discount of €2 billion in comparison with final 12 months.

Working consequence can also be €2 billion in comparison with final 12 months, it was plus €1 billion final 12 months, minus €1 billion in Q3 2020. And naturally, the working margin goes down, not a shock.

By way of internet earnings, which is a bit decrease, defined primarily, we are going to see that later by the restructuring provisions now we have taken, primarily regarding the Voluntary Departure Plan this quarter into Air France.

So I am going web page 5, simply to point that the profile of the summer season was not completely equal in April, Could, June, you will have seen progressively a slight enchancment of the EBITDA from minus €300 million in April, which was the start of the disaster to minus €200 million in June. July-August continued to enhance in comparison with the top of the Q2. However – and it’s, after all, a fairly necessary info, now we have all been dissatisfied by the extent of the demand in September. You bear in mind maybe that at the start of disaster, numerous airways had been anticipating a doable enchancment of the scenario by the top of the 12 months.

However clearly, the results of September present that after the height of the site visitors throughout the summer season, there is no such thing as a extra enterprise individuals getting into the plane and that the restoration and the compensation of the Go to Pals and Family from the summer season by enterprise in September will not be there, which explains that the EBITDA in September is deteriorating in comparison with July and August.

In complete, nevertheless, the Q3 has been a bit higher than the Q2. Simply an necessary indication is the load issue, in second quarter, it was 37%, so extraordinarily low. If you concentrate on the usual of the business earlier than the disaster. And in Q3, load issue for the group, your complete group, excluding Transavia was at 46%. So it was a bit higher than Q2. However we’re additionally fairly anxious about what’s going to occur in This fall.

I transfer Web page 6. Simply to provide you 2 or 3 indications. First, clearly, the two – sorry all of the subnetworks will not be equal. It is clear that the French home, medium-haul, Caribbean and Indian Ocean and Africa, had been the group for a lot of, many causes, you recognize, after all, has some aggressive benefit, due to COVID think about such a means.

You see that the RASK is between minus 20%, 21% to minus 40%. So clearly, there may be some privileges to some networks the place the constraint when it comes to touring or the security situations are sufficiently equal such that it has been doable for individuals visiting their household going again to the nation for the vacations has been doable such that there was restricted site visitors, however there have been some site visitors.

Visitors continues to be destructive, after all, minus 64% for France home, minus 64% for medium-haul, minus 60% or minus 79% for Africa and Caribbean, but it surely was much better than what we had within the different long-haul networks. North America, the site visitors is minus 90%. Latin America, is identical and Asia is identical.

So clearly, when there may be not a modernization of the security guidelines and the place the scenario between nations will not be related clearly, there’s a conduct of passengers consisting to not journey or the journey is troublesome for guidelines. And due to that, after all, you see the massive distinction, of the massive distinction in efficiency between seas numerous networks.

One other info you will have to remember is that, globally talking, the yield has developed positively. So when now we have RASK extraordinarily destructive, as you see on the Web page 6, you will have additionally to of remember the fact that on the international long-haul community, and it is true for every sub-networks, the yield has developed positively throughout the Q3.

Final data coming from this Web page 6, the distinction, after all, not a shock between premium and economic system. You see that on the prime proper a part of the slide, Premium RASK is at minus 63%. So premium vacationers will not be coming again, particularly on the finish of the quarter, and Economic system is, after all, destructive, however a bit much less, solely quarter-on-quarter once more, minus 40%.

I transfer to Web page 7. Simply to current, I’d say, the one excellent news for this quarter, the truth that they may, the truth is, not a restoration, however a great conduct of the cargo exercise for the group. We’ve got beneficiated the primary of the robust improve of the cargo yield throughout this era because of the discount of the capability out there for cargo transportation. You’ve gotten seen a fairly optimistic growth of the yield within the business.

And I’ll say that Air France-KLM has been taken in a really agile strategy to attempt to take as a part of this growth of the exercise and growth of the yield by growing and managing considerably as cargo capability by utilizing extensively the complete freighter fleet or by creating additionally what we name the mini cargo flights, that are flight utilizing passenger plane, however the place there is no such thing as a passenger, however solely cargo.

If I am going web page 8, you will have the resume of revenues – of the financial efficiency per enterprise. Community capability down, unit income down and a dramatic lower of the income, minus 77% for the cargo, because of the sharp improve of the unit income at plus 107%.

You see that the income is even growing in comparison with final 12 months, which is, after all, a outstanding efficiency. It’s marching a bit, or compensating a bit for the fairly destructive scenario regarding the passenger. However all in all, after all, the largest a part of the lack of the group throughout third quarter is defined by community with minus €990 million of working consequence.

Transavia, I’d say, not too unhealthy within the present circumstance. You see a margin destructive, minus 5%, which is an working results of minus €13 million, however regardless of a pointy lower additionally of the income.

In the course of the summer season, now we have seen some individuals touring for holidays or for household function, however all in all, the income is down minus 60% as a result of we’re flying much less as a result of our shoppers are flying much less, not a shock. And upkeep turnover can also be down minus 50%, and the working result’s destructive minus 100%.

Take into account, nevertheless, that we have signed some contracts with shoppers for upkeep. There was some negotiation regardless of the interval. And there may be some new contracts for this exercise in the identical time, after all, there may be some contract which shall seek the advice of or as a result of the shopper is about group or as a result of there was a renegotiation. So it is clear that the upkeep order ebook is decrease than what we had on the finish of the 12 months 2019.

Simply to provide you an order of magnitude. The upkeep order ebook was €2 billion greater finish of December ’19 in comparison with what it’s at the moment, however it’s nonetheless but fairly vital at €9.3 billion.

I transfer Web page 9 simply to provide, as we do normally, the break up of the efficiency between the two corporations. Globally, for those who look the 9-month efficiency, you see that KLM deteriorate working outcomes by €1.7 billion, Air France by €2.7 billion, which is kind of a proportional to the relative measurement of the two carriers earlier than the disaster.

I transfer to Web page 10. As I instructed you earlier than, the hyperlink from working outcomes to internet earnings is comparatively easy. It’s primarily defined by €565 million of restructuring prices, that are defined by the Departure Plan in Air France for the bottom workers. But in addition the impact of the contractual terminatio for Air France flight attendants and pilots and in addition the Departure Plan for HOP! So the impact of over-hedging is comparatively restricted, and impact of the fleet impairment additionally is restricted throughout the quarter. It is primarily defined by the progressive phase-out of some Canadair Jet on the HOP! firm.

I transfer Web page 11. I give earlier than the hyperlink between the loss when it comes to income and analysis of the EBITDA, the €5 billion to €2 billion. You will see that it’s partly defined by, we expect, comparatively environment friendly price management, which has been engaged by the two administration at KLM and at Air France, the place additionally that is true supported by some mechanisms determined by the two states, which is within the Netherlands, NOW mechanism. And in Air France, it’s [indiscernible] which is permitting the corporate to avoid wasting labor price.

However the administration work additionally, as indicated in numerous displays earlier than the management of FTEs, and you’ve got on the backside left of the slide, what we anticipate when it comes to FTE evolution between at the moment and the top of the 12 months between This fall 2019 and This fall 2020, we anticipate already a discount of the FTEs by 10% round 8 – a bit greater than 8,000 individuals, half for KLM and half for Air France.

And naturally, within the subsequent quarter and years, you’ll have the complete impact of some measures, which at the moment are to be applied, and that is primarily the Voluntary Departure Plan for floor individuals into Air France.

On the proper of the slide, you see the estimate of the variability of the working price, which is contributing to the management of the loss regardless of the discount of the turnover.

Slide 12, nothing new when it comes to presentation. It’s the normal slide on the web debt to evolution, after all, the online debt is growing because of the destructive working money move. And throughout the quarter, the debt has elevated by a bit greater than €1 billion. However in complete, because the starting of the 12 months, it’s greater than €3 billion, which have been added ultimately to the online debt of the group.

Web page 13, simply to remind you the great management of CapEx. Preliminary CapEx steerage we gave you at the start of the 12 months was €3.6 billion. CapEx plan discount shall be greater than €1.5 billion, so we proceed to stay to the CapEx steerage for the complete 12 months at €2.1 billion. And in addition a comparatively stunning consequence, which is an effective growth of the working capital, which is contributing positively to the money evolution, much more than final 12 months.

For the 9 months 2019, we had working capital contribution of plus €84 million, and for the 9 months, 2020, the contribution is plus €666 million, which is defined by numerous phenomenon, as you’ll be able to think about. One is, after all, the truth that there may be nonetheless numerous tickets to be refund. From that, sorry, we made already a big step into that route.

Since March 2020, we accomplished that greater than €1.8 billion of tickets – vouchers or tickets, sorry, I’ve been – we have accomplished each, however there may be nonetheless a inventory of vouchers and folks can use additionally as much as the top of the following 12 months, that are maintain by the shopper. And one other contribution to the evolution of the working capital is coming from the postponement of some cost of social cost, for instance, tax but additionally negotiations with some suppliers.

Outlook. In regards to the outlook, simply regarding the capability it’s not a shock for you that we’ll cut back capability in comparison with what now we have accomplished to within the second quarter, regarding Air France, additionally following the announcement made by Mr. Macron 2 days in the past as the brand new confinement measures determined, Air France now could be desiring to have capability under 35% for the fourth quarter, containing.

Regarding KLM, which isn’t impacted precisely in the identical means, so KLM has not been – in the meanwhile, anticipating capability within the vary of 45% in comparison with the identical interval of the final 12 months. In fact, ensure that the two administration preserve a excessive degree of flexibility, which implies that if there may be an adjustment to be accomplished within the 2 methods, by the best way, we’re doing in due time and secondary month, it’s clear that every one the flights we function are thought-about as incrementally money optimistic. I’ll say that within the day, earlier than any flight, this examine is constructed by the controlling of the group and if now we have the sensation that the flight will not be positively offering money, the flight is canceled. So we are going to attempt to handle the seat capability with numerous flexibility.

On the precise, you see expectation now we have to at the moment utilizing the ahead reserving for the month of November, December. To be sincere the quantity are a bit much less optimist that the same numbers we gave you on the communication on the second quarter, which is clearly indicating that now we have to be extraordinarily cautious, regarding the growth of haul capability.

Web page 16 to provide some conclusion to this presentation, first, degree of money, €12.4 billion, and we had collectively the money, which is at the moment into the corporate and the out there credit score line now we have from primarily the banks assured by the state from the states themselves. So which is, I’d say, in comparison with 2 friends in Europe, comparatively comfy, however we see additionally that the money when – even in Q3 is comparatively vital.

Second aspect, it is clear that the This fall EBITDA shall be considerably under Q3 because of the atmosphere because of the authorized and guidelines, that are utilized between the nations and the borders. We’re not anticipating, after all, the This fall EBITDA enhancing in comparison with the already vital lack of Q3.

Working capital most likely shall be much less optimistic than what we had because the starting of the 12 months. As a result of into the This fall, we’ll proceed to reimburse the tickets and vouchers if the shoppers need that. And naturally, there may be some payments to be paid, which have been postponed someday for 3 or 6 months, however a few of them shall be to be reimbursed between now and the top of the 12 months. CapEx shall be restricted €600 million and to your money forecast, don’t forget that now we have reimbursed the hybrid bond of €400 million in October 2020.

Thanks to your consideration. I give again the ground to Ben.

Benjamin Smith

Merci Frederic.

A transparent street map has been set. For every group airline and the group’s go ahead plan began delivering leads to 2019 with key vital steps ahead throughout key areas. The group has additionally set a really particular 2030 dedication to cut back its international CO2 emissions per passenger kilometer by 50% in comparison with 2005 ranges.

And as well as, Air France is dedicated to go above and past this dedication and accelerated sustainable transition by doing the identical on a shortened calendar on its home community by 2024, which is a situation put in place by the French State as a part of the loans that had been additionally put in place not too long ago.

We’re 100% invested within the confirmed KLM World hub enterprise mannequin in a post-COVID world, with an environment friendly and enticing hub in Amsterdam, Schiphol for native and transit prospects, whereas supporting international hyperlinks from Amsterdam to all main cities world wide.

In the meantime, during the last 2 years, Air France and its workers have undergone a large cultural shift and the corporate transformation has been accelerated as a consequence of COVID.

The home market shall be remodeled, leveraging a few of the new flexibility that has been supplied by the over 40 labor agreements which have been ratified. And I am so happy to notice the optimistic and collaborative ambiance and alignment shared by Air France and its labor companions, representing a big step ahead for Air France.

The Transavia model helps us join the Netherlands and France to key leisure locations. This too, together with its enticing model positioning together with the added flexibility to Transavia France now brings will assist us higher place ourselves to compete towards low-cost carriers in key markets not beforehand served.

Going ahead, Transavia will proceed to develop and compete towards these low-cost rivals, the place there may be demand for its distinctive product quickly to be additional improved with the addition of advantages supplied by our loyalty program Flying Blue.

Throughout the group and as compared with different legacy European carriers, we’re lucky to learn from France, the biggest inbound market in Europe, with its 2 largest airports the Air France World Hub in Charles de Gaulle and the 50% market share Air France enjoys on the strategically positioned Paris-Orly Airport, in addition to Amsterdam Schiphol, the perfect transit hub in Europe.

We’ve got a well-diversified international community and a novel excessive finish leisure demand by means of and from Paris, which we anticipate to return sooner than the enterprise phase.

So regardless of the commendable efforts from Pieter and Anne, COVID-19 has triggered an unprecedented disaster for the group, and we’re pressured to shortly make troublesome choices. The group is able to adapt its capability and industrial strategy as shortly as is critical with a view to address an unsure demand ramp up.

We’re additionally working intently with our enterprise companions on numerous associated measures equivalent to speedy detection checks for purchasers departing from Paris, each, Oise and Orly and Amsterdam Schiphol. It will enable site visitors restoration inside the absolute best sanitary situations for our prospects.

Past these instant and essential measures, we’re accelerating the transformation as introduced throughout our Investor Day in November 2019, whereas concurrently accelerating probably the most important facets of the plan. Our group and our airways will exit this disaster in a a lot stronger place, prepared to handle the long run challenges of our business that lie forward.

So I will now move it over to each Pieter and to Anne, to enter extra particulars concerning the transformation plans at KLM and Air France.

Pieter Elbers

Thanks, Ben. I feel it is me trying to the sequence of the slides for the transformation plan of KLM. Is that appropriate?

Benjamin Smith

Sure. Pieter, we won’t hear you.

Pieter Elbers

Okay, I will do it once more. I hope you’ll be able to hear me now. Okay, for the transformation plan of KLM, it is necessary to acknowledge that the enterprise mannequin itself with a powerful hub in Amsterdam will proceed to be the premise of our operation. 2 out of three prospects are connecting in Amsterdam, and we imagine that the gradual and gradual restoration out of this disaster will finally be led by the hubs in Europe. And clearly, the group is in a fantastic place with hubs in CDG and Amsterdam to place properly for that restoration.

Nonetheless, with a view to make it legitimate and useful, once more, we have to alter ourselves. However now we have submitted to the federal government and to the Board, our restructuring plan with 5 very robust pillars, the place we alter – to start with, we make the group smaller, cheaper, extra agile, extra sustainable, and on the finish of the day, be sure that we’re adopting ourselves to this new scenario.

With that, now we have already put ahead a big price discount plan, the primary outcomes of the price discount may already be seen in 2020, and they’re going to proceed to work for the following few years with a view to have the primary huge step in 2021 of one other €750 million of structural price reductions being deliberate for 2021.

By way of workers cuts, now we have already taken fairly vital steps. And which means by the top of this 12 months, now we have a complete discount at KLM within the quarter of round 5,000 jobs that is all been accomplished already and signed by collective and particular person agreements by individuals leaving. That is within the vary of 15%, and much more not too long ago, a brand new Voluntary Departure Plan has been opened with a view to put together for an extended length of decrease flights and decrease manufacturing ranges.

A part of the price financial savings are additionally by discount of labor advantages that is working hand-in-hand with the situations as put ahead by the federal government for the loans that cuts in labor situations as much as 20% for the very best paid teams and that mixture of a discount of labor price, discount of fleet, provides and procurement prices, additional steps in gasoline effectivity and [addressing] all different prices is extraordinarily necessary for our restoration trajectory.

We’re within the closing stage of discussions with the federal government, we submitted our plans, our restructuring plans on October 1 and that ought to be completed within the subsequent couple of days, actually within the discussions with the federal government. That’s for the KLM restructuring plan.

I feel I give the phrase to Anne now.

Anne Rigail

Sure. Thanks, Pieter.

So on Slide 22, you’ll be able to see the transformation plan of Air France. We had constructed finish of November 2019 [transformation/restructuring] plan. To extend Air France margin and produce it to the extent of the competitors by 2023. This plan has been accelerated and amplified to the COVID costs context. It is primarily based on 6 pillars, Ben has instructed about it, the restructuration of the home community that misplaced €200 million in 2019, with a powerful lower of the capability of our regional technique subsidy, HOP! by about 50%.

HOP! will refocus on our hubs of Orly and Lyon, with the expansion of Transavia France, our low-cost instrument from Orly on the home community and from region-to-region to have the ability to compete with native carriers. And Air France in Orly remaining on La Navette routes, that’s Orly to Marseille to Toulouse, and Tunis. So this plan is in progress, and we’re implementing it even within the COVID disaster.

The second half is a powerful optimization, after all, of all exterior spendings. An actual transformation of our help features to be extra agile with a lower of 30% of these features, structural simplification of our operations and in addition resizing throughout the COVID disaster. And in addition to decrease our unit price, it is key to modernize our fleet. And it permits additionally us to decrease our environmental footprint by 25%. With every new technology plane coming, we’re – now we have ongoing the arrival of the 350 in an order of 38, 350 and in addition the arrival of the Airbus-220 that may occur subsequent 12 months within the winter.

The 6 pillar consists of restoration plan and industrial motion plan on our provide. So subsequent slide, 23. The transformation plan will convey €1.2 billion of structural advantages by 2022. It should enable us to lower our workers by greater than 8,500 FTE by 2022, that’s about minus 16%. We anticipate minus 11% by the primary semester of 2021, that may convey round €500 million of financial savings.

We have already completed the voluntary Departure Plans for cabin crew, and we anticipate to launch due to the authorized delays in France, we will launch the Voluntary Departure Plan for the bottom as of starting of 2021, when will probably be validated by the Ministry of Labor.

Added to this FTE lower, now we have a discount of salaries as a consequence of two results. The primary one is a partial exercise that has begun in March, and that may proceed all through this disaster. And the second for our crews, there is a vital a part of the wages that’s impacted, that’s variable and impacted by the lower of the flight hours.

Perhaps it is three extra feedback. The primary one is that we pursue a optimistic social dialogue. And we see a number of agreements which have been signed this 12 months, with the pilots. In fact, the elimination of the historic constraints to permit Transavia France to develop, together with on the home markets.

With the pilot and the cabin crew, they’ve negotiated and signed and accomplished collective contract termination. With the bottom workers, the social plan that we name in for [indiscernible] that shall be launched as of the validation as even be valuated by the union. And simply this week and that shall be superb information, now we have signed with cabin crew an settlement to cut back crew composition when the load components are low, and will probably be very useful throughout this disaster.

This plan can also be compliant with state assist situations, that’s to extend our competitiveness and to decrease our environmental footprint, particularly on the home community with a lower of fifty% of our emissions in internet worth between 2019 and 2024, together with the closure of home routes, when there may be an alternate by practice of lower than 2 hours and half-hour. So we closed Orly to Bordeaux to Lyon and two north routes.

We’re additionally at the moment negotiating agreements implement what we name in France, it is a French scheme, long-term partial exercise for the 2 years to return. And as Frederic stated, we’re shortly adopting our capability for the weeks and months to return due to the brand new confinement in France. So we are going to really want to make an optimum use of this long-term partial exercise scheme supplied by the French authorities.

Benjamin Smith

Okay. Merci, Anne. Thanks, Pieter.

So operator, we are able to transfer now on to questions. And due to the lockdown right here in France, now we have Pieter Elbers in Amsterdam, and now we have Frederic Gagey, Anne Rigail and myself right here at lead. So we’ll do our greatest to coordinate the Q&A session, relying on the – on what the particular query is. So again to you, operator.

[Operator Instructions] The primary query comes from the road of Jarrod Fort from Union Financial institution of Switzerland. Please go forward.

Jarrod Fort

Three as properly, if I’ll. Firstly, are you able to simply give an replace when it comes to how the month-to-month money burn is progressing, and I assume, August, September, October? And any views on the way you see it progressing as we undergo the quarter, and that is working?

Secondly, simply sticking with the steadiness sheet. Are you able to give just a little little bit of colour when it comes to a few of the conversations going round with regards of doubtless changing debt into fairness or new fairness issuance? And briefly, when do you suppose one thing like this must be accomplished or may very well be accomplished?

After which simply lastly, it looks as if the drop-through on revenues is round 20%, and you continue to not had a steady-state run fee, simply given all of the restructuring you are endeavor. The place do you see perhaps the drop-through fee going to on revenues as we enter subsequent 12 months?

Frederic Gagey

On the money burn, I can’t give a exact indication. I see that they’ve been, nevertheless, comparatively clear within the remark with a tough This fall EBIT in comparison with Q3, and it’s a clear steerage, for those who’ll ask. With the truth that a part of the great growth of the working capital has been defined to start with of the disaster by our capability to postpone some cost to some suppliers and to provoke one of these measures.

I additionally clearly indicated throughout my presentation that the working capital growth shall be much less optimistic within the subsequent month and quarter in comparison with what we had within the first, for example, 6 months of the disaster. So it’s a clear steerage, which isn’t destructive, not optimistic that clearly, the money growth of the money drain, we’re on a month-to-month foundation will clearly, I feel, deteriorate throughout the subsequent three months at the least.

So I can’t provide you with international indication, however I shall be a bit much less optimistic in comparison with what now we have noticed throughout the 6 first months of the disaster. In regards to the recap Ben?

In regards to the recap, okay. I’m wanting as you to the varied publications of airways, I’ll say, primarily in Europe, and also you see that the fairness of all our friends are, after all, deteriorating. There may be one aspect which is bit particular for Air France-KLM, which is that the state assist, which has been labored to the 2 corporations in Could and July a 2020 the place solely with 100% debt element.

And if you see the scenario to a few of our colleagues, I feel, for instance, to SAS, to Singapore Airways to Lufthansa, there was throughout this scheme assist, additionally an fairness element. So it’s not a shock to contemplate that for Air France-KLM sooner or later, we may also have to discover a means to enhance the fairness, which has been not supported, which is claimed, by the pure debt element of the state scheme aids.

Anyway, as I instructed yesterday, once I was talking with some individuals on the Board, the wisest is to not give too exact indication regarding the debt. However I’ll say that clearly, we want one of these intervention and on the degree of the fairness. And second, there may be numerous, not an infinity, however there shall be alternative ways to help the fairness of a company, as you recognize. And we’re nonetheless discussing. I did that with some companions or stakeholders not too long ago. There may be some ways or many instruments which can be utilized to enhance the fairness or the quasi fairness of a company, and we’re engaged on that.

In regards to the final level, I missed the query.

Benjamin Smith

Hello, Jarrod, the query was how will we see income for the approaching 12 months. So we did see a optimistic construct up in the summertime. We had been pleasantly shocked with the return of demand, leisure demand, specifically, in home France. It was greater than we anticipated.

After which the enterprise site visitors that we’re hoping to see come again within the fall, clearly, not only for the Air France-KLM, that was most different carriers or all different carriers, didn’t materialize. And so with the brand new lockdown in France, we’re making changes to the Air France capability plans for the following 6 weeks.

However we do – we’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll proceed to see robust leisure demand, specifically, to the French home market and the abroad [indiscernible] locations from France, that are [indiscernible] Reno, very giant markets to and from Paris the place prior – the place prior – the place in the summertime, we really noticed, once more, demand that was merely greater than anticipated.

On the KLM aspect, we have had a powerful cargo demand that we have been experiencing. And with the 4 full freighters in addition to the help now we have from the NOW and the NOW employment insurance coverage scheme that now we have within the Netherlands, we do anticipate to proceed to reap the benefits of that and transfer appreciable quantities of cargo by means of This fall.

For subsequent 12 months 2021, I do not suppose we’re prepared at the moment but to provide any steerage on capability or income for 2021.

Jarrod Fort

Sorry, simply on the final query, if I’ll. Clearly, the expectation is for a fair larger income fall, I assume. However the query was actually round drop-through charges on that income? Or ought to we be pondering that the impression on revenue when it comes to misplaced revenues and revenue shall be decrease than 3Q, given the restructuring that you just’re placing by means of, even when absolutely the magnitude of these losses had been higher?

Frederic Gagey

Sure. I’d agree a bit with you. As an instance, for instance, that the departure of some individuals of the corporate, one thing which is progressive. As I instructed throughout the presentation regarding Air France, for instance, the primary impact of the Voluntary Departure Plan shall be solely seen in 2020/’21 and a bit additional. There may be some plan regarding the price management, the price discount, which additionally ongoing negotiation, we’re with provider. So we’re contemplating the product or the kind of service we’re asking to our suppliers. I’d say it’s an ongoing course of.

And I’ll was upbeat on – you will discover contemplating that the extra we go, the extra impact of mounted price financial savings shall be seen, which implies that the ratio – lack of income, lack of EBITDA that I’ve indicated within the Slide 3 will quite enhance sooner or later than the opposite.

Ruxandra Haradau-Doser

Three questions, please. First you talked about extra refunds are seemingly. How excessive do you estimate the full money at the least nonetheless to be reimbursed to passengers?

Second, since KLM has been the profitability driver of the group over latest years and KLM enterprise mannequin strongly depends on switch site visitors. Would you please focus on your expectation on traits for switch site visitors, each for the leisure and company phase over the following three years?

And third, once more, a powerful cargo efficiency. Is the expectation within the sector are that it’s going to take a number of years till passengers site visitors recovers pre-crisis degree. Do you imagine airways attempt to once more, focus extra on cargo actions and convert passenger airplanes into cargo airplanes, which may improve cargo capacities out there and devoted cargo capacities at Air France will search these over latest years. Do you see the chance to pocket extra on cargo going ahead?

Frederic Gagey

I can take the one. So it is regarding the refund, the presentation, first quantity now we have refunded because the starting of the disaster, round €1.8 billion, which is a big quantity. We’ve got put in place some automated instruments to facilitate. Reimbursement for the ticket for the passenger, we had been pressuring to be instantly on board, which we are able to completely, after all, may think about as an choice.

We’ve got additionally proposed that with the – for those who preserve the voucher, there may be an curiosity so that you can give the voucher as a result of there shall be a discount in future ticket. You’ll purchase. So we attempt to have, I’ll say, as a pleasant and open relation with shoppers regarding the reimbursement of their ticket when the flight is not flown. We work [indiscernible], after all, now we have seen that within the press every now and then that at the start because of the huge quantity of ticket to be reimbursed when it comes to logistic, it was not completely freed. However frankly, we think about that now the scenario is clearly at a great degree. And we proceed to work with this spirit.

Now it is clear that there’s nonetheless a inventory of ticket, of vouchers to be reimbursed. In fact, we want the passenger protecting the voucher, that is why now we have made this low cost. For those who preserve the voucher and you purchase the ticket later and we are going to proceed to reimburse the ground of the ticket when it is requested by the passengers. Troublesome to say precisely what would be the quantity throughout the subsequent three months.

Clearly additional date of – and for the flight within the present inventory will not be at all times the start of the disaster, now we have some tickets which have been offered two weeks in the past. Lastly, the flight is canceled and possibly, there could be much less stress to reimburse this ticket for the August. It should rely upon the conduct of the passengers, so troublesome to make an estimate.

To be sincere, there is no such thing as a cause to see a max elevation on reimbursement, we’ll forecast, we quite see a secure flows of ticket to be reimbursed with a secure impression when it comes to money.

Benjamin Smith

If we are able to get Pieter to reply the second query, for those who’re in a position to hear us on the particular KLM one?

Pieter Elbers

Thanks, I hear you. No downside. Sure, we imagine that the connecting hubs will actually result in restoration and the flexibility to have the smaller flows, or flows which simply had a direct flight, that may now not maintain direct flights with demand which is down will actually have a necessity the hubs to have the passengers flowing.

So we do imagine that particularly the transatlantic hubs the place the site visitors will return as soon as the scenario is stabilized and the enterprise atmosphere shall be enhancing. We can have the robust European Hub, CDG Amsterdam after which the upstream delta on the U.S. aspect, serving to us to start out recovering the site visitors.

The reintroduction of a few of these smaller spokes shall be for much longer just because there isn’t any connection. And with a view to help that, now we have actually introduced again not a lot the capability, however now we have introduced again the community when it comes to locations all through Europe. And I feel within the Q3, wanting on the European community, we had been again within the vary of 90% of the locations with solely 50% to 60% of the capability, as you present within the presentation of Frederic.

So once more, there, the flexibility of the community and the connections and smaller flows will actually assist us by means of the restoration. Then having stated that, it would take a while, however we imagine that our mannequin and the robust hubs are actually useful with a view to take part within the restoration happening going ahead.

Benjamin Smith

And on the third query concerning our views on cargo within the medium and long run. Proper now, after all, it is a distinctive interval when it comes to cargo demand, cargo yield, we do really feel we’re very properly positioned for the medium and long run. Ought to cargo yields be greater, ought to demand speed up to what it was earlier to COVID, we do have 59, 777-300ERs that shall be within the fleet by early subsequent 12 months.

We do, after all, have 6 full freighter plane. Troublesome to foretell medium-term what the demand shall be. However what I can say we’re more than happy with the flexibleness that now we have to pivot and be sure that we’re properly positioned to reap the benefits of potential greater yields.

Neil Glynn from Credit score Suisse. Please go forward.

Neil Glynn

If I can ask three fast ones, please. The primary one, as troublesome as it’s, I might like to grasp your base case for summer season 2021 capability planning at this level, even a reference level that I am positive you may proceed to sense examine could be very useful to grasp.

Second query, Airport of Paris, you talked about briefly that they are aiming for a tariff improve for subsequent 12 months. I assume you’d hope for the other. Simply keen on what your expectations of how that negotiation performs out are?

After which the third query, clearly, the fairness query was requested earlier by Jarrod. And clearly one in all your rivals, upkeep enterprise has been a key a part of their potential fairness restoration story. So I am simply keen on how you concentrate on your individual upkeep enterprise, which is normally fairly a useful asset.

Is that probably a part of your recapitalization cloud, or are you firmly towards anyone else proudly owning even a minority stake in that enterprise, given its relevance to the group?

Frederic Gagey

I wish to clarify that regarding the capability. I’ll quite make a comparability in comparison with our expectation at the start of the disaster. Once we converse at the moment with the 2 groups, I’ll say that in comparison with the plans that they had in March, April, when now we have made some situations regarding a doable restoration. We had been solely are France Air and I’ll say, additionally numerous our friends, however to say the business was contemplating a doable gradual restoration by the top of the 12 months 2020.

And searching in the meanwhile to the primary numbers coming from the finances preparation, what’s admitted by the income administration groups of the group is that they’ll see there that at the least this restoration interval is postponed to six months, which implies that after they construct the situation when it comes to income and capability for the 12 months 2021, then [indiscernible] use what they plan to have in December 2019, the tax is degree, however in July 2021.

So it’s one thing like a postponement of 6 months regarding – regarding the restoration scheme we had in thoughts earlier than, since final one or two months. So clearly, postponed month by 6 months of the restoration scheme we had in thoughts at the start of the disaster.

So when it comes to capability, after all, now we have some numbers, that I’ll say that we’ll clearly preserve the agility and the aptitude to regulate or down or up in case of evolution of the market. So I can’t provide you with, at that stage, the exact numbers, we are going to put into the finances. We’ll try this after we will focus on the This fall leading to February 2021 after which, after all, we provides you with the capability for 12 months 21.

Anne Rigail

Sure, perhaps on the query of airport prices and the latest demand of Aéroports de Paris. As we instructed you, we’re preventing towards all price improve, and we’re lowering numerous all our exterior prices. We’re, by the best way, working with Aéroports de Paris to establish all of the motion plans to generally discover some price lower, after all, it is troublesome for us to just accept any price improve. So we routed towards it, and we requested at the least to freeze it. It’s the determination of the regulator.

We’ll now transfer to our subsequent query from James Hollins from Exane BNP Paribas. Please go forward.

James Hollins

Two for me, please. To start with, you have talked so much about restructuring. I am simply going to flag right here some headlines we have seen from the KLM, quite the Dutch Authorities rejecting the KLM restructuring plan, and with that in thoughts, clearly, a touch upon that will be good.

Additionally simply perhaps simply run us by means of the core – the important thing hurdles you are seeing to restructuring, whether or not it is any explicit union resistance? I do know you have accomplished a great job on getting the unions on the aspect. I used to be questioning the place we stood particularly on the important thing blockages that could be coming?

The second is on journey corridors or bridges or no matter you wish to name it. Simply questioning the place you had been on airport testing, whether or not you are trialing any pre flight testing in a selected route? And clearly, the place your regulator is on the potential for any bilateral agreements. I assume that all the pieces is on maintain throughout the French lookdown, however an replace on France and the Netherlands could be helpful.

Benjamin Smith

Positive, Pieter – if Pieter can reply the primary query after which we are able to have each, Pieter and I reply your second query.

Pieter Elbers

Sure. Earlier than leaping instantly to the headlines this morning, there’s new headlines each morning really. what now we have accomplished already, principally, so much have been achieved already, and the discount of 15% of the workers has been accomplished already. The changes of the group has been accomplished already. And the primary stage of the price reductions have been agreed with the unions as much as early/finish 2022.

The discussions with the federal government at the moment are whether or not the length of the union settlement is as much as ’22 is lengthy sufficient or whether or not it ought to be longer already now. And clearly, it is an necessary aspect, but it surely would not take away any of the efforts and of the achievements, which now we have accomplished already now, or which shall be additionally applied in 2021.

We all know that the restructuring and the changes of the group it is not going to be accomplished in a single day. It should take a while, I feel as now we have proved and demonstrated over the previous few years, corporations with vital histories like KLM, altering that and making restructuring is taking a while. Once more, if I look to all of the steps we have taken over the previous 6 months and the agreements we’re having for 2021, I feel we will be assured on the trajectory we’re in.

Having stated that, we nonetheless have to finalize the talk with the federal government and get their endorsement of the complete plan the place, certainly, we’re nonetheless having some debates on the form of remaining a part of labor concessions for the years after 2022. We’ll proceed to do this within the subsequent few days. Thanks.

I will we’ll take our subsequent query from Tom Gibney from BNP Paribas. Please go forward.

Tom Gibney

I simply questioned for those who may give us a way of how a lot inside your working capital is accounted for by deferrals of taxes and deferrals of provider funds and when these would roll off? And in addition, secondly, to what extent are the restructuring prices of €565 million expensed within the third quarter, but to be paid in money.

Frederic Gagey

For the [restructuring] price, allow us to say that all the pieces regarding voluntary departure plan in KLM must be paid earlier than the top of the 12 months, primarily, I’d say. And for Air France, a big a part of that was the biggest half must be paid on the first a part of 2021. In regards to the first 1 month of a few of – some cost, I’ll, for instance, provide the order of magnitude regarding the tax and the social cost for Air France, however I suppose that for KLM, you are able to do that proportionally.

For Air France, now we have averted in 2020, €700 million of bills and so they must be paid over the following two years, which is as soon as – 2/3, say, 2021 and 1/3 in 2022. So allow us to say that it’s not an insignificant quantity, however for a big a part of that, will probably be a variety over the following two years and I am not so positive that Pieter [is informed] however within the dialog now we have with Erik Swelheim, the CFO of KLM, I’d say it’s the identical kind of – order of magnitude.

In regards to the postponement of the cost to suppliers. I’ll say that typically talking, it’s a bit slim, and now we have keep away from some cost for a length of 6 months, perhaps say most, for instance, with lessor, it was extra three, 5 months of postponement of the payments. So I’ll say that we’re already paid and pays in This fall, part of the payments, which has been postponed throughout the interval of starting of the disaster. That is what I’ll say regarding the postponement and the money impression of the restructuring.

In regards to the restructuring for fleet, I’ll say that usually, it’s longer as a result of, first, there may be a part of these restructuring prices, which aren’t money. It may be only a writing off some belongings. And a part of it is also an accelerated depreciation. So there may be not instant money impression, however there may be additionally, after all, a money impression for gross sales restructuring. However they’re, I’d say, extra unfold over an extended interval. I feel additionally that we missed the query regarding gross sales of belongings in upkeep or in cargo Ben? In fact, it may be a part of the plan, however to be candid, in the meanwhile, there is no such thing as a exact challenge on this area.

Does that imply that now we have to not think about it, particularly if the disaster was deeper and longer, however in the meanwhile, now we have not but finalized and even studied such a challenge when it comes to promoting one of these exercise.

Tom Gibney

Sorry, on the provider funds, may you simply give a sign of the quantum of excellent provider cost deferrals as of third quarter?

We’ll take our subsequent query…

Frederic Gagey

My thought will not be very huge, so I feel that it is kind of the identical for KLM. I’ve solely the info simply given to me by Steven, the CFO of Air France. I do not know if he is on the decision? Simply wish to give the indication coming from Air France and suppose that it’s the identical for KLM, which might be true.

And we are going to now take our subsequent query from Andrew Lobbenberg from HSBC. Please go forward.

Andrew Lobbenberg

Can I ask you to speak just a little bit about why you are flying a lot greater than your friends? Martinair [indiscernible] and community and cargo, however I imply, the hole is admittedly fairly giant relative to your friends. So are you able to speak about why you are flying a lot extra?

After which simply coming again to a query that I feel James requested, however I do not suppose it received addressed concerning the efforts to make some progress with pre-flight testing. However actually, significantly what I might be keen on studying is how will you guys try to encourage multinational agreements, how can we – you foyer the EU or extra broad worldwide agreements as a result of clearly, unilateral choices by nations do not open the market?

Benjamin Smith

Okay. Thanks, Andrew. So when it comes to the quantity of flying, the KLM and Air France are doing relative to the opposite main carriers in Europe, there are, after all, these two worker pay help packages which can be in place, the Exercise Patio in France and the NOW program within the Netherlands, which offer us with a comparatively giant euro quantity of help. So now we have that as primary.

Quantity two, on the Air France aspect, as I stated earlier, the French home market is quite giant, which is exclusive relative to different international friends. After which, after all, the very giant volumes of shoppers that fly to and from the French abroad territories. In order that’s a cause on that aspect, the Air France aspect.

On the KLM aspect, the cargo community and quantity of cargo that we have been in a position to safe relative to prior COVID numbers has additionally considerably helped us. However I feel a very powerful metric and most necessary factor that now we have in place right here is that no flight, none of our flights function with out being money move optimistic, that’s the rule now we have in place all through the group. And that there is no such thing as a extra capability that’s not producing any money.

What I may ask if Pieter and Anne wished to simply elaborate just a little bit additional on how the choices are made and what they have been in a position to obtain during the last couple of months? And the way – why we’re assured in placing the quantity of capability we’re having in for the remainder of the 12 months primarily based on the expertise we have had within the Q3.

Simply for example, first month in October, the capability we had in place was carried out precisely as we had anticipated. So perhaps begin off with Pieter, after which Anne could make just a few feedback after.

Pieter Elbers

Positive. Thanks, Ben. Perhaps simply to echo and to underline the phrases each Ben and Frederic. We’ve got shortly reestablished our European community in – throughout the summer season months in – principally in July, and with that, we’re having very small flows, however offering at the least some feed to the long-haul community we’re having. That together with the very vital cargo quantities we’re having and the truth that the labor help program is form of pushing down the extent to the place variable prices are being lined, now we have been in a position to function comparatively as in comparison with a few of our friends, comparatively a powerful community.

Once more, right here, the truth that our community may be very a lot unfold throughout the globe, a lot much less focused on one explicit place is admittedly serving to us as properly, so now we have the mix of those components and simply to underline what Ben stated, on a person flight foundation, we’re having individuals reviewing each week, all of the flights are being operated, and none of them is operated on a degree under flight contribution. So making up greater than all of the variable price. And this mix of European networks, small flows, cargo, label help program and the geographical widespread is admittedly serving to us to have that community in place.

And I feel going ahead, with lots of the rivals taking out long-haul capability, we most likely see a continuation of a pattern whereby a few of these smaller flows nonetheless need to be accommodated, cargo capability will nonetheless be wanted. And at the least for the following few months, we nonetheless have the identical labor help packages in place.

Anne Rigail

On the Air France aspect, if I have a look at the figures of October, we had been in a position to have a 40% exercise in comparison with final 12 months, primarily pushed by home, it was above 50%. Hub was under 30%, and long-haul was at 40%, fairly dynamic on French Antilles, French abroad islands. Additionally some locations in Africa, the place now we have numerous Go to Pals and Family site visitors that was fairly dynamic because the summer season.

And if I have a look at the opposite areas, after all, it is so much weaker on NATO, on North Atlantic and on Asia. However we nonetheless are able to having some routes which can be money optimistic once more, as Pieter and Ben stated, we’re reviewing day-after-day the margin contribution when it comes to money of every flight and every flight must be optimistic, in any other case, we cancel it in anticipation. So on these areas, North Atlantic and Asia, we had a powerful advantage of the cargo that may be as much as 48% of the income on these routes.

On Air France aspect, I feel it’s as a result of the core of our fleet is 777-300s with an enormous capability for cargo, in order that helps so much. That’s the fundamental cause for us to nonetheless fly on these locations. And 350 are additionally aircrafts which can be very helpful for cargo.

Benjamin Smith

After which in your query concerning lobbying for corridors, protected corridors between sure huge markets and the way we are able to do that in a more practical means. We’re working with IATA as many main carriers are and making an attempt to foyer the varied jurisdictions and governments world wide to get to a few of these corridors in place as shortly as doable. We do have help, alignment from the Dutch State and the French State on that very same regard.

After which particularly, have the 2 main worldwide carriers, Schiphol and Oise at – that now we have [indiscernible] in. And now we have a powerful foyer occurring there.

A4E, Airways for Europe, can also be lobbying on behalf of all of the long-haul carriers in Europe. And now we have had some success with A4E not too long ago, and that was with a standard strategy to lobbying Brussels to place the slot moratorium in place by means of to the center of subsequent 12 months, which has helped us cut back exercise considerably on the slot constrained airports that we function from.

And that, after all, has helped us be sure that we preserve these key belongings at key airports. So we do have some good expertise with A4E. We’re hoping that, that would assist us get a bigger a louder voice. Similar to, once I’d say is full alignment with IATA, to Dutch state, the French state. And naturally, there are different companions world wide, specifically, Delta.

We’ll now take our subsequent query from Eric Wilmer from ABN AMRO. Please go forward.

Eric Wilmer

I had a query on early fleet retirements at KLM particularly. The structural capability discount at KLM from earlier comparatively low within the context of the 15% headcount discount at KLM and in addition, [indiscernible] introduced early fleet retirements at Air France. Additionally as a result of this might end in a capability distinction between Air France and KLM changing into materially smaller going ahead. I feel at KLM, the capability decline from the 747 retirement is within the mid-single-digit space. What’s the fundamental cause to be reluctant on early flight retirements at KLM particularly?

Benjamin Smith

What I can say, I can begin after which Pieter can chime in after, is we do have a medium, long-term plan to simplify the fleets at each KLM and in Air France. At KLM, after all, the 747s have now been absolutely exited. We’re shifting towards a simplified 787 777 fleet, the place we do have a twin cockpit ready in place, which is able to make – put in place probably the most environment friendly long-haul fleet of any airline in Europe with any of the main carriers in Europe at KLM, at Air France, related train, clearly, many extra plane sorts, so not as straight ahead, the a380s at the moment are out, the a340s are out. And there’s a frequent pilot ready now on the a330s and the a350s.

And naturally, a big fleet of 777s, [indiscernible] small fleet of 787s. The elimination of plane from both one of many carriers has not been our technique to date. We’ve got halted all overhauls and engine work that’s not acquired, which is eliminated a big quantity of CapEx, which you may have seen within the figures that Frederic launched publicly this morning.

And so the planes which can be nonetheless working, we’re not taking the place as of at the moment to floor planes that also have life in them. Nonetheless, the utilization of all of those plane is considerably down, so when it comes to pulling a fleet kind out, the one plane kind at KLM, which we are going to – are persevering with to contemplate, after all, is the Airbus A330. We do have some flexibility there.

And on the Air France aspect, it is so simple as I can rise up till now that’s Pieter and Anne wish to go into just a little bit extra element on the particular fleet blends at both airline and the way we’re working day-to-day and what we see us going within the quick time period, I feel that will be useful to reply your query.

So perhaps Pieter can begin.

Pieter Elbers

Sure. Thanks, Ben. No, your statement is true that the variety of 747s regards is a comparatively restricted quantity but. It was necessary to take action. And by doing so, we may section out that complete fleet kind and having pilots retrained and so forth and so forth.

I feel the distinction right here actually for the following fleet kind could be the 330s. We nonetheless have 13 of them in operation. If we had been to take out the whole fleet of 13, the capability drop could be very vital one. And two, we’d lack any flexibility at this time limit to anticipate any return of site visitors since I feel that is a really vital distinction at KLM as in comparison with different carriers, together with Air France, the precise fleet orders are very restricted.

We nonetheless have a handful wide-bodies on order going ahead and never very extra. So each fleet, which goes out, finally would imply a structural discount of capability, and that is why we’re taking a bit extra prudent strategy. To start with, there isn’t any instant price saving associated to it. There was a value saving with the 747. There is not any instant price saving with the 330s, that are a mixture of possession and leases, and we wish all the flexibleness. In fact, going ahead, we are going to assessment how issues are going, and we preserve the flexibleness to take any choices as soon as it is wanted on the 330s.

The 78s are the core together of the triples for the operation and the triple sensing and simply to echo comment on the [indiscernible] the cargo capability. So the precise operation, the 332 hundred are the form of leased operated variety of flights at the moment.

Anne Rigail

On Air France aspect, I feel many issues we are saying, now we have exited the 380, the [indiscernible] sorry. For the second, it is largely 777-300 and 350 which can be flying on the long-haul aspect.

We’ll exit the 777-200s which can be leased and which can be come to an finish. It is a part of the renewal. There isn’t a main price saving and determined to exit earlier different plane. What we attempt to do to optimize the partial exercise scheme and the subsidy of the French authorities on the partial exercise scheme is to have an extended grounding of the plane. So we are going to choose the capability, as we stated, we are going to announce of the consignment and actually optimize the a part of the fleet that’s flying to save lots of to the utmost to the upkeep price. That’s the pressing determination to make.

Benjamin Smith

Okay. Effectively, thanks, everybody, for collaborating on this name, and we sit up for talking with you on the subsequent name, hopefully, below higher circumstances.

